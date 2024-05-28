No Dundee or Fife derby in League Cup group stage as SPFL reveal seedings

There will be no Dundee derby in the League Cup group stage this year.

The SPFL have announced the seedings for this season’s competition, now branded the Premier Sports Cup.

Having missed out on European football by just one league position, Dundee are the top side in the group stage. They will be ball No 1 in the hat.

And the Dark Blues will be joined by city rivals Dundee United in pot one in Wednesday’s draw, meaning they can’t be drawn against one another.

The pair did meet in the group stage in 2017. A 1-1 draw and a penalty shootout bonus point at Dens Park earned the Dee top spot as the Tangerines went through in second spot.

And minutes after that result, the two sides were then drawn to face each other in the knockout stage, again at Dens Park. Paul McGowan scored the winner on a 2-1 victory that night.

No Fife derby

Fife foes Dunfermline and Raith Rovers will also be kept apart in the group stages after both were named as second seeds.

The rivals met in the first round last summer, when they fought out a 1-1 draw at Stark’s Park.

The Pars subsequently took the competition’s bonus point from the penalty shoot-out.

But it was the only success they had in the derby all season, with Raith going on to win four times in the league.

With another triumph in the Scottish Cup, the Kirkcaldy outfit won five consecutive games in the fixture for the first time in their history.

Dunfermline could face sworn enemies Falkirk, however, after the newly-promoted League One champions were placed in seeding pot three.

Kelty Hearts are also in pot three while East Fife are in pot four.

Angus

Recently-relegated Arbroath won’t face Angus rivals Montrose after they were both placed in pot 3.

However, either could face Forfar or Brechin City with those two in pot 5 alongside East Kilbride and Buckie Thistle.

When is the draw?

The draw will take place at 1pm on Wednesday and will be broadcast live on the SPFL YouTube channel.

The group stage gets under way on the weekend of July 13/14.

Seedings

Pot 1

1 Dundee

2 Aberdeen

3 Hibernian

4 Motherwell

5 St Johnstone

6 Ross County

7 Livingston

8 Dundee United

Pot 2

9 Raith Rovers

10 Partick Thistle

11 Airdrieonians

12 Greenock Morton

13 Dunfermline Athletic

14 Ayr United

15 Queen’s Park

16 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Pot 3

17 Arbroath

18 Falkirk

19 Hamilton Academical

20 Alloa Athletic

21 Montrose

22 Cove Rangers

23 Kelty Hearts

24 Queen of the South

Pot 4

25 Annan Athletic

26 Stirling Albion

27 Edinburgh City

28 Stenhousemuir

29 Peterhead

30 The Spartans

31 Dumbarton

32 East Fife

Pot 5

33 Forfar Athletic

34 Elgin City

35 Bonnyrigg Rose

36 Clyde

37 Stranraer

38 East Kilbride

39 Buckie Thistle

40 Brechin City