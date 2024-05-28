No Dundee or Fife derby in League Cup group stage as SPFL reveal seedings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No Dundee or Fife derby in League Cup group stage as SPFL reveal seedings

The draw takes place on Wednesday.

By George Cran & Iain Collin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right). Images: SNS
There will be no meeting of Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty in the League Cup group stage. Image: SNS

There will be no Dundee derby in the League Cup group stage this year.

The SPFL have announced the seedings for this season’s competition, now branded the Premier Sports Cup.

Having missed out on European football by just one league position, Dundee are the top side in the group stage. They will be ball No 1 in the hat.

And the Dark Blues will be joined by city rivals Dundee United in pot one in Wednesday’s draw, meaning they can’t be drawn against one another.

Dundee and Dundee United met in the League Cup group stage in 2017. Image: SNS
Dundee and Dundee United met in the League Cup group stage in 2017. Image: SNS

The pair did meet in the group stage in 2017. A 1-1 draw and a penalty shootout bonus point at Dens Park earned the Dee top spot as the Tangerines went through in second spot.

And minutes after that result, the two sides were then drawn to face each other in the knockout stage, again at Dens Park. Paul McGowan scored the winner on a 2-1 victory that night.

No Fife derby

Fife foes Dunfermline and Raith Rovers will also be kept apart in the group stages after both were named as second seeds.

The rivals met in the first round last summer, when they fought out a 1-1 draw at Stark’s Park.

The Pars subsequently took the competition’s bonus point from the penalty shoot-out.

Ewan Otoo challenges Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline and Raith Rovers met each other in the group stage last season. Image: SNS.

But it was the only success they had in the derby all season, with Raith going on to win four times in the league.

With another triumph in the Scottish Cup, the Kirkcaldy outfit won five consecutive games in the fixture for the first time in their history.

Dunfermline could face sworn enemies Falkirk, however, after the newly-promoted League One champions were placed in seeding pot three.

Kelty Hearts are also in pot three while East Fife are in pot four.

Angus

Recently-relegated Arbroath won’t face Angus rivals Montrose after they were both placed in pot 3.

However, either could face Forfar or Brechin City with those two in pot 5 alongside East Kilbride and Buckie Thistle.

When is the draw?

Rangers are the holders of the League Cup. Image: SNS
Rangers are the holders of the League Cup. Image: SNS

The draw will take place at 1pm on Wednesday and will be broadcast live on the SPFL YouTube channel.

The group stage gets under way on the weekend of July 13/14.

Seedings

Pot 1
1 Dundee
2 Aberdeen
3 Hibernian
4 Motherwell
5 St Johnstone
6 Ross County
7 Livingston
8 Dundee United

Pot 2
9 Raith Rovers
10 Partick Thistle
11 Airdrieonians
12 Greenock Morton
13 Dunfermline Athletic
14 Ayr United
15 Queen’s Park
16 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Pot 3
17 Arbroath
18 Falkirk
19 Hamilton Academical
20 Alloa Athletic
21 Montrose
22 Cove Rangers
23 Kelty Hearts
24 Queen of the South

Pot 4
25 Annan Athletic
26 Stirling Albion
27 Edinburgh City
28 Stenhousemuir
29 Peterhead
30 The Spartans
31 Dumbarton
32 East Fife

Pot 5
33 Forfar Athletic
34 Elgin City
35 Bonnyrigg Rose
36 Clyde
37 Stranraer
38 East Kilbride
39 Buckie Thistle
40 Brechin City

