Eljamel complaints pre-2013 described as ‘limited’ – despite SIX alarm bells with NHS Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Eljamel complaints pre-2013 described as ‘limited’ – despite SIX alarm bells with NHS Tayside

Concerns about the disgraced Dundee neurosurgeon had been made years before action was ever taken to stop him.

By Justin Bowie
Sam Eljamel at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.
Sam Eljamel at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

Victims of disgraced NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel say they’re furious after the scale of complaints against the doctor before 2013 were described as “limited”.

Six patients had raised the alarm over the rogue Dundee doctor’s conduct in the two years before his butchery was finally exposed.

Concerns were raised to the General Medical Council, a leading watchdog, as early as 2001.

And NHS whistleblowers previously claimed Tayside bosses were aware of fears over Eljamel’s conduct by 2009.

In a meeting between Scottish Government and health board officials in July 2023, it was argued knowledge of his misconduct was minimal before action was taken to stop him.

Documents obtained by The Courier show Pamela Johnston, NHS Tayside’s former executive medical director, said: “Review of Prof Eljamel noted that until 2013, there were limited complaints about his practices.”

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Eljamel patient Pat Kelly, a former Dundee DJ harmed by the surgeon, branded the claims “condescending”.

He told The Courier: “Some consultant neurosurgeons don’t even get that number of complaints in their lifetime, how can they be so dimissive?

“It’s condescending to patients like me who have been harmed.”

He added: “They dismissed our complaints originally. We were treated as if this was nothing.”

Timeline of complaints

NHS Tayside initially insisted no complaints had been made against Eljamel prior to 2013.

It later transpired three patients raised the alarm in 2011, while another three then shared concerns the following year.

Eljamel pictured carrying out surgery in Libya.

Eight complaints would be made about Eljamel in 2013 as fears over his behaviour escalated.

That summer the shamed neurosurgeon was placed under “supervision”.

It was later revealed that he was never actually directed monitored in the operating theatre.

Eljamel was then suspended in December 2013.

Now more than 200 patients say the doctor harmed then during his time at NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2013.

New documents obtained by The Courier state Eljamel operated on a total of 4,000 patients during his 18 years in Dundee.

A public inquiry was ordered by the Scottish Government into the medical scandal last year.

A separate clinical review is also being held into his victims’ cases.

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “NHS Tayside’s chief executive and medical director commissioned a due diligence review into former neurosurgeon Professor Eljamel, which was published on August 31, 2023.

“The review identified that the bulk of complaints held by NHS Tayside – 84 – were received after Professor Eljamel was suspended in December 2013.”

More from Politics

Royal Mail says it has a plan in place to manage delays. Image: DC Thomson.
Postal delay warning as Dundee woman left waiting for urgent cancer appointment
4
Dundee Dental School
Dundee University dental school merger paused after principal's abrupt exit
Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
Iain Gillespie: Downfall of the ‘five-star’ principal who could not escape Dundee University financial…
18
Vandalism Tower Building Dundee University
Calls for government intervention in 'unprecedented' Dundee University crisis
16
Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Readers react to Dundee University principal’s shock resignation
4
Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University.
Under-fire Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie quits as crisis escalates
31
SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick Dundee
War of words as SNP dares Dundee Labour MSP to vote against budget that…
19
Willie Ferguson is the new SNP councillor for Stirling East. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
SNP's Willie Ferguson wins Stirling East by-election
SHona Robison budget
ALASDAIR CLARK: SNP budget sets sights on Tayside and Fife crises – but devil…
Shona Robison has replicated the cut in Scotland. Image: PA
Scottish budget at a glance as SNP sets out tax plans and public spending
6

Conversation