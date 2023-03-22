Fife councillor’s comments ‘offensive’ as he claims potholes are being left unfilled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife councillor’s comments ‘offensive’ as he claims potholes are being left unfilled

Conservative councillor Dave Dempsey said the reputation of the council was at stake as he accused workers of filling in one pothole but leaving others unfilled nearby.

By Claire Warrender
The Fife pothole row broke out at a council meeting.
Fife Council is spending an extra £3.5 million repairing potholes across the region. Image: DC Thomson.

A Fife opposition councillor was accused of being offensive after claiming road workers were ignoring thousands of potholes.

Conservative member Dave Dempsey said members of the public had complained after seeing council staff filling in one pothole but leaving others nearby unfilled.

Conservative councillor Dave Dempsey was branded offensive during the Fife pothole row. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

This meant they had to return to the same site at a later date to repair the remaining damage.

However, Labour’s transportation spokesman Altany Craik claimed Mr Dempsey was denigrating the efforts made on the council’s behalf.

The row broke out at a full Fife Council meeting when Mr Dempsey asked for the typical cost of filling each pothole.

He said: “I hold the slightly eccentric view that the reputation of the council with the public is important and is adversely affected by the public’s observation that the council comes and fills a hole in the road and leaves unfilled the hole in the road a few feet away.

“Does Councillor Craik share my concerns about the reputation of the council?”

‘Our reputation doesn’t need to be impugned in public’

Mr Craik reponded: “The reputation of the council is very important.

“It’s unhelpful to denigrate the efforts they make on our behalf.

“They don’t always go backwards and forwards. That’s offensive.”

Councillor Altany Craik.

The Labour councillor added: “Emergency potholes are done as emergencies and planned patching, otherwise.

“If there are nearby potholes that are of the right status, crews are instructed to fill those at the same time

“I don’t think it’s helpful to suggest its a reputational issue.

“Our reputation doesn’t need to be impugned in public like that.”

More than 50,000 Fife pothole complaints

Last year, the AA branded Fife the pothole capital of Scotland.

And it’s one of the hardest places in the UK to claim compensation for damage to vehicles.

Between April 2021 and May 2022, Fife Council handled a massive 51,534 pothole complaints.

But during the 2020-21 financial year just £597 in compensation was paid out following the processing of 64 claims – 3% of the total claims made.

It costs anywhere between £202 and £59 per square metre to fill a typical Fife pothole.

The final amount depends on whether it is regarded as an emergency and the amount of traffic management needed while the work is being done.

Mr Craik said the roads and transportation service was looking at new ways to manage the co-ordination of pothole repairs.

This is to ensure it’s as effective as possible and to keep costs down.

