Late-night trains to help Taylor Swift fans get back to Tayside, Fife and Stirling after Edinburgh gigs

ScotRail says it will also have extra carriages on some services.

By Kieran Webster
An image if Taylor Swift performing next to a train leaving Dundee Station.
There will be extra trains for Swifties after her Edinburgh concerts. Image: Danish Ravi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock/Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Late-night trains will help Taylor Swift fans get back to Tayside, Fife and Stirling after her Edinburgh gigs next month.

The star is performing three sold-out shows at Murrayfield on June 7, 8 and 9 as part of her Eras tour.

ScotRail has now revealed plans to put on extra services and carriages to help tens of thousands of revellers get to and from the concerts.

Extra trains to Dundee, Perth and Dunblane after Taylor Swift Edinburgh gigs

Extra late-night services will operate from Edinburgh to Dundee, Perth and Dunblane.

The Courier has contacted ScotRail to ask for the exact times of these trains.

More seats will also be available on services through Fife ahead of each show.

Fans are also being urged to buy tickets in advance on the ScotRail app and have been warned that Haymarket station will be busier than normal.

Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift. Image: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “It will be fantastic to see so many people travel to Scottish Gas Murrayfield stadium to see Taylor Swift, and ScotRail is delighted to be able to add more seats and extra late-night trains to help fans enjoy the occasion.

“We’re encouraging customers to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel to and from Edinburgh.”

In January, Swift was spotted wearing a £60 dress designed by a Perthshire brand while out in New York.

