Cupar piper Douglas Provan on Hogmanay and the best black bun

Hogmanay is a time for tradition, celebration, and the all-important black bun – but where’s the best place to buy one in Cupar?

According to Cupar and District Pipe Band member Douglas Provan, it’s Baynes the baker.

He describes their traditional Scottish fruit cake as “excellent” and the “best.”

“It’s what I enjoy when I have my wee dram,” he says.

Cupar Pipe Band will be performing at Cupar Tesco on South Road from 11am to 1pm on Hogmanay.

But the 76-year-old has also been reflecting on the role of bagpipes at Hogmanay and what he loves most about Cupar.

Where are your roots, and what brought you to Cupar?

Born in a British military hospital in Egypt in 1948, Douglas’ journey has taken him far and wide before he eventually settled in Cupar in 1988. His roots, however, always lay close to home.

“My dad was born in cottages by Dairsie Bridge, and we always visited here,” says the former Cupar Community Council secretary.

“I moved here in 1988, working at the Cupar Post Office, then at Glenrothes and St Andrews until I retired in 2008. It’s such a close-knit community here.”

When did you start playing the pipes in Cupar?

Douglas started playing the pipes when he retired in 2008.

At that time, Cupar didn’t have a pipe band – just a small group playing chanters at Age Concern on Wednesdays.

When that faded, a friend of his wife Carole’s mentioned her boys were learning with the City of St Andrews Pipe Band.

“I joined there as a total beginner,” he says.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be playing today. When Cupar Pipe Band started up again, I joined and have been with Cupar ever since.”

What is it about bagpipes and Hogmanay that makes it so special?

In previous years, Douglas has piped for the Hogmanay ceilidh at Cupar Corn Exchange.

He’s also a supporter of Hogmanay traditions.

“Bagpipes and Hogmanay go hand in hand – it’s as Scottish as it gets,” he says.

“The sound of the pipes just fits the tradition. Everyone loves it. You hear the pipes, and you know it’s a celebration.”

What do you enjoy most about playing with the Cupar Pipe Band?

Cupar Pipe Band play at everything from remembrance parades and Cupar Children’s Gala to weddings, the Fife Show and vintage vehicle parades.

They don’t play for money, although donations are welcome.

But really what it’s about is being part of the community.

“What I enjoy most is the camaraderie,” he says.

“Cupar Pipe Band is a social band. Everyone’s friendly and relaxed, and we all get along. That makes playing together so enjoyable.”

Is it special to play in Cupar?

“Oh yes, definitely. You know the people, and it feels personal.

“When you finish playing, you always see someone you know in the crowd. Cupar’s that kind of place.

“I don’t think I’ve ever gone into Cupar without bumping into someone for a chat!”

What’s Cupar like during the festive season?

“It’s lovely. The Christmas lights switch-on is a great example of the community coming together.

“The band used to play there, but not anymore. I still go along.

“I knew the young piper who piped on Santa this year – you always see someone you know. That’s the beauty of Cupar.”

Do you have any Hogmanay traditions?

“We’ve always stayed up for the bells. I’ll have a dram and a slice of black bun.

“Baynes’ black buns are the best, by the way!

“This year we’re spending it with family.”

What’s most important about the Cupar community to you?

“It’s the friendliness of the people.

“You’ve got to make an effort to be part of it, though.

“I’m in several clubs – Cupar Golf Club, the Burns Club, Probus, and the Cupar Heritage group.

“If you put yourself out there, there’s always something to do.”

Any final thoughts on Hogmanay?

“It’s a time to reflect and celebrate.

“For me, the bagpipes are at the heart of that.

“It’s a privilege to play in Cupar, and I hope the tradition keeps going strong for years to come.”