Full fibre broadband boost for Perth to reach 19,000 homes

More than 19,000 Perth homes and businesses will benefit from access to full fibre broadband.

Openreach is investing around £6.5 million into upgrading the broadband infrastructure in the the city.

The improved network means faster game downloads, better quality video calls and higher resolution movie streaming.

The Perth build will start this winter and continue next year.

Perth Openreach broadband plans

Fraser Rowberry, chief engineer for Openreach Scotland, said: “We’re really excited to bring ultrafast full fibre broadband at scale to Perth.

“As well as giving the city a big economic boost, it’ll future-proof connectivity for residents, businesses and visitors for decades to come.

“We’re reaching more communities than ever and our highly-skilled engineers and build partners are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available.

“We plan to start work in Perth before the end of this year.

“It’s a major infrastructure upgrade, so local people will see more engineering teams, equipment and vans around town and we’ll let people know what to expect as work gets under way.”

Investments in Perthshire

People in Perth can visit the Openreach website for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.

Around 3,000 city properties – such as new houses in developments – already have access.

Across Perth and Kinross, more than 12,000 households and businesses have access to the Openreach full fibre network.

This includes Kinross, Auchterarder, Blairgowrie, Pitlochry, Scone and Bridge of Earn.

Openreach investment is planned in other local locations including Aberfeldy, Alyth, Comrie and Coupar Angus.

More than 350 towns, cities, boroughs, villages and hamlets across Scotland are included in the company’s build programme.

Ultimately Openreach plans to build full fibre to 25 million homes and businesses across the UK by 2027.