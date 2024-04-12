Housing plan for demolished Blackness tenement block faces £2m funding shortfall

A multi-million pound plan to redevelop the site of historic Blackness Road flats which were controversially demolished faces an uncertain future as a funding shortfall delays progress.

The flats at 219 – 245 Blackness Road, which stood for more than a century, were razed in spring 2021.

It followed a decision made by councillors in 2017 after safety inspectors ruled the traditional rear spiral stairwells at the site – named ‘pletties’ – were deteriorating and could become as risk to the public.

But the decision to tear down the tenement instead of repairing the staircases proved to be controversial after it was revealed some tenants living in the blocks were not consulted.

In the months following the demolition, Dundee City Council (DCC) unveiled plans to build 24 modern apartments on the site.

The development included 18 two-bedroom flats and six one-bedroom flats that would be wheelchair-accessible.

The proposals were given planning permission in February 2022 but more than two years on, building work is yet to commence.

Dundee City Council facing £2m shortfall

It’s now been revealed the project is facing a £2m budget shortfall after the local authority failed to secure the full grant requested from the Scottish Government.

Figures obtained by West End councillors Fraser Macpherson and Michael Crichton show DCC requested a £4.3m grant to help meet the cost of the project.

However, the total funding agreed by the government was just £2.3m.

Housing officials are now working on an options appraisal to examine how the development can move forward and the alternative sources of funding available.

Lib Dem councillor Mr Macpherson said the situation was “alarming” and urged the council to take action.

He said: “We have been chasing up progress on the replacement modern flats for some time and are alarmed at the lack of progress.

“This needs to be urgently rectified.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “An options appraisal for this site is currently being carried out by officers.

“This exercise includes an examination of the projected timescales and costings for each of the proposals.

“Once completed, a report will be submitted to council for its consideration.”