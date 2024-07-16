Go ahead for house conversion of 142-year-old Monifieth church hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Go ahead for house conversion of 142-year-old Monifieth church hall

B-listed Gerard Hall sits on an elevated site at the corner of Church Street and Maule Street.

By Graham Brown
Gerard Hall sits on a prominent site in Monifieth. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Gerard Hall sits on a prominent site in Monifieth. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Angus planners have given the green light to a residential conversion of a historic Monifieth church hall.

B-listed Gerard Hall occupies a prime spot near the town centre at the corner of Church Street and Maule Street.

It’s been empty for a number of years and was put on the market in 2023 with a price tag of £150,000.

Angus Council planners have now granted permission for it to be turned into a house.

The main hall will be converted into a three-bedroomed family home, with a two-bed annex also included in the plan.

The main hall is supported by beautiful stone columns. Image: Graham & Sibbald.

A first floor mezzanine will be created in the hall for a study and bedroom.

And a single remaining memorial inside the hall is to be retained.

It honours the Rev. James Young who was minister at Monifieth for more than 40 years in the late 1800s.

Stone arches will also be retained as a feature, and the best original windows kept.

“The alterations to the fabric of the building have been kept to a minimum and are designed to respect the historic character of the building while creating essential spaces such as bedrooms and living accommodation,” say the applicants.

Delegated approval for house plan

Planners approved the scheme under delegated powers.

Historic Environment Scotland welcomed a reduction in the number of solar panels on the roof of the hall.

The council added: “Overall, the proposed works involve some notable alterations to the listed building.

“However it is accepted that some alteration is necessary in order to facilitate a new use in the building and to avoid its potential deterioration.

“The current proposal would not adversely affect the integrity of the building and the reasons for which it was designated.

“And the works would not result in an unacceptable impact on the overall character, appearance or special interest of the listed building.”

Gerard Hall site beside the former St Rules Church which was granted permission last year for conversion into a community cafe.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Stephen (left) and Joseph Mitchell replicate the 1974 shot at Glamis Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Supplied
Angus brothers re-create steam engine picture 50 years on at Glamis Extravaganza
Montrose golf course after Storm Babet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Coastal erosion: The time is now to act on crisis facing our communities in…
3
Heavy rain in Broughty Ferry.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling to be hit with 12 hours of heavy rain
The road has been done to one lane for months.
£540,000 repair job on Storm Gerrit damaged A90 near Forfar begins
Castle Street in Forfar.
Forfar properties evacuated as 'deliberate' fire destroys gas pipe
Areas like Dundee kept faith with the SNP and John Swinney. Image: DC Thomson
Will SNP central belt and Fife snub benefit Dundee, Angus and Perth voters?
Tasmin Glass and Robbie McIntosh. Image: Paul Reid and Newsline Media
Parole hearings for notorious Tayside killers are imminent - who are the last five…
10
Pippa McKay, 7, surrounded by bubbles at DEBRA Fest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Music, fun and memories of brave Adana at Montrose DEBRA Fest
Vintage tractor football at the Glamis Extravaganza. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Great pictures as 48th Glamis Extravaganza pulls classic car fans to Angus
Garry Gold in his police days. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Former Dundee police officer stalked Angus neighbours by pointing camera and lights at their…

Conversation