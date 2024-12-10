Who is James Bord? Former poker champion locked in Dunfermline Athletic takeover talks

Dunfermline will tap into state-of-the-art sports data analytics if a takeover by ex-professional poker player James Bord is finalised.

The 43-year-old, who divides his time between the United States and the UK, has been named as leading the consortium that is in advanced talks with the Pars.

It is understood the Englishman has already visited East End Park and discussions have taken place with the Scottish FA over clearance for the possible deal.

Bord is in advanced negotiations with Hamburg-based DAFC Fussball GmbH, who have shares and convertible loan notes up to a total of 95 per cent.

They announced in August they were looking for buyers interested in their stake just four years on from first investing in the Fifers.

Bord, through his Park Bench CF LLC, has a minority stake in – and is a director of – Cordoba CF, who currently sit 17th in the Second Division in Spain.

Therefore, for a takeover to be completed, the SFA would have to decide on dual interest rules and would also have to judge Bord and his fellow investors against their ‘fit and proper person’ criteria.

These include a possible limit on the stake allowed because of dual ownership and also an inability to bet on any football matches.

Who is James Bord?

Described as a former poker player, Bord has apparently not played professionally for around a decade.

The former banker left the world of finance in his mid-20s to play poker full-time and has reportedly scooped over $4 million from the card game.

He became the first British champion of the World Series of Poker Europe Main Event in 2010 when he landed an incredible $1,313,611 (then around £830,000).

What will be of more interest to Dunfermline and their fans, however, is Bord’s Short Circuit Science company based in San Francisco in the United States.

The data science business is involved in medical and climate analysis, but describes itself as being ‘at the forefront of sports analytics, harnessing the power of AI and computer vision to delve deep into the world of sports’.

This work includes player analysis that feeds into training programmes, scouting and player development.

On their website, Short Circuit Science also say they ‘excel in dissecting team dynamics, formations, and play patterns using our cutting-edge computer vision capabilities’.

They go on: “Through comprehensive analysis of player and team data, we unveil strengths, weaknesses, and untapped growth opportunities.

‘Propels teams towards greatness’

“Armed with these invaluable insights, teams can gain a competitive edge and attain heightened success on the field.

“Our commitment to performance optimization drives excellence and propels teams towards greatness.”

It was initially hoped that a deal could be concluded by Christmas, allowing for the fresh finance and data analytics to be applied to the January transfer window.

However, having been approached by Courier Sport, Dunfermline remain keen not to speak publicly on that likelihood whilst talks are ongoing.