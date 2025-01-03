Development in Dunfermline’s bid to make Michael Tidser next boss as Kelty Hearts issue statement

Dunfermline managerial target Michael Tidser will not take charge of Kelty Hearts this weekend.

The two clubs are in on-going discussions over the 34-year-old moving to East End Park as successor to James McPake.

McPake was sacked two days before Christmas and the Pars were given permission to hold talks with Tidser.

Those are understood to have gone well. But delays are believed to have surfaced over a compensation agreement between the two clubs.

That has led to Dunfermline asking youth coach John McLaughlan to take a second game as interim boss – away to Partick Thistle on Saturday.

McLaughlan led the Fifers to a 3-3 draw with Falkirk on December 27.

However, despite a deal not yet having been struck with the Pars, Tidser will not take charge of Kelty’s League One encounter with Montrose.

The former Morton midfielder’s assistant, Kevin McDonald, will also miss the trip to Links Park.

Kelty Hearts statement

Instead, defender Tam O’Ware has been asked to step in on a temporary basis.

It is understood the 31-year-old also helped prepare the team by taking training this week.

Kelty said in a statement: “Kelty Hearts FC can confirm that Michael Tidser will not be able to take his place in the dugout for this weekend’s William Hill League One fixture against Montrose FC.

“Thomas O’Ware will be in charge of the team and has our full support.”