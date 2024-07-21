For sale: Country house and annexe set within five acres of land near Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

For sale: Country house and annexe set within five acres of land near Dundee

The three-bedroom property, in Lundie, is available for offers over £475,000.

By Ben MacDonald
Three-bedroom house for sale near Lundie
The three-bedroom country house is up for sale. Image: Galbraith

A three-bedroom country house and separate studio annexe nine miles from Dundee has gone up for sale.

Pitlyal Byre – on the site of a former farm building – sits within five acres of land near Lundie.

Entering the house through glazed sliding doors, you come to the entrance room with large roof lights and additional slate flooring.

The room opens into an open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room, which has a full-height cathedral ceiling.

A stove (with swivel function) lies in the centre of the reception space, with large windows looking out over the countryside and beyond towards the Round Loch.

The kitchen area has fitted units and a central island with hob.

The house’s entrance. Image: Galbraith
The sitting room. Image: Galbraith
The sitting room. Image: Galbraith
The dining area. Image: Galbraith
The kitchen. Image: Galbraith
Another view of the kitchen. Image: Galbraith

Situated off the entrance room is a shower room and utility room, with steps leading up to a gym/dining hall which has potential to be converted into a third bedroom.

Either side of this room are two bedrooms with en-suite facilities.

The annexe – built by the current owners in 2022 – is fitted with a utility area and shower room, with glazed doors opening out to the terrace.

The shower room. Image: Galbraith
The main bedroom. Image: Galbraith
Space for a sofa is in the main bedroom. Image: Galbraith
The main en-suite. Image: Galbraith
The second bedroom. Image: Galbraith
Another view of the second bedroom. Image: Galbraith
The exercise room. Image: Galbraith
The patio area. Image: Galbraith
The patio area is secluded. Image: Galbraith
Access to the annexe. Image: Galbraith
inside the annexe. Image: Galbraith
Views from the annexe. Image: Galbraith
The annexe’s shower room. Image: Galbraith
Outside the property. Image: Galbraith
The surrounding land. Image: Galbraith
An aerial view of the property. Image: Galbraith
An aerial view. Image: Galbraith
It is set in five acres of land. Image: Galbraith

The property is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £475,000.

Elsewhere, a holiday lodge in a beautiful and secluded location above Loch Tay has hit the market for £120,000.

More from Property

The Old Millhouse in Lundin Links.
For sale: Stunning mill conversion in secluded spot in Lundin Links
105 Magdalen Yard Road is a B listed Victorian house.
Wonderful B listed Victorian home by Magdalen Green has been beautifully upgraded
The Gardeners Cottage, near Methven. Image: Galbraith
Perthshire cottage with walled garden for sale for £370k
Fintry house for sale
Dundee semi-detached house with 'huge potential' on sale for just £70k
An extended house in Broughty Ferry was the most popular listing in June. Image; TSPC.
5 bedroom £440k home in Broughty Ferry tops TSPC charts for June
Camusurich Lodge has an outstanding Highland Perthshire location. Image: Irvine Geddes.
Escape to the country: Loch Tay chalet offers the ultimate rural retreat for just…
Riverside bungalow for sale in Kinross
Kinross-shire bungalow on the banks of River Devon for sale
Millenview House is a contemporary home near Crieff. Image: Savills.
Stunning £770k newly built rural home near Crieff has wonderful views
The former Victoria Road church.
Former Kirkcaldy church and Boys' Brigade hall turned 5-bedroom house for sale at £425k
The former Ardler School has been fully renovated. Image: Gilson Gray
Former Perthshire school transformed into stylish modern home with stunning mezzanine

Conversation