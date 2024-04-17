Blackness tenement demolition ‘bad financial decision’ says former SNP councillor

Lessons need to be learned from the “bad financial decision” to demolish a historic Blackness tenement block, a former SNP councillor has said.

Jimmy Black, who previously represented the Coldside ward, has been a long-time critic of the controversial decision to tear down the century-old block in 2021.

The flats at 219 – 245 Blackness Road were razed following a decision made by councillors four years earlier.

It came after safety inspectors ruled the traditional rear spiral stairwells at the site – named ‘pletties’ – were deteriorating and could become as risk to the public.

Energy efficient flats planned for Blackness site

Following the demolition, Dundee City Council unveiled plans to build an energy-efficient flatted development on the site.

Planning permission for the project was granted in February 2022 but more than two years on, building work is yet to commence.

And it’s now been revealed the project is facing a £2m budget shortfall after the local authority failed to secure the full grant requested from the Scottish Government.

This has sparked concern from the former Coldside councillor, who labelled the demolition decision as “poorly thought out”.

“Looking back, they could have sorted out the stair towers for around £1.2m”, Mr Black said.

“Now, that was a substantial sum of money but nonetheless it would mean the buildings would still be standing and people would still be housed.

“It’s fairly clear it was a bad financial decision.”

He added: “It was poorly thought out because it didn’t take into account all the costs involved in their decision.

“They had a vision of warm, energy efficient housing – which is good – but they could’ve achieved the same by investing in the building already there.

“There was a number of problems with the building but there were tenants who loved their flats and were really disappointed to lose them.”

Council exploring options

Responding to revelations of the budget shortfall, Dundee City Council said officers were working on an options appraisal to examine how the development could move forward and the alternative sources of funding available.

A spokesperson said: “This exercise includes an examination of the projected timescales and costings for each of the proposals.

“Once completed, a report will be submitted to Council for its consideration.”

But Mr Black said lessons needed to be learned to avoid a similar situation in the future.

He added: “It’s a lesson for the future – make use of the assets we have.

“Dundee has many tenements and we can’t afford to demolish them all – it should be a last resort.

“A poor decision was made, they stuck with it despite the campaign to change their minds, and they are now facing the consequences of that.”