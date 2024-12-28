Angus woman Elinor ‘popped along’ to help local RDA and stayed at reins for 45 years

It’s a well-trodden path for parents – going along to help out at the activities their offspring enjoy.

But for Elinor Phillips it turned into a 45-year journey of joy with Riding for the Disabled Association.

It has seen her lead its successful Angus group for decades, and taken her around the world.

And as Elinor prepares to turn 80 in 2025, the charity has recognised her dedication with its top volunteer award.

At the South Bottymyre Angus RDA centre close to her home at Inverarity, near Forfar, Elinor was presented with the President’s Award. Avid horsewoman, The Princess Royal, is the charity’s president.

Angus RDA chairman Alistair Crozier presented her with the prized certificate.

And Elinor dedicated it to all the families whose lives have been changed by the work of the charity locally.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to receive it,” said Elinor. “There are only a handful of President’s Awards given out each year.”

Phone call began 45-year link to Angus RDA

She recalled her happiness to lend the Angus group a helping hand.

“When we stayed in Broughty Ferry many years ago, my daughter Joanne had a friend who helped out at Angus RDA,” said Elinor.

“One Saturday, that young lass asked Joanne if she would also like to go along and help.”

“I’d always had a horsey background. I met the organiser, Jean Thomson, and told her that if she ever needed a hand to give me a phone.

“She called me two days later – and here I still am!”

“Jean was a lovely lady and at that time the centre was based at her home at Invereighty, near Forfar.”

But in October 1996, Angus RDA moved to its purpose-built centre at ‘Botty’.

Soon after, it received the royal seal of approval when Princess Anne carried out its official opening.

“Through that, myself and Bunty Nicoll were invited to represent Angus RDA at an event in London,” adds Elinor.

“Princess Anne came through the big doors and made straight for us, remembering her visit to Bottymyre.”

Special Olympics coaching role

And Elinor’s skill in bringing out the best in both riders and ponies saw her become a Special Olympics equine coach.

It took her to Wales, Ireland – and Shanghai.

“We had many riders come home with gold medals and it was a really interesting experience for me,” she said.

But it’s been the stables and arena at South Bottymyre which have been the source of so much pleasure for Elinor.

The centre has nine ponies and around 25 regular riders, who attend the group on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“It’s the helpers, riders and their families who make it so special,” she said.

“Our volunteers are fabulous – as manager I am only as good as the team around me and they are the very best.

“We have youngsters who come here to do Duke of Edinburgh and many have stayed on.

“There is just such a great atmosphere at the centre, it’s full of happiness.

“We have made such fantastic friendships through RDA, and many of those have remained after the riders have stopped coming here.”

She added: “We close over December and January, but the ponies still have to be looked after and Joanne now lives on the property to do that.

“Like everyone else I started off leading a pony at the side while we went around with its rider.

“It’s something I still love to see and do.

“My 45 years with RDA is next year so that’s more than half my life, but I have loved all of it.

“And to cap it by receiving a President’s Award is a tremendous honour.”