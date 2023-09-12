Community cafe go-ahead for historic St Rules Church in Monifieth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community cafe go-ahead for historic St Rules Church in Monifieth

Planning approval for the project was granted despite locals raising concerns about the lack of parking around the B-listed church which closed years ago.

By Graham Brown
St Rules Church in Monifieth is going on sale.
St Rules Church in Monifieth is set for community conversion. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A historic Monifieth church is to come back into use after a planning green light for ambitious proposals to convert it into a community cafe.

B-listed St Rules closed years ago under a town merger which eventually led to the creation of the new parish church building on Monifieth High Street.

Planning councillors have now backed Gillian Noble’s scheme to turn the 210-year-old Gothic building into a facility which will host music and other community events.

The go-ahead was granted in the face of a string of objections, the majority centred around a lack of local parking.

St Rules Church Monifieth.
Local concerns centred around parking in the vicinity of St Rules. Image: Google

But there were more than 40 letters of support for the idea.

The conversion plan will create a kitchen, community meeting spaces and storage.

Important architectural features of the listed building will be retained.

Monifieth Community Council did not object to the application, but echoed the traffic concerns.

There is no parking in the old churchyard.

Residents’ resistance

Local resident Stewart Ellis told Angus development standards councillors the parking situation had become “really serious” in the past decade.

“There is no parking here whatsoever – Church Street is very, very tight.

“There’s no room to allow emergency vehicles to come up and there’s cars parked on double yellow lines most of the time.”

Planning officials recommended the application for conditional approval.

The applicant’s agent Karen Clark said on-street parking is available and was used when the building was a church.

St Rules Church Monifieth
Stained glass windows and other historic features will be kept in the conversion. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Historic Environment Scotland has confirmed they greatly welcome the re-use of this historic church which will secure its long-term future.”

Committee support

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno praised Ms Noble for the ambitious project.

“I’d like to thank the applicant for being brave in this financial crisis we’ve got at the moment.

“We’ve a lot of old churches being abandoned and I would commend her for taking this application forward.”

Local councillor Lloyd Melville said: “I recognise the concerns around parking in particular.

“It’s patently obvious to anyone who knows the building that there was parking around there when it was a church and I am fairly confident the parking issues can be managed.”

Committee convener David Cheape added: “This was a busy church when it was operating and there were always car issues. I can’t see any more impact than there was at that time.”

The application was unanimously approved by the committee.

Conversation