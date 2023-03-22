Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Openreach has revealed the next locations in Tayside and Fife to benefit from full-fibre broadband.

The company, an independent subsidiary of BT Group, is spending £15 billion upgrading the UK’s broadband infrastructure.

It says 10 million UK homes, businesses and public services now has access to the much faster full-fibre network which is up to 10 times faster than the average home broadband connection.

That means faster game downloads, better quality video calls and higher resolution movie streaming.

Tayside and Fife full-fibre roll-out

In the coming months several parts of Tayside and Fife will see Openreach carry out upgrades.

These include:

Dundee’s Claverhouse, Steeple (city centre) and Baxter (near Baxter Park) exchange areas,

Broughty Ferry

Forfar

Arbroath

Inverkeithing

Kinross

Newburgh (co-funded community fibre partnership)

Kelty (co-funded community fibre partnership)

Openreach will also target some of the hardest to reach homes and businesses in Perth and Kinross under the Scottish Government’s Reaching 100% programme.

These areas include Kinloch Rannoch, Blair Atholl, Calvine, Tummel Bridge and Kenmore.

Openreach said its £15bn investment could bring a £72bn boost to the output of the UK economy in 2030.

Its current plans will see full fibre broadband reach 25 million homes by December 2026.