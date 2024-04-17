Girls’ football club he founded lead tributes to ‘Mr Forfar’ Colin Brown

Forfar is mourning the loss of one of its best known and most community-spirited figures following the death of former councillor Colin Brown BEM.

And the girls’ football club which emerged from a US exchange trip he organised in 1980 has led tributes to a figure known universally as ‘Mr Forfar’.

Colin died peacefully surrounded by his family at the weekend. He was approaching his 80th birthday in July.

His wife, Jan, and daughters Gillian, Alison and Nicola say they have been overwhelmed by the messages of condolence for a figure who left an impression on friends around the globe.

Those include many on both sides of the Atlantic who were part of the Forfar Farmington success story.

A football exchange trip to Connecticut organised by Colin and ex-pat pal Al Bell grew to become what is the largest girls’ and women’s football set-up in Angus today.

Farmington said he had left behind a “great legacy”.

It was just one part of his commitment to the town which also included founding Forfar Youth Club in the late 1960s.

Colin was a hard-working Independent councillor for 15 years until 2022 and Depute Provost of Angus from 2017.

His wit – and straight talking – earned him friends and respect across the Angus chamber.

Forfar to Athens for Special Olympics

Colin was born in Forfar’s former Fyfe Jamieson maternity home and started school at Craichie when the family lived at Whigstreet.

He then moved on to the old Forfar North School and Forfar Academy.

Early jobs included a spell at Forfar textile firm Don & Low and transport firm BRS, before he took up a post as a day centre officer at Lilybank Resource Centre.

It was a role he loved – and generations of Lilybank centre users and their families loved him.

And it spawned Colin’s dedication to the Special Olympics, which saw him travel with Tayside teams to compete in locations including Athens and the US.

He worked at Lilybank for more than 25 years.

BEM honour in 2019

Then, as he entered his 60s, Colin eschewed retirement to embark on a career in local government as an Independent councillor for the town.

In 2019, he received the British Empire Medal in recognition of his lifetime of commitment to the community.

He was delighted to receive the honour at a ceremony in the Canmore Room of Forfar’s municipal buildings.

Among his many other accolades was the 1993 Andrew Smyth Award as Forfar Community Council’s citizen of the year.

Colin’s talents event extended to the stage of Forfar’s Reid Hall as a panto dame for the local musical society.

And he was a popular compere at other events.

But his greatest pride was reserved for the love of his own family, including his seven grand children and three-great grandchildren.

And he took special satisfaction from the enduring success of Forfar Farmington, of which he remained a committed President.

From the roots of the 1980 school exchange for boys and girls, Farmington became one of the leading outfits in the Scottish girls’ game.

Its achievements have included a SWFL Cup win in 2005 when he was manager.

And Farmington enjoyed a solid stint in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Club tribute

Farmington said: “Colin touched the hearts of so many players, parents, coaches and volunteers at home and in the USA throughout the last 40 years when the first Forfar Farmington exchange was arranged with his good buddy Alastair Bell in 1980.

“Hundreds of players have passed through the club and enjoyed being part of the Farmington family thanks to Colin, creating the largest girls’ and women’s club in Angus.

“He leaves behind a great legacy.”

Forfar Athletic will fly their flag at half mast as a mark of respect this weekend when they host East Fife.

The Station Park side said: Colin was first and foremost a family man.

“But his contribution to the women’s game, particularly in Forfar but throughout Scotland into the bargain over the last forty years and more, is quite frankly legendary.

“He was instrumental in drawing the Loons and Farmington closer together back in 2012 when he was one of the major players in the planning of the joint venture which culminated in the installation of the 3G playing surface that they have shared since along with the whole community at Station Park.”

Past and current Angus councillors have also remembered Colin fondly for his good humour, friendship and dedication to the town.

Angus Provost Brian Boyd said: “It is so sad, I always think of him as Mr Forfar and my thoughts are with his family.”

Arrangements for Colin’s funeral are yet to be confirmed.