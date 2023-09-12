Full fibre broadband boost for Perth to reach 19,000 homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full fibre broadband boost for Perth to reach 19,000 homes

Around £6.5 million is being spent to improve speeds in the Fair City.

By Rob McLaren
Openreach engineers at work. Image: Openreach
Openreach engineers at work. Image: Openreach

More than 19,000 Perth homes and businesses will benefit from access to full fibre broadband.

Openreach is investing around £6.5 million into upgrading the broadband infrastructure in the the city.

The improved network means faster game downloads, better quality video calls and higher resolution movie streaming.

The Perth build will start this winter and continue next year.

Perth Openreach broadband plans

Fraser Rowberry, chief engineer for Openreach Scotland, said: “We’re really excited to bring ultrafast full fibre broadband at scale to Perth.

“As well as giving the city a big economic boost, it’ll future-proof connectivity for residents, businesses and visitors for decades to come.

Openreach engineers will soon be working on the full fibre broadband upgrade in Perth. Image: Openreach

“We’re reaching more communities than ever and our highly-skilled engineers and build partners are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available.

“We plan to start work in Perth before the end of this year.

“It’s a major infrastructure upgrade, so local people will see more engineering teams, equipment and vans around town and we’ll let people know what to expect as work gets under way.”

Investments in Perthshire

People in Perth can visit the Openreach website for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.

Around 3,000 city properties – such as new houses in developments – already have access.

Across Perth and Kinross, more than 12,000 households and businesses have access to the Openreach full fibre network.

This includes Kinross, Auchterarder, Blairgowrie, Pitlochry, Scone and Bridge of Earn.

Openreach investment is planned in other local locations including Aberfeldy, Alyth, Comrie and Coupar Angus.

More than 350 towns, cities, boroughs, villages and hamlets across Scotland are included in the company’s build programme.

Ultimately Openreach plans to build full fibre to 25 million homes and businesses across the UK by 2027.

