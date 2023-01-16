Are you ready to choose a new independent school in Perthshire?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a new year and you could be wondering if it is time to find a new independent school for your child to attend.

Kilgraston School in Bridge of Earn, Perthshire could be the perfect option for you. The institution was established back in 1930 and its campus boasts 54 acres of land. 70% of the Kilgraston girls pupils achieved A level at National 5 in 2022.

The popular independent school is renowned for its involvement in the Sacred Heart Network. At the heart of the Kilgraston ethos is its focus on the concept of the whole person, through the five Sacred Heart goals: a living faith, personal growth, intellectual values, building community, and active social awareness.

The school’s Perthshire location means it is close-by to Perth and only an hour away from Glasgow and Edinburgh. This makes it a very accessible choice.

What makes Kilgraston school so special?

Kilgraston Head Girl, Lexie, said: “I am immensely proud to be a pupil at Kilgraston. Staff are supportive and Kilgraston has a family quality so that we don’t just mix in year groups and peers, we all integrate and spend time together whether this is at lunch or at Sports Day.

“As a result, being here has given me the confidence and drive to pursue my dreams. I would say to anyone considering Kilgraston, come and see for yourself.”

Kilgraston’s Headteacher, Mrs Tanya Davie adds: “As Kilgraston’s Headteacher, I understand what parents and children are looking for: top academic achievement, a robust co-curricular schedule, excellent facilities, a first-class educational experience. Kilgraston offers this and much more: we offer the opportunity to do all of this but most importantly for the development of young people and children, we allow a safe environment for them to be themselves.”

When is the next Kilgraston open day?

The next open day for the school will be held on February 4 at 10am. Kilgraston independent school would love to meet prospective students.

Please register via openday@kilgraston.com to attend. If you would prefer to view the school before then, please email admissions@kilgraston.com to arrange your own visit.

For more information, visit the Kilgraston website.