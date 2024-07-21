For sale: Country house and annexe set within five acres of land near Dundee

A three-bedroom country house and separate studio annexe nine miles from Dundee has gone up for sale.

Pitlyal Byre – on the site of a former farm building – sits within five acres of land near Lundie.

Entering the house through glazed sliding doors, you come to the entrance room with large roof lights and additional slate flooring.

The room opens into an open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room, which has a full-height cathedral ceiling.

A stove (with swivel function) lies in the centre of the reception space, with large windows looking out over the countryside and beyond towards the Round Loch.

The kitchen area has fitted units and a central island with hob.

Situated off the entrance room is a shower room and utility room, with steps leading up to a gym/dining hall which has potential to be converted into a third bedroom.

Either side of this room are two bedrooms with en-suite facilities.

The annexe – built by the current owners in 2022 – is fitted with a utility area and shower room, with glazed doors opening out to the terrace.

The property is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £475,000.

