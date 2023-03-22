How the right knowledge can excel your business to new heights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business & Environment

How the right knowledge can excel your business to new heights

A Knowledge Transfer Partnership could be the key to unlocking your businesses' success.

In partnership with North of Scotland KTP centre
A group of people holding a business meeting. A knowledge transfer partnership can take your business to new heights.

In Scotland and the United Kingdom, Knowledge Transfer Partnerships are available to businesses who are looking to level up their successes.

Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs) are available to firms who are looking to innovate and grow through collaboration.

KTPs are designed to help companies grow by matching them with Scotland’s world-leading academic experts who can provide solutions to specific company challenges, where the company does not have the current know-how or expertise to do so.

Scotland leads the way with Knowledge Transfer Partnerships

KTPs are the UK’s longest running Knowledge Transfer scheme, with a track-record dating back to 1975. Projects are part-funded by the UK government, managed by Innovate UK and designed to stimulate economic growth by using innovation to help companies grow their businesses.

By tapping into the cutting-edge expertise of a Knowledge Base (University), a business can bring in a dedicated researcher to help ‘transfer the knowledge’ that they do not currently have. This researcher, known as a KTP Associate, will work full-time for up to 3 years embedding new knowledge and capabilities in the company.

Three men who have worked with the Knowledge Transfer Partnership scheme in Scotland.
Dr Rob Hancock, James Hutton Institute, Andrew Pratt, North of Scotland KTP Centre and Serena Broadway, Knowledge Transfer Advisor, visiting KTP company partner Intelligent Growth Solutions.

It’s a fantastic system and allows businesses to really focus on the things that need changing, all whilst growing stronger with the help of the University partners.

The scheme has allowed so many businesses to reach their fullest potential.

Knowledge is power

There are many businesses in the Tayside region who have benefitted from a KTP.

Mahi Chauhan, current KTP Associate with Abertay University and 2020 Business Insight, said: “my experience with KTP has been really positive so far. I find the facilitating approach to the management of both academic and company supervisors one of the best aspects of this programme. As a project, it’s a huge undertaking with lots of mini projects within the pillars of the programme.

It requires a whole new level of project management, cross-communication and teamwork skills, and applying these without the aforementioned support would be very difficult.”

Mahi Chauhan has worked as an associate with the Knowledge Transfer Partnership programme in Scotland.
Mahi Chauhan was been an associate with the scheme.

Niall Skinner, Head of Systems Design at Intelligent Growth Solutions, which has undertaken multiple KTPs said “The KTP model is an excellent one for smaller companies as it develops in-house capabilities and procedures. The access to high quality associates, academics and the wider network provides opportunity to learn from the best.

“The training provided to the Associate through the programme provides the opportunity for them to showcase best practice in project planning and management to the company, alongside delivering real technical benefit.”

How can your business get involved?

The North of Scotland KTP Centre is a joint venture between the University of Aberdeen and Robert Gordon University, also providing support to the University of the Highlands and Islands, the James Hutton Institute, Abertay University, and the University of Dundee.

The centre provides a full KTP support service, from assistance and guidance in completing the KTP application forms, to secretarial and administration support once the project has been awarded. To date the centre has helped and managed around 250 KTP projects and has a 95% success rate in getting applications funded over its 25-year history.

The application process also requires a close interaction with the Knowledge Transfer Advisers from Innovate UK. This interaction is managed through the KTP Centre, and the process involves:

KTP fact finding form:

This short form can be sent to the North of Scotland KTP Centre at any time and sets the scene for a potential project. The Centre guides partnerships through the drafting of the form to ensure they meet the funding criteria. The form contains a number of questions which are expanded in a main application, to encourage the project team to adopt an innovation mindset. If your project is not suitable for KTP for any reason, we will endeavour to point partners towards a more appropriate funding mechanism.

KTP application:

Once the project is approved by a KT Adviser, the online KTP submission process is directly managed by the Centre. There are several submission deadlines every year and the results are known 8 to 10 weeks after each submission date. Good luck!

To learn more head to the North of Scotland KTP Centre’s website.

