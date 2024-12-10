Who is James Bord? Former poker champion locked in Dunfermline Athletic takeover talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is James Bord? Former poker champion locked in Dunfermline Athletic takeover talks

James Bord is spearheading a consortium in advanced talks with the East End Park club.

James Bord celebrating a seven-figure poker win.
Ex-poker player James Bord is in takeover talks with Dunfermline. Image: Card Player.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline will tap into state-of-the-art sports data analytics if a takeover by ex-professional poker player James Bord is finalised.

The 43-year-old, who divides his time between the United States and the UK, has been named as leading the consortium that is in advanced talks with the Pars.

It is understood the Englishman has already visited East End Park and discussions have taken place with the Scottish FA over clearance for the possible deal.

Bord is in advanced negotiations with Hamburg-based DAFC Fussball GmbH, who have shares and convertible loan notes up to a total of 95 per cent.

DAFC Fussball GmbH (L-R) Damir Keretic, Nick Teller, Albrecht Gundermann, Thomas Meggle took control of the club in 2021
The initial make-up of DAFC Fussball GmbH (left to right) Damir Keretic, Nick Teller, Albrecht Gundermann, Thomas Meggle in 2021. Image: DAFC.

They announced in August they were looking for buyers interested in their stake just four years on from first investing in the Fifers.

Bord, through his Park Bench CF LLC, has a minority stake in – and is a director of – Cordoba CF, who currently sit 17th in the Second Division in Spain.

Therefore, for a takeover to be completed, the SFA would have to decide on dual interest rules and would also have to judge Bord and his fellow investors against their ‘fit and proper person’ criteria.

These include a possible limit on the stake allowed because of dual ownership and also an inability to bet on any football matches.

Who is James Bord?

Described as a former poker player, Bord has apparently not played professionally for around a decade.

The former banker left the world of finance in his mid-20s to play poker full-time and has reportedly scooped over $4 million from the card game.

He became the first British champion of the World Series of Poker Europe Main Event in 2010 when he landed an incredible $1,313,611 (then around £830,000).

What will be of more interest to Dunfermline and their fans, however, is Bord’s Short Circuit Science company based in San Francisco in the United States.

Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook.
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook has remained tight-lipped over the takeover discussions. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The data science business is involved in medical and climate analysis, but describes itself as being ‘at the forefront of sports analytics, harnessing the power of AI and computer vision to delve deep into the world of sports’.

This work includes player analysis that feeds into training programmes, scouting and player development.

On their website, Short Circuit Science also say they ‘excel in dissecting team dynamics, formations, and play patterns using our cutting-edge computer vision capabilities’.

They go on: “Through comprehensive analysis of player and team data, we unveil strengths, weaknesses, and untapped growth opportunities.

‘Propels teams towards greatness’

“Armed with these invaluable insights, teams can gain a competitive edge and attain heightened success on the field.

“Our commitment to performance optimization drives excellence and propels teams towards greatness.”

It was initially hoped that a deal could be concluded by Christmas, allowing for the fresh finance and data analytics to be applied to the January transfer window.

However, having been approached by Courier Sport, Dunfermline remain keen not to speak publicly on that likelihood whilst talks are ongoing.

