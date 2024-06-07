Taylor Swift fans turn up at Kinross mansion amid rumours superstar is in town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taylor Swift fans turn up at Kinross mansion amid rumours superstar is in town

A helicopter landed in the grounds of the exclusive estate at lunchtime.

By Kieran Webster & Ben MacDonald
Taylor Swift fans Laura Bruce, Helga Bruce, Vaila Bruce and Sally Rendall at Kinross House. Image: TT News Agency/Alamy Live News/Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Taylor Swift fans Laura Bruce, Helga Bruce, Vaila Bruce and Sally Rendall at Kinross House. Image: TT News Agency/Alamy Live News/Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Taylor Swift fans have turned up at a Kinross mansion as rumours swirl about the pop star’s presence in the town.

Speculation is growing the Cruel Summer singer is staying at Kinross House during her three-show run at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

After a quiet morning, there was a flurry of activity around lunchtime when a group of fans turned up at the gate of the estate after hearing the rumours.

A helicopter also landed in the estate grounds.

It is understood some locals have been told a “VIP” is staying at the estate but no names have been confirmed.

Laura Bruce, 40, turned up at Kinross House along with daughters Helga Bruce, 11, Vaila Bruce, eight, and sister Sally Rendall, 29, hoping to catch a glimpse of the star before Friday night’s concert.

‘If I’ve slept in Kinross at the same time as Taylor Swift that would be cool’

Laura told The Courier: “I went out this morning to speak to my father-in-law’s neighbour and they told us she’s in Kinross.

“We’re staying with him for the concert as we’re from Orkney.

“If I’ve slept in the same town as her that would be cool.

“We thought it would be nice to get our photo where she’s meant to be staying.”

She added: “We’re all so excited for the concert, it’s my daughter’s birthday soon and my other daughter has just had hers so it’ll be great.

A helicopter at the front of Kinross House on Friday. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“We’ve made outfits from scratch and we’re going all out.

“It’s totally joyous and it’s something positive when there is a lot of negativity.”

The small helicopter landed in the grounds of Kinross House just after noon and three people got on board – though it is not thought Swift was among them.

It flew off but returned moments later and landed in front of the house, before flying off again around 1.30pm.

Kinross House, on the banks of Loch Leven, has been used by stars including Justin Bieber in the past.

The mansion has 14 en-suite bedrooms while the separate Coach House has a further 10 en-suite rooms.

Swift is playing three nights in Edinburgh. Image: AP Photo/George Walker IV
Fans queuing for Taylor Swift merchandise outside Murrayfield. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock (14526428y)

A total of 48 guests can stay at the estate.

Kinross House has been contacted for comment.

Swift is in Edinburgh until Sunday night, with thousands of fans making the trip from Tayside and Fife to the shows.

ScotRail has confirmed the times of the last trains heading back from Edinburgh after the concerts.

Earlier this week, a member of her support band Paramore celebrated his birthday at Dairsie Castle in north-east Fife.

