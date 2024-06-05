Paramore star parties at Fife castle before Taylor Swift Murrayfield support

A Paramore star celebrated his birthday in Fife before supporting Taylor Swift during the Scottish leg of her Eras tour.

Drummer Zac Farro sent Paramore and Swift fans into a frenzy when he posted a photograph at Dairsie Castle, near Cupar, on his Instagram.

Pop-rock band Paramore are in Scotland ahead of a three-run show supporting Swift at Murrayfield.

Farro, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, was not in the picture himself, but said it was the “best birthday surprise of his life”, signing off with a Saltire flag emoji.

His post featured video editor AJ Gibboney, and solo artist Scott Cleary.

Gibboney has previously worked with Paramore and also edited videos for lead singer Hayley Williams during her solo career.

It caused fans of country-op swinger Swift, known as Swifties, to excitedly wonder if the Shake It Off singer had arrived in Scotland early.

This has not been confirmed, but her private jet was tracked in California earlier this week.

She performed in Lyon on Monday and has no more concerts scheduled until the first of her sell-out Edinburgh gigs on Friday.

On Wednesday afternoon, more people were seen arriving at Dairsie Castle from blacked-out people carriers.

A source told The Courier: “Paramore and several of the Eras entourage were taken to Dairsie Castle after they landed in Scotland on Monday.

“They were hosting a surprise party for band member Zac Farro at the castle.

“There was a suggestion that Taylor Swift herself might make an appearance at the party.

“However, it hasn’t been confirmed if she actually did.”

Swift mania is growing in Tayside and Fife, as an ice cream named Swiftie Swirl in her honour was launched last week.

The Equi’s flavour is described as being a swirl of pink bubblegum and creamy white chocolate, served with a spray of edible glitter.

The ice cream is available at Scoop Anstruther, on the town’s Shore Street, and Crave Dessert Bar on Alexander Street in Dundee.