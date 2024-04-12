Housing plan for demolished Blackness tenement block faces £2m funding shortfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Housing plan for demolished Blackness tenement block faces £2m funding shortfall

The flats at 219 - 245 Blackness Road were razed in spring 2021 after concerns were flagged over the safety of the staircases.

By Laura Devlin
The flats on Blackness Road were controversially demolished three years ago. Image: DC Thomson/Dundee City Council.
The flats on Blackness Road were controversially demolished three years ago. Image: DC Thomson/Dundee City Council.

A multi-million pound plan to redevelop the site of historic Blackness Road flats which were controversially demolished faces an uncertain future as a funding shortfall delays progress.

The flats at 219 – 245 Blackness Road, which stood for more than a century, were razed in spring 2021.

It followed a decision made by councillors in 2017 after safety inspectors ruled the traditional rear spiral stairwells at the site – named ‘pletties’ – were deteriorating and could become as risk to the public.

But the decision to tear down the tenement instead of repairing the staircases proved to be controversial after it was revealed some tenants living in the blocks were not consulted.

The tenements getting demolished in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

In the months following the demolition, Dundee City Council (DCC) unveiled plans to build 24 modern apartments on the site.

The development included 18 two-bedroom flats and six one-bedroom flats that would be wheelchair-accessible.

The proposals were given planning permission in February 2022 but more than two years on, building work is yet to commence.

Dundee City Council facing £2m shortfall

It’s now been revealed the project is facing a £2m budget shortfall after the local authority failed to secure the full grant requested from the Scottish Government.

Figures obtained by West End councillors Fraser Macpherson and Michael Crichton show DCC requested a £4.3m grant to help meet the cost of the project.

However, the total funding agreed by the government was just £2.3m.

Housing officials are now working on an options appraisal to examine how the development can move forward and the alternative sources of funding available.

Design images of proposed flats at Blackness Road. Image: Dundee City Council.

Lib Dem councillor Mr Macpherson said the situation was “alarming” and urged the council to take action.

He said: “We have been chasing up progress on the replacement modern flats for some time and are alarmed at the lack of progress.

“This needs to be urgently rectified.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “An options appraisal for this site is currently being carried out by officers.

“This exercise includes an examination of the projected timescales and costings for each of the proposals.

“Once completed, a report will be submitted to council for its consideration.”

