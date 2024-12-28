Dundee musician Be Charlotte’s favourite spots to eat in her home city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee musician Be Charlotte’s favourite spots to eat in her home city

Charlotte Brimner AKA Be Charlotte reveals her favourite restaurants in Dundee, and tells The Courier why she loves them.

Dundee singer and Enough Records director Be Charlotte is shouting out her favourite Dundee restaurants. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

Dundee singer Be Charlotte has every reason to celebrate as 2024 draws to a close.

Her debut LP, Self Help and Fictional Doubts, reached No 3 on the Scottish Albums Chart when it was released this summer.

And she reached No 2 on the official Billboard 200 in autumn with her feature on US rapper Rod Wave’s track Lost in Love.

There’s no better way to mark a successful year than with a meal out at one of your favourite hometown haunts.

So we asked Charlotte to name some of her go-to spots for dinner in Dundee.

Rama Thai

Koa Pad at the Rama Thai restaurant in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

Thai food is one of my most favourite cuisines, and I never miss a chance to eat at this Thai restaurant by the waterfront.

The food at Rama Thai is so, so good. The Thai fish cakes are definitely a favourite of mine, and the curries are amazing too.

Rama Thai: 32-34 Dock St, Dundee, DD1 3DR

Gidi Grill

Gidi Grill is a popular Dundee city centre spot. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia.

This city square venue has super tasty food, and a great atmosphere.

I don’t eat meat (but do eat fish, a hypocrite I know!) and I think it’s probably an even better experience if you’re into the chicken or steak dishes.

But that said, the veggie options are brilliant.

Gidi Grill: 6-7, City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BA

Rancho Pancho

Rancho Pancho on Commercial Street. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee staple, I’ve spent many a happy birthday celebration at this intimate venue tucked into the corner of Commercial Street.

You absolutely have to try the fajitas – and the strawberry margaritas are delightful, if you’re into that kind of thing!

Rancho Pancho: 16 Commercial St, Dundee, DD1 3EJ

Tahini

Dishes at Tahini. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Delicious Lebanese food! I’m a big fan of falafel, hummus and all the sides, so the family-style dining here is brilliant.

The menu here is great, varied and authentic. I highly recommend.

Tahini: 11 Bank St, Dundee, DD1 1RL

The Nourish Take Out Co

The Nourish Takeaway Co. Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

This spot has so many options and and they’re all so tasty.

It’s a great place if you’re after a more healthy kind of takeaway. And the food is so delicious it doesn’t feel too healthy, if you know what I mean!

I can’t wait to go back here in the new year.

Nourish: 118 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4EH

