Partnership Home Education

‘An idyllic childhood’: A sit-down with the Kilgraston school headmistress

Kilgraston headmistress Tanya Davie speaks to The Courier.

In partnership with Kilgraston School
Two junior pupils at Kilgraston school in Perth.

There are lots of great schools around Perth, but none are quite as unique as Kilgraston Junior School.

The school, which is located in Bridge of Earn, just outside of Perth, could be the perfect place for your child to study. You may be asking yourself why? It is surrounded by the luscious green countryside, which has helped to enhance pupil happiness.

The Courier caught up with the headteacher at Kilgraston school to talk about why she feels this school could offer a perfect place for children to gain an education.

Choose a Perth school that boasts an idyllic childhood for pupils

Headmistress, Mrs Tanya Davie, said: “Stepping onto the Kilgraston campus, and you can feel what makes Kilgraston special. Families comment on this all the time, and I felt it myself when I first came to Kilgraston in October 2021.

“It something which cannot be bottled but it is a sense of security, of opportunity, and belief. It makes Kilgraston a very special place. Our children are happy, carefree, and secure and I see it myself every day whether this be in an assembly or at a lunchtime when our Sixth Form pupils are playing with the Junior Years pupils.

A junior pupil at Kilgraston. Kilgraston is a very popular Perth school.
Kids at Kilgraston are guaranteed to get a well-rounded education.

“It really is a wonderful sight. We have happy children here and our Junior Years offers a chance of an idyllic childhood; one we all want for our children, balancing strong academics in a nurturing environment.”

Kilgraston aims to create an encouraging environment for its young pupils, setting them up for success in later life. The school, which is located near Perth could be the perfect option for your child.

A cut above the rest

Mrs Davie added: “In ethos – we know each and every one of our families and what they are looking for from a Kilgraston education. It is something I am immensely proud of, and it goes back to this idea of family, which some schools may imitate but cannot replicate. In facilities, our on-site equestrian centre sets us apart from our competitors as we are the only school in Scotland to offer this.

“Take a walk into any of our Junior Years classrooms and you can see why our pupils thrive. From space rockets to projects on British birds, the building is a hive of stimulation and positive energy.

Two Kilgraston pupils in the library. Kilgraston junior school is a top Perth school.
Kilgraston is a top independent school.

“More broadly, we understand that our parents want what is best for their children and Kilgraston offers this with an energetic and energised teaching staff. We have small classes and so our staff know pupils, we know what works best for each child, what motivates them, their likes, and their dislikes. Our families are part of the Kilgraston family, and we continuously strive to support our pupils and our parents in whatever way we can.

“In the classroom, our Junior Years pupils have lessons with subject specific teachers in PE and music from the outset and drama, foreign languages and science further up the school. Our Junior Years pupils can also take part in a wide variety of different clubs and activities over lunchtime or afterschool, and we have a wrap-around care offering which goes from morning woodland walks to Junior Years Science club all of which provide a continuation of their education.

“All of this together with our curriculum offering, gives children the opportunity to grow and to try lots of activities and find out what they enjoy.”

This fantastic Perth school could offer the perfect education for your children.

Do you think Kilgraston Junior school could be the perfect place for your child to attend? If so, head to the Kilgraston school website to find out more information.

