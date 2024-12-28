Jason Holt not getting Livingston relegation flashbacks with St Johnstone

St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt knows what a team hurtling towards relegation looks like.

A winter of discontent did the damage for his old club, Livingston, last season.

Holt has swapped one Premiership basement battle for another but the 31-year-old remains confident that this time the conclusion will be different.

“We’re not in the position we were in at Livingston this time last season,” he insisted.

“Absolutely not.

“But I think that the manner of our defeats in recent weeks has been really disappointing.

“We’ve had chances to pick up points in all of them.

“We could be in a much healthier position in the league.

“Everyone – us as players, the staff – need to make sure this doesn’t continue for much longer.”

Saints folded in the second half of their loss to Dundee United, with the concession of an equaliser turning into a sense of inevitability that a winner for their opponents would follow.

“There was massive disappointment with the way we lost the game,” said Holt.

“We were in a winning position at home in a game that we felt more than capable of getting three points from.

“For it to flip on its head within 15 minutes during the second half is something we have to rectify quickly.

“We’ve been in a winning positions a few times now and not been able to hold on. We need to address that as a group.

“I do think there’s resilience there.

“I’d never question that as far as this dressing room is concerned.

“But we know we’re not in a good position and need to turn this around.

“Other teams are finding form and we can’t afford to get stuck in a rut.

“There’s still plenty of time but as each game goes by, the task gets harder and harder.

“We need to start putting points on the board again as soon as we can.”

Celtic next

Next up for Saints on Sunday is the toughest task in Scottish football – a trip to face the champions in waiting.

“Look, we’re aware that whatever our situation may be, it’s always going to be hard going to Celtic and playing them at their place,” said Holt.

“But you still need to have belief that you can get something. There’s no point turning up otherwise.

“We realise it will be difficult.

“We’re coming off a sore one and it’s a quick turnaround.

“The manager will have a gameplan for us, which we’ll work on and try to execute.”