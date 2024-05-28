Women-hating Perthshire brute jailed for rape and abuse

A misogynistic offender with previous convictions for brutalising women has been jailed for rape and abuse in Perthshire.

Clifford Hodgkins,42, was told by judge Lord Scott he will serve a nine-year term for his crimes.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how he abused his victim over a 19-month period at locations in Blairgowrie.

A jury heard how Hodgkins raped his victim, struck her on her head and body and brandished a screwdriver while shouting and swearing at her.

He was convicted of the vile abuse following a trial earlier this year.

‘Risk to the public’

Hodgkins has previous convictions for abusing women and has also served jail time for stealing dogs.

This prompted Lord Scott to impose an extended sentence meaning he will under supervision for three years supervision after being freed from custody and can be returned to prison if he breaches the terms of his release.

Lord Scott made reference to a social work report revealing Hodgkins still denies any responsibility for the attacks and is “concerned” about what people think of him.

Lord Scott said the report showed Hodgkins had “misogynistic” attitudes.

He said: “You are concerned about being seen as a risk to the public; however, you a risk to the public.

“You continue to show no remorse, no empathy and no understanding of how your offending has affected your victim.

“It is well known that the effect of rape can be severe and long-lasting.

“Your victim has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and chronic anxiety and depression.

“She has been unable to continue in her job and lives daily with the debilitating effects of your offending.

“She says that normal life is not normal anymore.”

Litany of past crimes

Hodgkins – originally from Worcestershire – was given a four-year jail term in July 2006 at Worcester Crown Court for squeezing his girlfriend’s throat during a row.

He also punched the woman’s mother in the face and broke four of her teeth.

Then, the court heard how he had previous convictions for assault, knife possession and racially-aggravated harassment and the judge said he posed a “significant risk to the public”.

In September 2018, Hodgkins was given a two year term at the same court for attacking his partner by shaving her head during a jealous rage.

He also has a previous conviction for stalking.

In June 2022, he was jailed for 90 days and was fined a total of £900 after being convicted at Perth Sheriff Court of animal cruelty and stealing people’s pets at various locations in Scotland.

Maintains innocence

On Tuesday, Hodgkins observed proceedings via video link from prison as his advocate Gillian Ross told Lord Scott her client still maintains his innocence.

“He continues to strongly deny the sexual allegations which he has been convicted of.

“However, he does accept the verdict of the jury and he is realistic to the plight he now faces.

“He understands that he will be subject to a significant custodial sentence.”

Lord Scott also placed Hodgkins on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

He added: “Only a custodial sentence is appropriate in this case.

“It is necessary to punish you and to deter others from behaving in this manner and to protect the public from people like you.”

