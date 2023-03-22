LexFest: Memorial concert for late Dundee musician raises £2.5k for suicide bereavement charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LexFest: Memorial concert for late Dundee musician raises £2.5k for suicide bereavement charities

By Rebecca Baird
Jack Jones performed at LexFest. Image: Neil Sneddon.
Jack Jones performed at LexFest. Image: Neil Sneddon.

A music festival held in memory of late Dundee musician Lexi Campbell has raised £2,525 for charities who help those bereaved by suicide.

LexFest, held in Church Dundee last Saturday night, was organised by Lexi’s family and friends to mark one year since the musician passed away aged 25 in 2022.

It featured local acts such as singer-songwriters Neil McLaren and Sean Findlay and city bands Jutebox, Plaintif, Connor Liam-Byrne and the Bad Kissers, as well as Lexi’s former band, Kashmir Crows.

Meanwhile friend and fellow musician Jack Jones stopped the audience in their tracks when he played an original song written about Lexi, called Colourblind, which he hopes to have recorded and on streaming platforms soon.

Lexi Campbell’s band Kashmir Crows play at LexFest. Image: Neil Sneddon.

A crowd of almost 300 turned out for the gig, meaning the concert was a roaring success for both the acts themselves and the charities who will benefit – Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (Sobs) and The Canmore Trust.

‘Atmosphere of love’

“It was a beautiful night, we couldn’t have asked for more,” said Lexi’s sister Shona Campbell.

“The atmosphere was truly one of love. I’ve spoken to some of the people who came who didn’t know Lexi personally, and they all said they could feel the love in the room.

“We’re so extremely grateful to those who attended, but also to those who helped put the night together. Without them and their eagerness to help I don’t know how we would have handled organising such a beautiful event.”

Dundee musician Connor Liam-Byrne plays with The Bad Kissers at LexFest. Image: Neil Sneddon.

The event was hosted for free by Church Dundee, due to the special connection Lexi had with the venue.

As a proudly trans young person in Dundee, Lexi was considered an inspiration to many members of the city’s queer community, and Church was always a safe space for them to wear their identity without fear.

“We’re so proud of our Lexi,” added Shona.

“The fact we have been able to raise the money and awareness for the charities has been a true testament to the person they were.”

Can you spot yourself in the crowd at LexFest?

Emotions ran high in the crowd at Lexfest. Image: Neil Sneddon.
Dan Richardson performed with band Jutebox at LexFest. Image: Neil Sneddon.
Friends of Lexi gathered to celebrate their memory at Church Dundee. Image: Neil Sneddon.
Singer-songwriter Neil McLaren (right) with friends after performing his set at LexFest. Image: Neil Sneddon.
It was an ‘atmosphere of love’ as the crowd remembered Lexi. Image: Neil Sneddon.

