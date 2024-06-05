Paramore star parties at Fife castle before Taylor Swift Murrayfield support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paramore star parties at Fife castle before Taylor Swift Murrayfield support

Drummer Zac Farro posted on Instagram from Dairsie Castle, near Cupar.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Paramore singer Hayley Williams (left) and Dairsie Castle (right).
Paramore singer Hayley Williams (left) and Dairsie Castle (right).

A Paramore star celebrated his birthday in Fife before supporting Taylor Swift during the Scottish leg of her Eras tour.

Drummer Zac Farro sent Paramore and Swift fans into a frenzy when he posted a photograph at Dairsie Castle, near Cupar, on his Instagram.

Pop-rock band Paramore are in Scotland ahead of a three-run show supporting Swift at Murrayfield.

Private cars at Dairsie Castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Farro, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, was not in the picture himself, but said it was the “best birthday surprise of his life”, signing off with a Saltire flag emoji.

His post featured video editor AJ Gibboney, and solo artist Scott Cleary.

Gibboney has previously worked with Paramore and also edited videos for lead singer Hayley Williams during her solo career.

Paramore’s Zac Farro posted a photo of pals at Dairsie Castle. Image: Instagram

It caused fans of country-op swinger Swift, known as Swifties, to excitedly wonder if the Shake It Off singer had arrived in Scotland early.

This has not been confirmed, but her private jet was tracked in California earlier this week.

Image shows singer Taylor Swift on stage at the Brit Awards in 2021. Taylor is one of April Jai's favourite musicians.
Taylor Swift. Image: Photo by Richard Young/Shutterstock.

She performed in Lyon on Monday and has no more concerts scheduled until the first of her sell-out Edinburgh gigs on Friday.

On Wednesday afternoon, more people were seen arriving at Dairsie Castle from blacked-out people carriers.

More guests arriving at Dairsie on Wednesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Several people arrived by taxi. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Two cars with blacked out windows dropped off an entourage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A source told The Courier: “Paramore and several of the Eras entourage were taken to Dairsie Castle after they landed in Scotland on Monday.

“They were hosting a surprise party for band member Zac Farro at the castle.

“There was a suggestion that Taylor Swift herself might make an appearance at the party.

“However, it hasn’t been confirmed if she actually did.”

Taylor Swift support band at Fife castle
Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour in Nashville. Image: AP Photo/George Walker IV

Swift mania is growing in Tayside and Fife, as an ice cream named Swiftie Swirl in her honour was launched last week.

The Equi’s flavour is described as being a swirl of pink bubblegum and creamy white chocolate, served with a spray of edible glitter.

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams.

The ice cream is available at Scoop Anstruther, on the town’s Shore Street, and Crave Dessert Bar on Alexander Street in Dundee.

