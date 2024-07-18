Angela Thomson: Perthshire artist with Polish roots dies after MND battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angela Thomson: Perthshire artist with Polish roots dies after MND battle

She was a well-known former Tayside art teacher and former president of the Perthshire Art Association.

By Michael Alexander
Angela Thomson, nee Christina Angela Liberkowska has died aged 76 after a battle with MND.
Image: David Thomson

Tribute has been paid to Perthshire artist, teacher and former president of the Perthshire Art Association Angela Thomson, nee Christina Angela Liberkowska (her painting name), who has died aged 76.

Angela finally succumbed to Motor Neurone Disease after fighting for three years with the condition.

She passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on Saturday July 6 surrounded by her family and friends who cared for her fondly.

The Perthshire Art Association said: “She will be missed deeply”.

Angela Thomson was proud of her father’s Second World War Polish roots

Born in Acharn by Aberfeldy on December 11, 1947, Angela was the daughter of a Polish-born Second World War soldier Stanley and her Acharn-born mother.

During the Nazi invasion of Poland, her dad’s life was turned upside down at the age of 14 when the Nazis sent his family to Auschwitz

He was young and fit so he got sent onto Birkenau, where he was sent to farms for forced labour. He had a succession of escapes but was repeatedly recaptured.

After some time, he was sent to France to work for Rommel on the ‘Atlantic wall’. Eventually he managed to escape from there and finally avoided being recaptured by fleeing to Britain.

Taymouth Castle, near Kenmore, Perthshire.
Taymouth Castle, near Kenmore, Perthshire.

Here he joined a Polish combat unit as a gunner and ended up in Caen (France) for a bloody battle two weeks after D-Day. He was injured and there were only a handful of survivors from his unit.

He returned to Britain and was sent to Kenmore to stay in Taymouth Castle hospital to recover from his injuries.

Upon recovery, he ended up working as a nurse, where he met his future wife (Margaret McCowan – niece of Andrew McCowan who started McCowans Toffee) who also nursed. After the war ended, he took his family over to Soviet Poland for a spell, bringing aid and supplies.

Angela Thomson trained as an artist in Dundee and became an art teacher

Born in Perthshire, Angela attained her art degree at Duncan of Jordanstone College at Art and Design in Dundee from 1965 to1969, under the tutelage of James McIntosh Patrick and Alberto Morroco.

It was there she met her life long friends Kate Lochery and Sheena Evans. She married her husband Ian Thomson in 1972 and went onto become a teacher of art in Glasgow but had to eventually quit in 1976 with the birth of her son David (those were the days when pregnant women were expected to stop working).

She went on to have a daughter Jana in 1978. Eventually she made it back into schools as a specialist teacher of art where she travelled around all the schools in Perthshire teaching children art skills.

Angela Thomson, nee Christina Angela Liberkowska, on holiday in Egypt.
Image: David Thomson

She travelled extensively including India, China and Egypt.

Her interest in art continued and she attained a masters in art history though the Open University.

Angela Thomson held various positions in art world and exhibited widely

Angela has paintings in private and municipal collections in Norway, Holland, North America, England and Scotland.

She was a member of the Scottish Society of Women Artists founded by Lily McDougal  and won the prestigious Lily McDougal Award.

She was also a president of the Perthshire Art Association and brought the association in to the modern era by commissioning a new website for them.

Flowers in an Orange Pot by Angela Liberkowska. Image: Perthshire Art Association.

Angela attended many classes during her time with the association and enjoyed figure drawing.

In addition, she would travel every year to a week long painting retreat at Flatford, home of renowned artist William Turner, with her close friend Sheena.

Angela, who was also a founding member of the Polish Link Association, exhibited every year until her condition made painting impossible.

She has donated part of her body to medical science to help develop a treatment for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in the hope that others may benefit in the future. She also has an Etsy shop link etsy.com/shop/AngelaLiberkowskaArt where all the profits generated are donated to MND Scotland.

Angela’s funeral takes place on Friday at 3pm in Perth Crematorium.

Conversation