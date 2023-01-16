Are you ready to choose a new independent school in Perthshire?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Education

Are you ready to choose a new independent school in Perthshire?

In partnership with Kilgraston School
January 16 2023, 9.00am
A view of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire
Kilgraston could be the ideal independent school for your child.

It’s a new year and you could be wondering if it is time to find a new independent school for your child to attend.

Kilgraston School in Bridge of Earn, Perthshire could be the perfect option for you. The institution was established back in 1930 and its campus boasts 54 acres of land. 70% of the Kilgraston girls pupils achieved A level at National 5 in 2022.

The popular independent school is renowned for its involvement in the Sacred Heart Network. At the heart of the Kilgraston ethos is its focus on the concept of the whole person, through the five Sacred Heart goals: a living faith, personal growth, intellectual values, building community, and active social awareness.

the grounds of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire.
The grounds of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire.

The school’s Perthshire location means it is close-by to Perth and only an hour away from Glasgow and Edinburgh. This makes it a very accessible choice.

What makes Kilgraston school so special?

Kilgraston Head Girl, Lexie, said: “I am immensely proud to be a pupil at Kilgraston. Staff are supportive and Kilgraston has a family quality so that we don’t just mix in year groups and peers, we all integrate and spend time together whether this is at lunch or at Sports Day.

“As a result, being here has given me the confidence and drive to pursue my dreams. I would say to anyone considering Kilgraston, come and see for yourself.”

Two children studying at Klilgraston independent school in Perthshire.
Children at Kilgrsation are encouraged to constantly build confidence in themselves.

Kilgraston’s Headteacher, Mrs Tanya Davie adds: “As Kilgraston’s Headteacher, I understand what parents and children are looking for: top academic achievement, a robust co-curricular schedule, excellent facilities, a first-class educational experience. Kilgraston offers this and much more: we offer the opportunity to do all of this but most importantly for the development of young people and children, we allow a safe environment for them to be themselves.”

When is the next Kilgraston open day?

The next open day for the school will be held on February 4 at 10am. Kilgraston independent school would love to meet prospective students.

Please register via openday@kilgraston.com to attend. If you would prefer to view the school before then, please email admissions@kilgraston.com to arrange your own visit.

For more information, visit the Kilgraston website.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

More from Education

Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School exclusions Picture shows; Waid Community Campus which houses Waid Academy. Anstruther. Supplied by DC Thomson & Co. Date; 23/01/2019; c8835861-cfd9-408b-b1fd-9fae1b14fc35 Courier News - FILE PIC - Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the new Waid Community Campus which houses Waid Academy, Anstruther, 20th June 2017
Parents fear for kids starting at Waid Academy, says attack victim's father
Graham Goulden is a retired police officer from Scotland. He spent his last years in policing as a Chief Inspector with the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit. Image: Sam Bush.
'She could have died': Ex-cop blasts Waid Academy for not reporting school assault to…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gender reform vox pop voxes lowering age to change gender to eight Picture shows; Gender reform vox pop voxes. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 18/01/2023
Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing…
5
Kezia Dugdale believes the response to the Waid Academy classroom assault must be far greater and more thoughtful than seeking to punish one child for one violent act. Image: Shutterstock
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event
4
Waid Academy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Waid Academy schoolboy 'knocked unconscious in fight' on same day girl assaulted in Fife…
Children toasting marshmallows on a campfire.
How a Fife charity uses outdoor play to help children come to terms with…
The assault appeared to take place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. members of the public speak their opinions on teacher strike as more schools close Picture shows; members of the public. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 16/01/2023
We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as…
41
CR0040614.Cheryl Peebles,Forfar, 11 year old Jayden Reid who attends Langlands primary in Forfar unsettled because of the teachers strikes,Picture shows; Jayden at home with mum Emma, friday 13th January 2023,image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Teacher strikes distressing for children with complex needs like my Jayden, says Forfar mum

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented