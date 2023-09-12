Dundee defender Tyler French joins Greenock Morton on loan

Dundee defender Tyler French has joined Championship side Greenock Morton on loan.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played a first-team match for the Dark Blues in nine months since suffering a broken leg.

The former Wrexham man has been making steady progress in his recovery of late, playing 90 minutes for the club’s B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy last month.

And Dens boss Tony Docherty revealed French had played 90 minutes in a bounce game against Aberdeen last week.

🔵⚪ Welcome to Morton, Tyler French Greenock Morton are pleased to announce the signing of Tyler French on a season-long loan from Dundee, subject to SFA clearance. — Greenock Morton (@Morton_FC) September 12, 2023

However, his return to first-team action is now set to come in the blue and white stripes of Morton in the second tier.

French was signed by Gary Bowyer last summer and the speedy defender impressed at Dens Park before injury struck in a Scottish Cup clash at St Mirren.

Now, though, he’ll play out the coming season at Cappielow after agreeing a season-long loan with Dougie Imrie’s men.

And he could make his Ton debut at Dundee United this coming weekend.

French has one year remaining on his contract at Dens Park.