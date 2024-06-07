Taylor Swift fans turn up at Kinross mansion amid rumours superstar is in town

Taylor Swift fans have turned up at a Kinross mansion as rumours swirl about the pop star’s presence in the town.

Speculation is growing the Cruel Summer singer is staying at Kinross House during her three-show run at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

After a quiet morning, there was a flurry of activity around lunchtime when a group of fans turned up at the gate of the estate after hearing the rumours.

A helicopter also landed in the estate grounds.

It is understood some locals have been told a “VIP” is staying at the estate but no names have been confirmed.

Laura Bruce, 40, turned up at Kinross House along with daughters Helga Bruce, 11, Vaila Bruce, eight, and sister Sally Rendall, 29, hoping to catch a glimpse of the star before Friday night’s concert.

‘If I’ve slept in Kinross at the same time as Taylor Swift that would be cool’

Laura told The Courier: “I went out this morning to speak to my father-in-law’s neighbour and they told us she’s in Kinross.

“We’re staying with him for the concert as we’re from Orkney.

“If I’ve slept in the same town as her that would be cool.

“We thought it would be nice to get our photo where she’s meant to be staying.”

She added: “We’re all so excited for the concert, it’s my daughter’s birthday soon and my other daughter has just had hers so it’ll be great.

“We’ve made outfits from scratch and we’re going all out.

“It’s totally joyous and it’s something positive when there is a lot of negativity.”

The small helicopter landed in the grounds of Kinross House just after noon and three people got on board – though it is not thought Swift was among them.

It flew off but returned moments later and landed in front of the house, before flying off again around 1.30pm.

Kinross House, on the banks of Loch Leven, has been used by stars including Justin Bieber in the past.

The mansion has 14 en-suite bedrooms while the separate Coach House has a further 10 en-suite rooms.

A total of 48 guests can stay at the estate.

Kinross House has been contacted for comment.

Swift is in Edinburgh until Sunday night, with thousands of fans making the trip from Tayside and Fife to the shows.

ScotRail has confirmed the times of the last trains heading back from Edinburgh after the concerts.

Earlier this week, a member of her support band Paramore celebrated his birthday at Dairsie Castle in north-east Fife.