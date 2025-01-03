Development in Dunfermline’s bid to make Michael Tidser next boss as Kelty Hearts issue statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Development in Dunfermline’s bid to make Michael Tidser next boss as Kelty Hearts issue statement

The Pars are in on-going talks over appointing the 34-year-old as successor to James McPake.

By Iain Collin
Kelty Hearts player-manager Michael Tidser.
Kelty Hearts player-manager Michael Tidser. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline managerial target Michael Tidser will not take charge of Kelty Hearts this weekend.

The two clubs are in on-going discussions over the 34-year-old moving to East End Park as successor to James McPake.

McPake was sacked two days before Christmas and the Pars were given permission to hold talks with Tidser.

Those are understood to have gone well. But delays are believed to have surfaced over a compensation agreement between the two clubs.

Former Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake.
Dunfermline sacked James McPake as manager on December 23. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

That has led to Dunfermline asking youth coach John McLaughlan to take a second game as interim boss – away to Partick Thistle on Saturday.

McLaughlan led the Fifers to a 3-3 draw with Falkirk on December 27.

However, despite a deal not yet having been struck with the Pars, Tidser will not take charge of Kelty’s League One encounter with Montrose.

The former Morton midfielder’s assistant, Kevin McDonald, will also miss the trip to Links Park.

Kelty Hearts statement

Instead, defender Tam O’Ware has been asked to step in on a temporary basis.

It is understood the 31-year-old also helped prepare the team by taking training this week.

Kelty said in a statement: “Kelty Hearts FC can confirm that Michael Tidser will not be able to take his place in the dugout for this weekend’s William Hill League One fixture against Montrose FC.

“Thomas O’Ware will be in charge of the team and has our full support.”

Conversation