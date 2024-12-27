John McLaughlan reacts to Dunfermline’s battling draw with Falkirk – and reveals family holiday conundrum in new manager search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John McLaughlan reacts to Dunfermline’s battling draw with Falkirk – and reveals family holiday conundrum in new manager search

The Pars secured a dramatic point in injury-time against their bitter rivals.

By Iain Collin
Kyle Benedictus slides on his knees to celebrate his late goal.
Kyle Benedictus celebrates Dunfermline's third equaliser against Falkirk. Ross Parker / SNS Group)

John McLaughlan hailed his Dunfermline battlers after they came from behind three times to secure a dramatic 3-3 draw with Falkirk.

Skipper Kyle Benedictus was the hero with the final equaliser for the home side a minute into stoppage time.

It ensured a sensational climax to a see-saw encounter between two bitter rivals and could have dented the Bairns’ title challenge.

Successful penalties from Chris Kane and Matty Todd hauled the Pars level in both halves after goals from Callumn Morrison and Aidan Nesbitt.

Dunfermline's interim boss John McLaughlan.
Youth coach John McLaughlan took charge of Dunfermline against Falkirk. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

And the Fifers were not to be denied a positive result, despite what Falkirk thought was an 87th-minute winner from Liam Henderson.

Interim boss McLaughlan is convinced the nature of the result should inspire the East End Park men following the shock of McPake’s departure.

He said: “It was a very emotional game, in terms of the way the scoring went.

“I asked for the correct attitude before the game and I asked for a big performance.

“To go a goal down and then come back, and then go the second goal down and then the third goal, I thought they showed great resilience and I thought there was a real togetherness with the team.

‘Very difficult’

“So, I’m really pleased to get the point.

“Does it feel like more than a point? I think so because of what happened at the start of the week.

“It was very difficult for everyone involved. The players deserve all the credit.

“We scored three goals so you’ve got to be pleased with that side of it and I just think, at the end of the day, we did show character.

“It would have been easy for the guys to have felt sorry for themselves. But they responded obviously with the penalties right away and then the goal right at the end as well.

Chris Kane celebrates Dunfermline Athletic's first equaliser in front of the Falkirk fans
Chris Kane celebrates Dunfermline’s first equaliser in front of the Falkirk fans. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“This group, I believe in them. I think that they’ve shown that they’re capable of performing against the top team in the league.”

He added: “I’m delighted for the players because it’s a big, big occasion for the fans. They turned out in great numbers.

“I thought they were fantastic and the players responded in the right manner.

“We’ve got a good fan-base here and I think they can go from strength to strength.

“If that doesn’t galvanise the dressing room, then nothing will.”

Holiday

Youth coach McLaughlan was asked to step in after manager James McPake was sacked on Monday.

And he has revealed that a pre-planned family holiday to the Canary Islands could put a spanner in the works of Dunfermline’s plans in the coming days.

If a replacement for McPake is not found in the meantime, McLaughlan is due to travel to Lanzarote on Thursday, with the Pars taking on Partick Thistle two days later.

He added: “We’ve booked it for Thursday, to fly out on Thursday. I was only asked to take the team for this week and obviously prepare them for Friday.

“So until somebody tells me different, Lanzarote.”

Conversation