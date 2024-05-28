8 Tayside, Fife and Stirling homes where you can live out your Bridgerton fantasy

Bridgerton is back on our screens.

The Netflix period drama follows the eight Bridgerton siblings as they navigate London’s high society during the Regency area in the early 1800s.

Millions of viewers have tuned in to watch the third season, split into two parts.

The first four episodes were released on May 16, and the remaining four will be released on June 13.

At the centre of the show are the Ton’s incredible properties with vast estates.

So while you’re waiting for your Bridgerton fix, we’ve found eight properties in Tayside, Fife and Stirling fit for a Viscount.

The Old Manse, Lundin Links

This B-listed property on Woodlands Road was built in 1850, around 30 years after the end of the Regency era in 1820.

The period is defined by the rule of George IV, Prince of Wales, as he governed the country as prince regent when his father George III was considered unfit due to mental illness.

The era is a subset of the Georgian era, which lasted until 1837.

The Old Manse has up to five bedrooms and boasts enclosed, private gardens plus coastal and countryside views.

It is on the market from Rettie for offers over £695,000.

Barum House, Dunfermline

The Baronial villa on Park Place has “elegant period features” and is nestled among leafy garden grounds.

The five-bedroom house is thought to date to the late 19th century and is category C-listed.

It was originally named Morton Lodge, and is understood to have been built for a wealthy textile manufacturer and pattern designer.

Barum House is being marketed by Rettie and is for sale for offers over

£700,000.

Todhall House, Cupar

Todhall House was formerly a farmhouse and is believed to date from the 1700s.

It was then extended in the 1850s when the double-bay frontage was added.

The house, which has its own private road, has been fully refurbished in the past 12 years with a new kitchen and bathrooms.

The five-bedroom property also 1.6 acres of gardens with countryside views.

There is also a walled garden to the southwest of the house.

Todhall House can be found off the A91 around 2 miles east of Cupar.

It is being marketed by Savills for offers over £1,080,000.

Inchmartine House, Inchture

This classic Georgian A-listed house has a separate cottage and is up for sale for offers over £975,000.

The six-bedroom property situated off the A90 has a drawing room, wine cellar and library.

The north wing of the house was previously run as antiques business for 50 years.

The building dates back to 1740 and is at the heart of a 3000-acre estate which was once given by William the Lion to his brother David, Earl of Huntingdon.

The house retains a wealth of original features including cornice work, original doors and panelling.

It is being marketed by Strutt and Parker.

Dalnagairn, Blairgowrie

Dalnagairn estate extends to about 187 acres, and at the centre is a nine-bedroom home that dates back to the 1830s.

The property has been in the current family’s ownership since 1880.

Included in the sale is a traditional steading and a gate lodge at the entrance to the estate.

The estate is being marketed by Savills for offers over £1,500,000.

Viewvale House, Bannockburn

B-listed Viewvale House as originally built around 1854 in French Renaissance-style.

It has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms and was extended around 1890 with the addition of a wing to the north east and top floor.

Period features include large sash windows, high ceilings, cornicing and ornate plasterwork.

There is also a grand main staircase with a detailed balustrade accessing the first floor, while the second floor offers a billiards room and library.

The New Road home is being marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £775,000.

Langhaugh Farmhouse, Brechin

This country home is believed to date from the 19th century, with the front added later.

It was the farmhouse for the neighbouring farm until 2003, and still has plenty of original period character and features including cornicing and yellow cedar panelled doors.

There are five bedrooms and three living spaces.

The house is accessed by a tarred farm road from which gates open up onto the private drive.

Langhaugh is situated within its own grounds around three miles from Brechin.

It is being marketed by Savills and is for sale for offers over £570,000.

22 Springfield, Dundee

This category A-listed Georgian townhouse in Dundee’s West End is on the market for offers over £425,000.

The accommodation spans five bedrooms over three floors and has several period features, such as sash and case windows and a ceiling rose in one of the bedrooms.

The townhouse is described as “beautifully renovated”, “luxurious” and “elegant” by agents Rettie.

It is on the market for offers over £425,000.