Arbroath foster carer Gwen retires after ‘opening heart’ for 31 years and fostering 195 kids

When Gwen Henderson started fostering children 31 years ago, she likely didn’t expect she would be retiring after helping 195 kids from across Angus.

The 71-year-old from Arbroath celebrated her retirement earlier this month

It all started when Gwen’s husband John came back to their Arbroath house one day and told her that there was a search for foster parents in the area.

Gwen was 40-years-old at the time and was employed as a childminder.

The kids ages ranged from 0-10 years, with Gwen and John providing them with care for up to four and a half years.

“I moved 22 kids for adoption and that was a big deal because they couldn’t go back to their families”, says Gwen.

“Although it’s hard work to give them up, it was the best thing for them.

“The challenges were really working with all the different social workers because when I first started I had up to eight kids in my house.

“And when you’re working with maybe five different social workers that can be a challenge.

“You accept the social workers coming into your house and you either have to get on with them or it just makes life difficult.

“I didn’t have many social workers that I didn’t get on with.”

You ‘can’t think anything is personal’ when it comes to fostering

It was always a busy house at Lamley Terrace, with Gwen and John having seven children of their own.

They now have 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren on the way.

This kept them busy with school runs and excursions.

But despite the full-on nature of the role, Gwen would always recommend that people consider fostering.

“I loved every minute of what I was doing”, she says.

“Some days were harder than others, but I would always recommend that folk take it on.

“It’s not the case of it being a good wage because you’re working 24/7 and you can’t think anything is personal.

“There are just some things you won’t agree on.

“I have actually never had any parents coming to the door and I’ve always managed to get on side with the parents.

“If the parents think you’re on their side, then that’s all the better because you’re not the problem.

“It’s the social work department that is the problem in their eyes.”

‘You have to come in with your eyes and heart open’

Gwen jokes that her retirement so far has been “awful”.

“After 31 years of working I’ve never been to the doctors so much in my puff”, she says.

“I was probably too busy.”

However, Gwen concedes that it was the right time to retire and is unsure of what she will now do in her free time.

“I had two little ones in that came in since they were babies”, she explains.

One of them was four and the other one was two when they left and I decided then that was enough.

“All of my adopted kiddies keep in touch and I’ve seen them growing up.

“Parents always send me letters at Christmas and pictures.

“And a lot of the kids are on Facebook.”

A retirement party was held for Gwen earlier this month at the Arbroath British Royal Legion.

Children she has previously cared for and her family joined the celebration.

“It was brilliant to see as many of my kids come to see us”, she adds.

“Instead of the little two, three and four year-olds that left me, they are now all taller than me.”

There have of course been changes since Gwen decided to take the leap and foster children.

But the fundamentals of fostering remain the same.

“You just have to come into this with your eyes open and your hearts open too”, she adds.

“Now they’re wanting you to use the computer all the time, but I’m afraid I’m not that clever.

“Give me six kids, rather than a computer and I’ll be happy.”