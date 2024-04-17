Girls’ football club he founded lead tributes to ‘Mr Forfar’ Colin Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Girls’ football club he founded lead tributes to ‘Mr Forfar’ Colin Brown

The 79-year-old who started Forfar Farmington was an Angus councillor for more than 15 years and the county's Depute Provost.

By Graham Brown
Colin Brown received the British Empire Medal in 2019.Image: Supplied
Colin Brown received the British Empire Medal in 2019.Image: Supplied

Forfar is mourning the loss of one of its best known and most community-spirited figures following the death of former councillor Colin Brown BEM.

And the girls’ football club which emerged from a US exchange trip he organised in 1980 has led tributes to a figure known universally as ‘Mr Forfar’.

Colin died peacefully surrounded by his family at the weekend. He was approaching his 80th birthday in July.

His wife, Jan, and daughters Gillian, Alison and Nicola say they have been overwhelmed by the messages of condolence for a figure who left an impression on friends around the globe.

Former Forfar councillor Colin Brown has died aged 79.
Colin and Jan Brown surrounded by their family. Image: Supplied

Those include many on both sides of the Atlantic who were part of the Forfar Farmington success story.

A football exchange trip to Connecticut organised by Colin and ex-pat pal Al Bell grew to become what is the largest girls’ and women’s football set-up in Angus today.

Farmington said he had left behind a “great legacy”.

Colin Brown and Al Bell led the first Forfar Farmington exchange trip.
Colin Brown with US pal Al Bell at Station Park. Image: Supplied

It was just one part of his commitment to the town which also included founding Forfar Youth Club in the late 1960s.

Colin was a hard-working Independent councillor for 15 years until 2022 and Depute Provost of Angus from 2017.

His wit – and straight talking – earned him friends and respect across the Angus chamber.

Forfar to Athens for Special Olympics

Colin was born in Forfar’s former Fyfe Jamieson maternity home and started school at Craichie when the family lived at Whigstreet.

He then moved on to the old Forfar North School and Forfar Academy.

Early jobs included a spell at Forfar textile firm Don & Low and transport firm BRS, before he took up a post as a day centre officer at Lilybank Resource Centre.

It was a role he loved – and generations of Lilybank centre users and their families loved him.

And it spawned Colin’s dedication to the Special Olympics, which saw him travel with Tayside teams to compete in locations including Athens and the US.

He worked at Lilybank for more than 25 years.

BEM honour in 2019

Then, as he entered his 60s, Colin eschewed retirement to embark on a career in local government as an Independent councillor for the town.

In 2019, he received the British Empire Medal in recognition of his lifetime of commitment to the community.

He was delighted to receive the honour at a ceremony in the Canmore Room of Forfar’s municipal buildings.

Forfar councillor Colin Brown BEM presentation.
Forfar councillor and Depute Angus Provost Colin Brown with then Angus Lord Lieutenant Georgiana Osborne at his BEM presentation in 2019. Image: Supplied

Among his many other accolades was the 1993 Andrew Smyth Award as Forfar Community Council’s citizen of the year.

Colin’s talents event extended to the stage of Forfar’s Reid Hall as a panto dame for the local musical society.

And he was a popular compere at other events.

But his greatest pride was reserved for the love of his own family, including his seven grand children and three-great grandchildren.

And he took special satisfaction from the enduring success of Forfar Farmington, of which he remained a committed President.

Former Forfar councillor Colin Brown at the market Muir home of Forfar Farmington FC.
Colin Brown in 2007 with plans for the Forfar Farmington clubhouse and changing rooms built at Market Muir. Image: DC Thomson

From the roots of the 1980 school exchange for boys and girls, Farmington became one of the leading outfits in the Scottish girls’ game.

Its achievements have included a SWFL Cup win in 2005 when he was manager.

And Farmington enjoyed a solid stint in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Club tribute

Farmington said: “Colin touched the hearts of so many players, parents, coaches and volunteers at home and in the USA throughout the last 40 years when the first Forfar Farmington exchange was arranged with his good buddy Alastair Bell in 1980.

“Hundreds of players have passed through the club and enjoyed being part of the Farmington family thanks to Colin, creating the largest girls’ and women’s club in Angus.

Forfar Farmington president Colin Brown was manager of the club when it won the Scottish Cup.
Colin Brown with the Farmington side he managed to Scottish Cup success. Image: DC Thomson

“He leaves behind a great legacy.”

Forfar Athletic will fly their flag at half mast as a mark of respect this weekend when they host East Fife.

The Station Park side said: Colin was first and foremost a family man.

“But his contribution to the women’s game, particularly in Forfar but throughout Scotland into the bargain over the last forty years and more, is quite frankly legendary.

“He was instrumental in drawing the Loons and Farmington closer together back in 2012 when he was one of the major players in the planning of the joint venture which culminated in the installation of the 3G playing surface that they have shared since along with the whole community at Station Park.”

Past and current Angus councillors have also remembered Colin fondly for his good humour, friendship and dedication to the town.

Angus Provost Brian Boyd said: “It is so sad, I always think of him as Mr Forfar and my thoughts are with his family.”

Arrangements for Colin’s funeral are yet to be confirmed.

More from Obituaries

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Kishen Srinivasan obituary Picture shows; Kishen Srinivasan. N/A. Supplied by Srinivasan family Date; Unknown
Kishen Srinivasan: Tribute to former Dundee Institute of Technology faculty dean and avid golfer
Scott Williamson. Image: Williamson family.
Scott Williamson obituary: Former Blackadders chairman who regarded Dundee as home city
Jimmy Carle in later life
Jimmy Carle: Perth junior football stalwart enjoyed cup-winning career as manager
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Shirley Dobbie obituary Picture shows; Shirley Dobbie . Dundee . Supplied by Dobbie family Date; Unknown
Former Broughty Ferry lollipop lady Shirley Dobbie dies just weeks after husband
David Conran-Smith who has died aged 84.
David Conran-Smith of Forfar: Fundraiser, painter, poet, and piper dies aged 84
John Hood, former captain of the 7th Perth company The Boys' Brigade.
John Hood obituary: Former Boys' Brigade captain in Perth
Former Inverness teacher and Highland League player Derek Dewar has died.
Derek Dewar obituary: Perthshire-born PE teacher and former Paul Sturrock strike partner
Matthew Rodger, minister at Ellon for 21 years and later a supply minister at Pitlochry has died.
Matthew Rodger: Former Pitlochry supply minister and top-flight referee dies aged 87
Bob Barclay founded Spraymasters in Fife which carried out work for Honda, Motorola and NCR.
Obituary: Bob Barclay's Glenrothes firm was a star of Silicon Glen
Lindsay Wood in front row at the Arbroath FC Hall of Fame induction in 2019 with broadcaster Tam Cowan to his left and managerial veteran Dick Campbell on his right.
Sheriff Lindsay Wood: Tributes paid to Dundee graduate who devoted time to Arbroath FC

Conversation