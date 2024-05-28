‘Taylor Swift ice cream’ launched at Dundee and Anstruther cafes to celebrate star’s Edinburgh gigs

A Taylor Swift-themed ice cream flavour has been launched at cafes in Dundee and Anstruther to celebrate the star’s Edinburgh gigs.

The singer is performing three sold-out shows at Murrayfield on June 7, 8 and 9 as part of her Eras tour.

To mark the occasion, Scottish brand Equi’s Ice Cream has introduced a limited edition ‘Swiftie Swirl’ flavour.

The ice cream is available at Scoop Anstruther, on the town’s Shore Street, and Crave Dessert Bar on Alexander Street in Dundee.

Chance to try Taylor Swift ice cream flavour for free in Anstruther

The flavour is described as being a swirl of pink bubblegum and creamy white chocolate, served with a spray of edible glitter.

Fans in Anstruther are also in with a chance of trying the new flavour for free today (Tuesday).

The first 30 customers into the ice cream parlour who sing a few lines from their favourite Taylor Swift track will receive a free one-scoop cone or tub.

Swiftie Swirl was developed by David Equi, owner of Equi’s, and his daughter Alex, Equi’s brand manager.

David said: “Alex has been talking about the concert for the past year and of course, we talked about what Taylor Swift’s favourite Equi’s flavour might be.

“We then decided that actually, she deserves a flavour all of her own and we developed Swiftie Swirl, with extra glitter.

“We know Swift mania is already building in Scotland so we’re excited to meet some of Taylor’s biggest fans and give them a free taste of our Swiftie Swirl.”

In January, Swift was spotted wearing a £60 dress designed by a Perthshire brand while out in New York.

ScotRail will be running extra late-night train services between Edinburgh and Dundee, Perth and Dunblane on June 7, 8 and 9 to help thousands of revellers get to and from the concerts.