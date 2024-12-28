Jason Holt not getting Livingston relegation flashbacks with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jason Holt not getting Livingston relegation flashbacks with St Johnstone

The Perth midfielder is involved in his second basement battle in a row.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt, warms up before a game against Hearts.
St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt knows what a team hurtling towards relegation looks like.

A winter of discontent did the damage for his old club, Livingston, last season.

Holt has swapped one Premiership basement battle for another but the 31-year-old remains confident that this time the conclusion will be different.

“We’re not in the position we were in at Livingston this time last season,” he insisted.

“Absolutely not.

“But I think that the manner of our defeats in recent weeks has been really disappointing.

“We’ve had chances to pick up points in all of them.

“We could be in a much healthier position in the league.

“Everyone – us as players, the staff – need to make sure this doesn’t continue for much longer.”

St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt warms up for a game at McDiarmid Park.
Saints folded in the second half of their loss to Dundee United, with the concession of an equaliser turning into a sense of inevitability that a winner for their opponents would follow.

“There was massive disappointment with the way we lost the game,” said Holt.

“We were in a winning position at home in a game that we felt more than capable of getting three points from.

“For it to flip on its head within 15 minutes during the second half is something we have to rectify quickly.

“We’ve been in a winning positions a few times now and not been able to hold on. We need to address that as a group.

“I do think there’s resilience there.

“I’d never question that as far as this dressing room is concerned.

“But we know we’re not in a good position and need to turn this around.

“Other teams are finding form and we can’t afford to get stuck in a rut.

“There’s still plenty of time but as each game goes by, the task gets harder and harder.

“We need to start putting points on the board again as soon as we can.”

Celtic next

Next up for Saints on Sunday is the toughest task in Scottish football – a trip to face the champions in waiting.

“Look, we’re aware that whatever our situation may be, it’s always going to be hard going to Celtic and playing them at their place,” said Holt.

“But you still need to have belief that you can get something. There’s no point turning up otherwise.

“We realise it will be difficult.

“We’re coming off a sore one and it’s a quick turnaround.

“The manager will have a gameplan for us, which we’ll work on and try to execute.”

