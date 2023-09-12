Dundee City Council hands Waterfront whale artist £100k contract for Broughty Ferry cycle lane sculpture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council hands Waterfront whale artist £100k contract for Broughty Ferry cycle lane sculpture

Lee Simmons has been commissioned to create a 'bespoke landmark sculpture' at the Ferry end of the cycle route to Monifieth. 

By Laura Devlin
The Tay Whale at Waterfront Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The Tay Whale at Waterfront Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The artist behind the Dundee Waterfront whale sculpture has been awarded a £100k contract to create artwork for the Broughty Ferry active travel project.

London-based artist Lee Simmons has been commissioned by Dundee City Council to create a ‘bespoke landmark sculpture’ at the Ferry end of the cycle route to Monifieth.

Simmons previously designed the 60ft whale sculpture located at Dundee Waterfront, which arrived in the city in October 2021.

The latest artwork has been commissioned to help assist with “placemaking” on the cycle route and “will encourage walking, cycling, wheeling”.

The whale sculpture being place at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

An advertisement was listed on public procurement website Public Contracts Scotland earlier this year inviting “suitable experienced artists” to submit their proposals.

Two sculptures are planned for either end of the cycle route, with Dundee City Council allocating a budget of £100k per statue.

The second sculpture, the local authority says, will be designed in-house.

Artist Lee Simmons. Image: Lee James Simmons Ltd.

The Broughty Ferry Esplanade is undergoing a major revamp as part of a wider multi-million pound active travel plan.

Once fully completed, it will provide a continuous off-road path between Dundee and Monifieth along Scotland’s main east coast cycling route.

However in February it was revealed the cost of the project as a whole has spiralled from £9m to an eye-watering £18m, partly due to soaring construction costs.

Design images for the upgrade to Broughty Ferry Esplanade. Image: Systra

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Following the tender process started earlier this year, the council awarded the contract for bespoke landmark sculptures at Broughty Ferry and Monifieth to Lee Simmons at a value of £100,000.

“While the active travel route serves a very real, practical purpose that is no reason why it should be purely functional.

“Public art created specifically for its location adds to the environment and helps to develop a sense of place.

“It was a condition of receiving the funding for the project that in addition to improvements for active travel, it should also help with placemaking.

“A budget for public art was approved by Sustrans as part of its funding allowance.”

