Escape to the country: Loch Tay chalet offers the ultimate rural retreat for just £120k

A holiday lodge in a beautiful and secluded location above Loch Tay has hit the market for £120,000.

Cambusurich Lodge is a timber chalet that stands alone in a wooded dell in one of Scotland’s most beautiful settings.

Located on the southern banks of Loch Tay, it enjoys sweeping views across the water from its elevated position.

The nearest outpost is Killin, a charming village five miles away on the western edge of the loch.

Cambusurich Lodge sits off National Cycle Route 7, the quiet lane that runs along the southern edge of Loch Tay.

A grassy track leads off the road and heads upward to a parking area. A short path leads to the lodge itself.

Inside, there’s an open plan living/dining kitchen area. Huge picture windows frame the outstanding views.

There is a bathroom and a double bedroom. Decking wraps around the front, side and rear of the property. There’s also an area of garden with planted beds.

Cambusurich Lodge is classed as a holiday home so year-round living is not permitted. However, with a relatively low asking price it’s an affordable Highland Perthshire bolthole and would be perfect as a home for weekends and summer holidays.

It could also potentially be rented out as a holiday let and earn a significant income.

Cambusurich Lodge is on sale with Irvine Geddes for offers over £120,000.