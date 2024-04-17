Perth pervert tried to make ‘porn movie’ with neighbour’s Ring doorbell camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth pervert tried to make ‘porn movie’ with neighbour’s Ring doorbell camera

Depraved Neil Beattie was spotted with his trousers round this ankles, performing a solo sex act while staring directly at the woman's front door.

By Jamie Buchan
A lone pervert who attempted to make a “porn movie” using a neighbour’s Ring doorbell camera has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Depraved Neil Beattie was spotted with his trousers round this ankles, performing a solo sex act while staring directly at the woman’s front door.

His horrified victim watched the 38-year-old on her mobile phone app.

When caught by police, Beattie told them he “didn’t normally get his willy out,” but when he saw the doorbell cam he “thought it would be like a porn movie”.

Beattie, of Foundry Lane, Perth, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitting engaging in sexual activity in the presence of his victim on various occasions on November 15 last year.

Spotted in peephole

The charge states that he “intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner” to the woman, “for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification”.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said at the time Beattie lived near his victim in a block of flats in Perth city centre.

“At around 4.20pm, the complainer was in her home address along with another witness,” he said.

“She received a notification on her mobile phone, alerting her to the presence of Mr Beattie at her door.

“She viewed the video from her doorbell camera and saw Mr Beattie standing on the landing, looking directly at her front door.

“He had his trousers around his knees and he was clearly masturbating.”

Mr McKenzie said: “The other witness went to the peephole in the door.”

Beattie was still outside, she observed, and performing a sex act.

Returned to the door

He left but came back about three times, the fiscal depute said.

“On each occasion he would stand on the landing and masturbate for approximately two minutes while staring at the door.”

Police were called to the block and traced Beattie about an hour later.

“He was arrested and placed under caution,” Mr McKenzie said.

“Mr Beattie responded: ‘I don’t normally get my willy out, but I saw the camera and thought it would be like a porn video.’

“He was thereafter cautioned and charged, and taken to divisional headquarters in Dundee before being released on an undertaking.”

Prosecutors are asking for a non-harassment order to protect Beattie’s victim, who has since moved address.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

She put Beattie on the Sex Offenders Register and reminded him that it was his responsibility to supply police with his details.

“If you fail to do so, you will be committing another offence,” she said.

The length of time he stays on the register will be determined when he is sentenced next month.

