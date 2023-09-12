Dundee defender Tyler French joins Greenock Morton on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee defender Tyler French joins Greenock Morton on loan

The former Wrexham man has joined Dougie Imrie's Ton after recovering from a broken leg.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Tyler French.
Dundee defender Tyler French.

Dundee defender Tyler French has joined Championship side Greenock Morton on loan.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played a first-team match for the Dark Blues in nine months since suffering a broken leg.

The former Wrexham man has been making steady progress in his recovery of late, playing 90 minutes for the club’s B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy last month.

And Dens boss Tony Docherty revealed French had played 90 minutes in a bounce game against Aberdeen last week.

However, his return to first-team action is now set to come in the blue and white stripes of Morton in the second tier.

French was signed by Gary Bowyer last summer and the speedy defender impressed at Dens Park before injury struck in a Scottish Cup clash at St Mirren.

Now, though, he’ll play out the coming season at Cappielow after agreeing a season-long loan with Dougie Imrie’s men.

And he could make his Ton debut at Dundee United this coming weekend.

French has one year remaining on his contract at Dens Park.

