Perth pervert tried to make ‘porn movie’ with neighbour’s Ring doorbell camera

A lone pervert who attempted to make a “porn movie” using a neighbour’s Ring doorbell camera has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Depraved Neil Beattie was spotted with his trousers round this ankles, performing a solo sex act while staring directly at the woman’s front door.

His horrified victim watched the 38-year-old on her mobile phone app.

When caught by police, Beattie told them he “didn’t normally get his willy out,” but when he saw the doorbell cam he “thought it would be like a porn movie”.

Beattie, of Foundry Lane, Perth, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitting engaging in sexual activity in the presence of his victim on various occasions on November 15 last year.

Spotted in peephole

The charge states that he “intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner” to the woman, “for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification”.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said at the time Beattie lived near his victim in a block of flats in Perth city centre.

“At around 4.20pm, the complainer was in her home address along with another witness,” he said.

“She received a notification on her mobile phone, alerting her to the presence of Mr Beattie at her door.

“She viewed the video from her doorbell camera and saw Mr Beattie standing on the landing, looking directly at her front door.

“He had his trousers around his knees and he was clearly masturbating.”

Mr McKenzie said: “The other witness went to the peephole in the door.”

Beattie was still outside, she observed, and performing a sex act.

Returned to the door

He left but came back about three times, the fiscal depute said.

“On each occasion he would stand on the landing and masturbate for approximately two minutes while staring at the door.”

Police were called to the block and traced Beattie about an hour later.

“He was arrested and placed under caution,” Mr McKenzie said.

“Mr Beattie responded: ‘I don’t normally get my willy out, but I saw the camera and thought it would be like a porn video.’

“He was thereafter cautioned and charged, and taken to divisional headquarters in Dundee before being released on an undertaking.”

Prosecutors are asking for a non-harassment order to protect Beattie’s victim, who has since moved address.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

She put Beattie on the Sex Offenders Register and reminded him that it was his responsibility to supply police with his details.

“If you fail to do so, you will be committing another offence,” she said.

The length of time he stays on the register will be determined when he is sentenced next month.

