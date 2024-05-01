Manchester Co-op Live postpones Olivia Rodrigo world tour performances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Manchester Co-op Live postpones Olivia Rodrigo world tour performances

By Press Association
Manchester Co-op Live has postponed Olivia Rodrigo’s world tour performances (Ben Birchall/PA)
Manchester Co-op Live has postponed Olivia Rodrigo’s world tour performances (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Co-op Live arena in Manchester has postponed scheduled performances from US musician Olivia Rodrigo as part of her Guts world tour after a “venue-related technical issue”.

The £365 million venue, the biggest indoor arena in the UK, had postponed its opening show for the third time just over an hour before A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was set to perform on Wednesday, confirming there was a problem during the soundcheck.

A component of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system used to direct air had separated from the ductwork, and the installer, contractor and third-party inspector will now have to test each nozzle to confirm they are free from the defect, the Oak View Group confirmed.

Two hours after cancelling A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, the venue confirmed Rodrigo would not be performing on May 3 and 4.

A statement on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Due to an on-going venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour on May 3 and 4 are being postponed.

“Ticket holders can either hold on to their tickets or obtain a refund at point of purchase.”

Three-time Grammy winner Rodrigo has taken her Guts tour across America during March and April, and is expected to perform at London’s O2 arena on May 14, 15, 17 and 18.

It comes after A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie confirmed “something happened” during his soundcheck at the venue on Wednesday that caused the cancellation of his show.

“I’m heated about the situation too, but safety first Manchester, I got you, just stay tuned for further info,” he said.

Venue bosses had posted a statement cancelling the performance 10 minutes after the doors were set to open for what was meant to be its first official event, as fans queued outside awaiting entry.

Tim Leiweke, chairman and chief executive of the Oak View Group, said: “The safety and security of all visiting and working on Co-op Live is our utmost priority, and we could not and will not run any event until it is absolutely safe to do so.

“Today was a very unexpected situation but without a doubt the right decision. I deeply apologise for the impact that this has had on ticket holders and fans.”

Meanwhile, the Co-operative Group said it was “disappointed” by the announcement and will seek a “full explanation” from the Oak View Group.

“As the naming rights sponsor for Co-op Live, we are shocked at the incident which has led to late cancellation of tonight’s show at the arena,” a Co-op Group spokesperson said.

“We are relieved that no-one has been injured, but we share the disappointment and frustration of ticket holders, many of whom are Co-op members, with the continuing delay to the opening of Co-op Live and the disruption that this is causing to everyone who has been looking forward to attending events.

“We will be seeking a full explanation from Oak View Group (OVG), who are responsible for the building, to the obvious questions arising from this, together with a clear plan from the Co-op Live venue management team at OVG for opening the venue and postponed and future events.

“Safety is, of course, the number one priority and it is critical that Co-op members and other ticket holders can enjoy events in a venue with the very highest levels of security and safety measures in place.”

It comes after the venue had already postponed its opening twice last week after rescheduling performances from Peter Kay and The Black Keys, and had reassured fans that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Rodrigo’s shows would be going ahead this week.

Peter Kay Wheelyboat launch
Bolton-born comedian Peter Kay had been scheduled to be the first performer at the arena which was rescheduled twice (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bolton-born comedian Kay was scheduled to be the first performer, but his show had to be postponed with less than 48 hours’ notice following a test event.

The rescheduled dates at the end of April were rescheduled again alongside dates for US rock duo The Black Keys as the venue had to undertake “extensive protocol of testing critical procedures to ensure all areas are ready for fans”.

The new date for the US rock band is May 15 while Kay’s performances have shifted to May 23 and 24.

The arena’s general manager, Gary Roden, announced his resignation last week following the slew of issues that led to a delay in the venue opening.