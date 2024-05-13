‘We need to stop the car!’: Mum gives birth on Dundee pavement

A Broughty Ferry mum has told how she gave birth to her second child on a Dundee pavement.

Georgia Wood, 33, was just minutes away from Ninewells Hospital on April 28 when she shouted at her husband Liam, 32, to stop the car on Riverside Drive.

Liam then delivered baby Oliver at the side of the road.

Georgia told The Courier: “I definitely won’t be forgetting it anytime soon.

“Thankfully, he (Oliver) is absolutely perfect and healthy!”

Just half an hour earlier at 12:30pm, Georgia had set off for the hospital with Liam and her sister and second birthing partner, Chelsea Cant.

Her waters broke in the car whilst they were sitting in the driveway – but as her first labour with her now two-year-old daughter Lily Mae was six hours long, she thought she “had more time”.

‘Baby’s coming now – we need to stop the car!’

Leisure attendant for Leisure and Culture Dundee Georgia explained: “My waters broke in the car while we were still in the driveway.

“We were driving up to Ninewells and we were just passing Dundee Airport, about to turn up to the Botanic Gardens, when I just started shouting ‘Baby’s coming now – we need to stop the car!’

“My husband pulled over just across from the Botanic Gardens and my sister phoned 999 to get an ambulance because the plan was not to do it by ourselves.

“A car pulled out of the Botanic Gardens and stopped as they’d seen the commotion and asked if we needed any help.

“He was born at 1.03pm.

“Another woman had heard the commotion from her house so had come out with extra towels for us which was lovely.

“My husband delivered him on the side of the road and an ambulance arrived a few minutes after that.”

‘He’s coming now regardless’

Georgia told how she had a moment of panic during the dramatic birth but tried to remain positive throughout.

She continued: “I had that moment and then was like there’s nothing I can do about it.

“He’s coming now regardless of whether we wait for the ambulance or not.

“I got my head in the zone.

“My husband had tried to clear the back seat and was trying to move me back into the back seat of the car – but I wasn’t moving.”

Paramedics soon took over and both Georgia and Oliver were taken to Ninewells for a check-up.

Georgia said: “Because he was born outside, his temperature had dipped a bit.

“He had a few minutes on the heated bed when we eventually got to Ninewells but that was it – everything else was absolutely fine.”

Despite his unusual birth location, Oliver’s birth certificate says he was born at Ninewells Hospital.

Georgia added: “We were very thankful that people had stopped and come out to check if we were okay and offer us help.

“It was very helpful. It was an amazing experience.

“I was very chuffed that I had managed to do it by myself and my husband was over the moon that he had caught baby and delivered him.

“We’re all very happy. It was a positive experience for us.”