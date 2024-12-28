Cupar piper Douglas Provan on Hogmanay and the best black bun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar piper Douglas Provan on Hogmanay and the best black bun

The Cupar and District Pipe Band member, 76, reveals what he loves most about Cupar and his favourite Hogmanay traditions.

Cupar Pipe Band member Douglas Provan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

Hogmanay is a time for tradition, celebration, and the all-important black bun – but where’s the best place to buy one in Cupar?

According to Cupar and District Pipe Band member Douglas Provan, it’s Baynes the baker.

He describes their traditional Scottish fruit cake as “excellent” and the “best.”

“It’s what I enjoy when I have my wee dram,” he says.

Cupar Pipe Band will be performing at Cupar Tesco on South Road from 11am to 1pm on Hogmanay.

But the 76-year-old has also been reflecting on the role of bagpipes at Hogmanay and what he loves most about Cupar.

Where are your roots, and what brought you to Cupar?

Born in a British military hospital in Egypt in 1948, Douglas’ journey has taken him far and wide before he eventually settled in Cupar in 1988. His roots, however, always lay close to home.

“My dad was born in cottages by Dairsie Bridge, and we always visited here,” says the former Cupar Community Council secretary.

“I moved here in 1988, working at the Cupar Post Office, then at Glenrothes and St Andrews until I retired in 2008. It’s such a close-knit community here.”

When did you start playing the pipes in Cupar?

Douglas started playing the pipes when he retired in 2008.

At that time, Cupar didn’t have a pipe band – just a small group playing chanters at Age Concern on Wednesdays.

When that faded, a friend of his wife Carole’s mentioned her boys were learning with the City of St Andrews Pipe Band.

Douglas Provan marches with the Cupar & District Pipe Band at 2024 Remembrance Sunday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I joined there as a total beginner,” he says.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be playing today. When Cupar Pipe Band started up again, I joined and have been with Cupar ever since.”

What is it about bagpipes and Hogmanay that makes it so special?

In previous years, Douglas has piped for the Hogmanay ceilidh at Cupar Corn Exchange.

He’s also a supporter of Hogmanay traditions.

“Bagpipes and Hogmanay go hand in hand – it’s as Scottish as it gets,” he says.

“The sound of the pipes just fits the tradition. Everyone loves it. You hear the pipes, and you know it’s a celebration.”

What do you enjoy most about playing with the Cupar Pipe Band?

Cupar Pipe Band play at everything from remembrance parades and Cupar Children’s Gala to weddings, the Fife Show and vintage vehicle parades.

They don’t play for money, although donations are welcome.

But really what it’s about is being part of the community.

“What I enjoy most is the camaraderie,” he says.

“Cupar Pipe Band is a social band. Everyone’s friendly and relaxed, and we all get along. That makes playing together so enjoyable.”

Is it special to play in Cupar?

“Oh yes, definitely. You know the people, and it feels personal.

“When you finish playing, you always see someone you know in the crowd. Cupar’s that kind of place.

“I don’t think I’ve ever gone into Cupar without bumping into someone for a chat!”

What’s Cupar like during the festive season?

“It’s lovely. The Christmas lights switch-on is a great example of the community coming together.

“The band used to play there, but not anymore. I still go along.

Hundreds of people turn outed despite poor weather for Cupar Christmas lights switch 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I knew the young piper who piped on Santa this year – you always see someone you know. That’s the beauty of Cupar.”

Do you have any Hogmanay traditions?

“We’ve always stayed up for the bells. I’ll have a dram and a slice of black bun.

Baynes’ black buns are the best, by the way!

“This year we’re spending it with family.”

What’s most important about the Cupar community to you?

“It’s the friendliness of the people.

“You’ve got to make an effort to be part of it, though.

“I’m in several clubs –  Cupar Golf Club, the Burns Club, Probus, and the Cupar Heritage group.

Douglas Provan practices in Cupar in 2017. Image: DC Thomson.

“If you put yourself out there, there’s always something to do.”

Any final thoughts on Hogmanay?

“It’s a time to reflect and celebrate.

“For me, the bagpipes are at the heart of that.

“It’s a privilege to play in Cupar, and I hope the tradition keeps going strong for years to come.”

Conversation