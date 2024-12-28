Dundee couple’s retirement plans ‘ruined’ due to Raac in roof of flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee couple’s retirement plans ‘ruined’ due to Raac in roof of flats

Hazel and Derek Boyle planned to move from their top-floor property.

By Ellidh Aitken
Hazel and Derek Boyle outside their Margaret Crescent flat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Hazel and Derek Boyle outside their Margaret Crescent flat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee couple say their retirement plans have been “ruined” after Raac was discovered in the roof of their flat.

Hazel and Derek Boyle have lived in their top-floor flat in Margaret Crescent in West Ferry for more than 25 years but had planned to move after retiring.

However, last year Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) was found in the building’s roof.

As a result, the couple say they could be “stuck” in their home as the potentially dangerous concrete could stop a buyer from securing a mortgage.

They claim similar flats nearby have already struggled to sell.

‘Worrying’ Raac discovery could leave Dundee couple ‘stuck’ in flat

Hazel, a lab technician at Abertay University, planned to join her husband, a former joiner at Dundee City Council, in early retirement and move elsewhere.

Hazel told The Courier: “We are in the top-floor flat so it is affecting us the most as the roof is right on top of us.

“My husband is now retired so we thought we could sell up but now we won’t be able to and it is like the council are not taking anything on board.

“It is like a never-ending problem and we don’t know what to do.

Raac was found in the roof of the flat block on Margaret Crescent. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Hazel and Derek fear they could be ‘stuck’ in the flat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We are mortgage-free so thought we could sell up to move but we don’t know what will happen now, it is a bit worrying.

“It has totally ruined our retirement plans. I was hoping to retire early as my husband is older and we have got a grandchild.

“We don’t know what’s around the corner.

“There’s a lot needing done inside the flat but we don’t want to stay so we don’t want to spend money on it.

“But we might also be stuck here.

“Or we could do the work then they could decide to knock it down because of the Raac.”

Dundee couple claim damp in kitchen could be caused by Raac

Hazel, 56, and Derek, 68, claim they were told the damage to the roof was not bad enough to warrant a repair during an inspection by the council last year.

There are still council tenants in the block so the local authority holds some responsibility over the condition of the building.

The couple also believe the decay-prone concrete could be behind damp problems in their kitchen.

The Institution of Structural Engineers says Raac can compromised if it has been damaged by water due to its porous structure.

Raac was used in the building’s roof. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Hazel said: “The fact we know it could fall down is scary, especially with our one-year-old granddaughter.

“I think they need to be more aware, they need to get funding from somewhere to do something about it.

“It was the council who built these houses and they should take some sort of responsibility.

“They haven’t said when but they have said they are going to start work in some buildings that are most dangerous and in need of repair.

Raac has been found in the flats on Margaret Crescent. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“They are saying ours isn’t needing work done but there are houses here up for sale and they are not moving.

“These are good-sized flats but nobody is looking at them.

“I keep thinking, ‘Are we going to be stuck here?'”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Plans for an ongoing inspection regime in properties where Raac has been identified were agreed in May.

“It was noted that the Raac in the majority of properties is in a satisfactory condition and will be dealt with as part of capital programmes.

Dundee Raac Campaign Group set up

“In terms of the inspections, following guidance from the Institution of Structural Engineers, visual inspection of the panels for any changes since the previous inspection is the methodology to be followed as intrusive inspection (involving cutting or opening up of the panels) is likely to create weakness in the panel leading to accelerated degradation.”

Dundee dad Wayne Hoskins set up the Dundee Raac Campaign Group after claiming he had been left ‘stranded’ in his home after the concrete was discovered.

This week, Craigie resident Brady Macphail told how he fears he could go bankrupt as he faces losing £40,000 on his flat due to Raac.

The Courier has taken a look at what to do if you have Raac in your Dundee or Angus property.

  • Look out for the third and final article in our mini-series on the impact of Raac on Dundee residents

