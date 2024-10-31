Husband pays tribute to Dundee teacher and handbag-loving ‘diva’ who died aged 43

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband pays tribute to Dundee teacher and handbag-loving ‘diva’ who died aged 43

Mum-of-two Manel Borthwick died after a two-and-a-half year battle with lung condition pulmonary fibrosis.

Manel and Gavin Borthwick on their wedding day in 2021. Image: Gavin Borthwick
By Poppy Watson

Manel Borthwick was, according to her husband Gavin, “the biggest diva”.

When she walked into a room wearing high heels and carrying a designer handbag – everybody paid attention.

The Dundee-born teacher, mum to Liam, 15, and Lewis, 11, died aged 43 on September 14.

It came after a two-and-a-half-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis – a lung condition with no cure.

Manel and Gavin ‘just clicked’ on Dundee night out

She met her husband Gavin on a night out in Dundee in 2019.

The roofer, from Livingston, was visiting his friend in the city at the time.

It was a whirlwind romance.

He said: “We just clicked.

“We were only together for about a year before we got engaged.”

Manel died aged 43. Image: Gavin Borthwick

Gavin proposed to Manel on a walk along the pier next to the Forth Road Bridge, just as lockdown restrictions were being lifted.

The couple were married at Balbirnie House in Glenrothes on May 29 2021, before moving to Burntisland.

Manel became a step-mum to Brooke, 17, Kourtney, 11, and Caleb, 8.

But just one year later, she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult.

Family were ‘optimistic’ about lung transplant

Six months on, she was told she only had “short years” left.

She was put on the critical list for a lung transplant.

It was hoped this would extend her life by seven to 10 years.

Gavin said: “We were very optimistic we were going to make it, because she was so young, and although she had problems with her lungs, the rest of her body was pretty strong.”

Clockwise, from back left: Lewis, Kourtney, Brooke, Liam, Manel, Lewis and Gavin. Image: Gavin Borthwick

Manel was desperate to watch her boys grow up – hopefully seeing Liam graduate university and Lewis turning 18. “That’s what she was working towards,” Gavin said.

But, although two sets of lungs were sent in for Manel, neither of them were determined “good enough”.

“She was very, very close to getting the transplant,” Gavin said. “But it just didn’t happen.”

Sadly, at the beginning of September, Manel’s health took a turn for the worse.

She was admitted to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where she died two weeks later.

Manel ‘amazing’ during health battle

Despite her depressing prognosis, Gavin says Manel was “amazing” throughout her illness.

She would take daily vlogs, pictures and voice notes on her phone, documenting her health battle.

“With pulmonary fibrosis, you have good days and bad days,” he said.

“Some days you’re absolutely floored, and other days, you’ve got a burst of energy – and she was good.”

Gavin and Manel on a cruise last year. Image: Gavin Borthwick

Manel was no stranger to hospital visits throughout her life, having been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at nine years old.

She underwent nearly 20 major operations over the years, including getting a stoma fitted.

But these health issues never stopped her from prioritising time with her children or pursuing a career in teaching.

She graduated with a degree in philosophy and religious studies from Stirling University in 2007, before completing a postgraduate degree in teaching at Strathclyde University in Glasgow.

Dundee teacher Manel was the family ‘organiser’

She was a principal teacher in religious studies and philosophy at Braeview Academy for around 12 years before her death.

Manel was known for her leadership skills among friends and family, too.

Gavin laughed: “She was a control freak – not in a bad way! – but she liked to be in control of things.

“And she was really good at it.

“She organised everything in the family – with her dad, her mum or brother, myself – she would plan the birthdays, Christmases, and family holidays.

“She liked to keep on top of all that.”

Manel was known for her love of designer fashion. Image: Gavin Borthwick

Manel – daughter of Gillian Todd and Percy Fernando, and sister of Rohan and Louise – was very close to her family.

She also loved travelling.

She and Gavin worked hard to afford two or three holidays away with their children each year.

Gavin said: “Manel just loved going on holidays – that was what she liked doing most.”

Manel organised several holidays before her death

Last year, despite her growing reliance on oxygen, Manel organised a family trip to Disneyland Paris as well as a two-week cruise from Southhampton.

She also had a taste for the finer things in life.

Gavin said: “Manel was the biggest diva in terms of designer handbags and high heels – everything had to be designer.

“She had an expensive taste, she went shopping all the time.”

Manel with Liam (left) and Lewis (right) and her nephew (middle). Image: Gavin Borthwick

She was remembered for her glamourous style at her funeral at St Serf’s Church Burntisland on October 1, with mourners asked to wear something “pink and sparkly”.

It wasn’t just Manel’s appearance which commanded attention.

Gavin said: “She just had this big presence where, if she spoke in a room, she was heard.

“She could just walk into a room and everybody would just pay attention to what she was saying or doing.”

