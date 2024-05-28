Women-hating Perthshire brute jailed for rape and abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Women-hating Perthshire brute jailed for rape and abuse

Repeat offender Clifford Hodgkins was jailed and put on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

By James Mulholland
Clifford Hodgkins
Clifford Hodgkins.

A misogynistic offender with previous convictions for brutalising women has been jailed for rape and abuse in Perthshire.

Clifford Hodgkins,42, was told by judge Lord Scott he will serve a nine-year term for his crimes.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how he abused his victim over a 19-month period at locations in Blairgowrie.

A jury heard how Hodgkins raped his victim, struck her on her head and body and brandished a screwdriver while shouting and swearing at her.

He was convicted of the vile abuse following a trial earlier this year.

‘Risk to the public’

Hodgkins has previous convictions for abusing women and has also served jail time for stealing dogs.

This prompted Lord Scott to impose an extended sentence meaning he will under supervision for three years supervision after being freed from custody and can be returned to prison if he breaches the terms of his release.

Lord Scott made reference to a social work report revealing Hodgkins still denies any responsibility for the attacks and is “concerned” about what people think of him.

Clifford Hodgkins
Clifford Hodgkins. Image: West Mercia Police.

Lord Scott said the report showed Hodgkins had “misogynistic” attitudes.

He said: “You are concerned about being seen as a risk to the public; however, you a risk to the public.

“You continue to show no remorse, no empathy and no understanding of how your offending has affected your victim.

“It is well known that the effect of rape can be severe and long-lasting.

“Your victim has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and chronic anxiety and depression.

“She has been unable to continue in her job and lives daily with the debilitating effects of your offending.

“She says that normal life is not normal anymore.”

Litany of past crimes

Hodgkins – originally from Worcestershire – was given a four-year jail term in July 2006 at Worcester Crown Court for squeezing his girlfriend’s throat during a row.

He also punched the woman’s mother in the face and broke four of her teeth.

Then, the court heard how he had previous convictions for assault, knife possession and racially-aggravated harassment and the judge said he posed a “significant risk to the public”.

In September 2018, Hodgkins was given a two year term at the same court for attacking his partner by shaving her head during a jealous rage.

He also has a previous conviction for stalking.

In June 2022, he was jailed for 90 days and was fined a total of £900 after being convicted at Perth Sheriff Court of animal cruelty and stealing people’s pets at various locations in Scotland.

Maintains innocence

On Tuesday, Hodgkins observed proceedings via video link from prison as his advocate Gillian Ross told Lord Scott her client still maintains his innocence.

“He continues to strongly deny the sexual allegations which he has been convicted of.

“However, he does accept the verdict of the jury and he is realistic to the plight he now faces.

“He understands that he will be subject to a significant custodial sentence.”

Lord Scott also placed Hodgkins on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

He added: “Only a custodial sentence is appropriate in this case.

“It is necessary to punish you and to deter others from behaving in this manner and to protect the public from people like you.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Key Store, Dens Road, Dundee
Ice lolly rage store raider assaulted Dundee shopkeeper
Patricia Edwards.
Fife woman turned up at man's door with knife after 'harassment'
James Donnelly, Bonnethill Court in Dundee.
Thug battered drugs buddy with crowbar and meat cleaver at Dundee multi
Muhammed Awais worked for Corfu Kebabs.
Dundee delivery driver sexually assaulted teenage girls at Angus pyjama party
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Nasty sepsis abuse and saucy slip-up
Christian Williams.
BMW driver with replica assault rifle reached 120mph in police chase through Angus and…
Brian Low and Aberfeldy death scene
Aberfeldy shooting: Former gamekeeper, 75, in court accused of shotgun murder
Miroslav Novotny
Arbroath man turned his home into huge cannabis farm
DPD van
Dundee man chased DPD driver round van with Stanley knife
Roshan Baral with his Mercedes.
Fife sushi chef caught drink-driving Mercedes home after Eid celebrations