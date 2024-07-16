Trust in Scottish Government fell to lowest ever level under Humza Yousaf

Trust in the Scottish Government fell to the lowest level ever recorded in a survey carried out when Humza Yousaf was still first minister.

The Scottish Social Attitudes survey, which has run most years since the start of devolution in 1999, showed faith in the SNP Holyrood administration has declined.

Results from the 2023 survey, conducted in September and October last year, show 47% of respondents trust the government “just about always” or “most of the time”.

That was down from 61% in 2019, the last time a comparable survey was conducted.

Mr Yousaf, who lives in Dundee, served as Scotland’s first minister from March last year before resigning in April.

Dundee MSP Shona Robison was deputy first minister and SNP finance chief during his tenure in charge.

Trust in the UK Government to work in Scotland’s best interests remained lower than the figure for the Edinburgh administration, as it has done since the start of the survey series.

However trust in the UK Government had increased from the 2019 figure, going from 15% then to 21% in 2023.

Further analysis found trust in the Scottish Government tends to be higher among younger people, those who support Scottish independence, and those on the left of the political spectrum.

Older people and those with the opposite views tended to be more trusting of the UK Government.

The weighted sample of 1,574 people aged over 16 in Scotland were also asked how good each Government is at listening to the public before making decisions.

The percentage of people who thought the Scottish Government was “very good” or “quite good” at listening to people’s views before taking decisions fell from 51% in 2019 to 35% in 2023.

It has declined from its peak of 59% in 2015.

The equivalent figure for the UK Government also fell, going from 15% in 2019 to 12% in 2023.

Asked what the Scottish Government’s top priority should be, “improving the economy” emerged as by far the most popular issue at 45%.

There was a marked decrease in satisfaction in the running of the NHS, with this falling into negative territory for the first time since 2005.

Some 52% were dissatisfied with the health service while 23% were satisfied.

Commenting on the results, Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: “This is an utterly damning indictment of the Tories and the SNP’s records in Government.”

The Scottish Government pointed to the survey’s findings on the redistribution of wealth, with 50% saying ministers should redistribute income to the least well-off.

SNP minister Jamie Hepburn said: “The survey demonstrates continued support for the redistribution of wealth and an increasing desire among people to see the economy grow.

“This aligns with the Scottish Government’s commitments and how we are working hard to provide support to those who need it most.”