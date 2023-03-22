LexFest: Memorial concert for late Dundee musician raises £2.5k for suicide bereavement charities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A music festival held in memory of late Dundee musician Lexi Campbell has raised £2,525 for charities who help those bereaved by suicide.

LexFest, held in Church Dundee last Saturday night, was organised by Lexi’s family and friends to mark one year since the musician passed away aged 25 in 2022.

It featured local acts such as singer-songwriters Neil McLaren and Sean Findlay and city bands Jutebox, Plaintif, Connor Liam-Byrne and the Bad Kissers, as well as Lexi’s former band, Kashmir Crows.

Meanwhile friend and fellow musician Jack Jones stopped the audience in their tracks when he played an original song written about Lexi, called Colourblind, which he hopes to have recorded and on streaming platforms soon.

A crowd of almost 300 turned out for the gig, meaning the concert was a roaring success for both the acts themselves and the charities who will benefit – Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (Sobs) and The Canmore Trust.

‘Atmosphere of love’

“It was a beautiful night, we couldn’t have asked for more,” said Lexi’s sister Shona Campbell.

“The atmosphere was truly one of love. I’ve spoken to some of the people who came who didn’t know Lexi personally, and they all said they could feel the love in the room.

“We’re so extremely grateful to those who attended, but also to those who helped put the night together. Without them and their eagerness to help I don’t know how we would have handled organising such a beautiful event.”

The event was hosted for free by Church Dundee, due to the special connection Lexi had with the venue.

As a proudly trans young person in Dundee, Lexi was considered an inspiration to many members of the city’s queer community, and Church was always a safe space for them to wear their identity without fear.

“We’re so proud of our Lexi,” added Shona.

“The fact we have been able to raise the money and awareness for the charities has been a true testament to the person they were.”

Can you spot yourself in the crowd at LexFest?