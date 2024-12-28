Dundee musician Be Charlotte’s favourite spots to eat in her home city

Dundee singer Be Charlotte has every reason to celebrate as 2024 draws to a close.

Her debut LP, Self Help and Fictional Doubts, reached No 3 on the Scottish Albums Chart when it was released this summer.

And she reached No 2 on the official Billboard 200 in autumn with her feature on US rapper Rod Wave’s track Lost in Love.

There’s no better way to mark a successful year than with a meal out at one of your favourite hometown haunts.

So we asked Charlotte to name some of her go-to spots for dinner in Dundee.

Rama Thai

Thai food is one of my most favourite cuisines, and I never miss a chance to eat at this Thai restaurant by the waterfront.

The food at Rama Thai is so, so good. The Thai fish cakes are definitely a favourite of mine, and the curries are amazing too.

Rama Thai: 32-34 Dock St, Dundee, DD1 3DR

Gidi Grill

This city square venue has super tasty food, and a great atmosphere.

I don’t eat meat (but do eat fish, a hypocrite I know!) and I think it’s probably an even better experience if you’re into the chicken or steak dishes.

But that said, the veggie options are brilliant.

Gidi Grill: 6-7, City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BA

Rancho Pancho

A Dundee staple, I’ve spent many a happy birthday celebration at this intimate venue tucked into the corner of Commercial Street.

You absolutely have to try the fajitas – and the strawberry margaritas are delightful, if you’re into that kind of thing!

Rancho Pancho: 16 Commercial St, Dundee, DD1 3EJ

Tahini

Delicious Lebanese food! I’m a big fan of falafel, hummus and all the sides, so the family-style dining here is brilliant.

The menu here is great, varied and authentic. I highly recommend.

Tahini: 11 Bank St, Dundee, DD1 1RL

The Nourish Take Out Co

This spot has so many options and and they’re all so tasty.

It’s a great place if you’re after a more healthy kind of takeaway. And the food is so delicious it doesn’t feel too healthy, if you know what I mean!

I can’t wait to go back here in the new year.

Nourish: 118 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4EH