‘We need to stop the car!’: Mum gives birth on Dundee pavement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘We need to stop the car!’: Mum gives birth on Dundee pavement

Georgia Wood was just minutes away from Ninewells Hospital when her son arrived.

Georgia and Liam Wood with their two children Lily Mae and Oliver.
Georgia and Liam Wood with their two children Lily Mae and Oliver, who was born at the side of the road in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

A Broughty Ferry mum has told how she gave birth to her second child on a Dundee pavement.

Georgia Wood, 33, was just minutes away from Ninewells Hospital on April 28 when she shouted at her husband Liam, 32, to stop the car on Riverside Drive.

Liam then delivered baby Oliver at the side of the road.

Georgia Wood, Liam Wood and their newborn son Oliver.
Georgia and Liam Wood with newborn baby Oliver. Image: Georgia Wood

Georgia told The Courier: “I definitely won’t be forgetting it anytime soon.

“Thankfully, he (Oliver) is absolutely perfect and healthy!”

Just half an hour earlier at 12:30pm, Georgia had set off for the hospital with Liam and her sister and second birthing partner, Chelsea Cant.

Her waters broke in the car whilst they were sitting in the driveway – but as her first labour with her now two-year-old daughter Lily Mae was six hours long, she thought she “had more time”.

‘Baby’s coming now – we need to stop the car!’

Leisure attendant for Leisure and Culture Dundee Georgia explained: “My waters broke in the car while we were still in the driveway.

“We were driving up to Ninewells and we were just passing Dundee Airport, about to turn up to the Botanic Gardens, when I just started shouting ‘Baby’s coming now – we need to stop the car!’

“My husband pulled over just across from the Botanic Gardens and my sister phoned 999 to get an ambulance because the plan was not to do it by ourselves.

Georgia and Liam Wood with their two children Lily Mae and Oliver.
Liam delivered Oliver on Riverside Gardens – just minutes away from Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Georgia Wood with baby Oliver.
An ambulance arrived to take Georgia and Oliver to Ninewells. Image: Georgia Wood

“A car pulled out of the Botanic Gardens and stopped as they’d seen the commotion and asked if we needed any help.

“He was born at 1.03pm.

“Another woman had heard the commotion from her house so had come out with extra towels for us which was lovely.

“My husband delivered him on the side of the road and an ambulance arrived a few minutes after that.”

‘He’s coming now regardless’

Georgia told how she had a moment of panic during the dramatic birth but tried to remain positive throughout.

She continued: “I had that moment and then was like there’s nothing I can do about it.

“He’s coming now regardless of whether we wait for the ambulance or not.

“I got my head in the zone.

“My husband had tried to clear the back seat and was trying to move me back into the back seat of the car – but I wasn’t moving.”

Paramedics soon took over and both Georgia and Oliver were taken to Ninewells for a check-up.

Georgia said: “Because he was born outside, his temperature had dipped a bit.

Baby Oliver.
Baby Oliver, who was born happy and healthy despite his dramatic entrance to the world. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lily Mae and Oliver.
Oliver and his older sister Lily Mae at home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“He had a few minutes on the heated bed when we eventually got to Ninewells but that was it – everything else was absolutely fine.”

Despite his unusual birth location, Oliver’s birth certificate says he was born at Ninewells Hospital.

Georgia added: “We were very thankful that people had stopped and come out to check if we were okay and offer us help.

“It was very helpful. It was an amazing experience.

“I was very chuffed that I had managed to do it by myself and my husband was over the moon that he had caught baby and delivered him.

“We’re all very happy. It was a positive experience for us.”

More from Dundee

Lochee Community Larder.
Lochee Community Larder worker admits scamming £4,500 from charity
Eva Robinson (2) enjoyed a day out on West Sands beach, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
In pictures: Families have fun in the sun as temperatures soar in Dundee, St…
CR0048099, Laura Devlin, Broughty Ferry. Active Cycle Route opening. Picture Shows: Cyclists and walkers flood through the ribbon to access the new active cycle way in Broughty Ferry . Monday 6th May 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry active travel route: How the £18m project took shape
7
John Styes
Dundee killer gets more jail time after stash of weapons and phones found at…
Northern Lights in Glenrothes on Friday night.
Northern Lights to be visible for second night in a row above Tayside and…
The Northern Lights from Fife.
Best pictures of spectacular Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
Luke Strachan
Former Dundee player tells jury he was victim of bungled carjacking
Melissa White at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee driver left carer with life-threatening injuries after dragging her 10 metres along road
Pret A Manger board.
Dundee set for THREE Pret A Mangers as two more openings revealed
5
Keith Scott has been traced.
Missing Blairgowrie hillwalker with Dundee connections traced 'safe and well'

Conversation