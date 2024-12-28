Meet 79-year-old Dundee boxer who turned social media stardom into global business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet 79-year-old Dundee boxer who turned social media stardom into global business

Frank Gilfeather boxed with Dick McTaggart and now has almost a million followers on social media.

By Paul Malik
Frank Gilfeather, former boxer, journalist and now social media star behind Frank's Noble Art coaching and glove company. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Frank Gilfeather, former boxer, journalist and now social media star behind Frank's Noble Art coaching and glove company. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Lochee lad Frank Gilfeather has led a varied career — boxer, journalist, playwright and now is one of the world’s biggest social media stars.

In November 2022, Frank was in the gym with son Paul, who decided to record his dad hitting a punch bag.

At 77, it appeared novel for the followers of Paul’s socials watching a septuagenarian strike with the ferocity of a man half his age.

Paul had set-up his social media to post cooking videos. But before he knew it, tens of thousands of people had viewed the short instructional video recorded in a small Scottish gym on an iPhone.

And almost overnight, it was transformed, becoming Frank’s Noble Art.

Their social media pages count rapper Ice-T, MMA champion Anderson Silva and Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi among the hundreds of thousands of followers.

The videos have been liked on TikTok more than 3 million times.

Now, Frank fronts the Noble Art business, selling boxing-inspired clothing and “old-school” bag mitts, which sell out within hours of going online.

He also provides training seminars to scores of young and beginner boxers, as well as celebrity pugilists including Tony Parsons and Miles Kane.

Frank’s Noble Art on worldwide appeal

Frank and Paul are partners in the company, which utilises Frank’s years as a boxer and Paul’s time in marketing and communications.

The success has grown organically, Paul said, without paid advertising or posts.

And it has been eye-opening for Frank.

Boxing is in the Gilfeather’s blood. Frank’s father Dennis set-up his first club from the canteen of Cox’s jute mill.

Dennis Gilfeather (centre) and Frank Gilfeather “glove up” world lightweight champion Ken Buchanan at a boxing event.

He and his brothers, the late Dennis Jr and Danny, were Scottish champions. Frank was a lightweight amateur champion in 1965.

Frank, who will turn 79 before the end of the year, once boxed alongside his idol, Sugar Ray Robinson — regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time.

But social media stardom was unimaginable, Frank said.

“And it kind of happened almost by accident. We were at the gym one day and Paul had said ‘show me how to throw an uppercut on this wall bag’.

“So while I did that, he filmed me for TikTok. And I, of course, had heard of TikTok, but I’d never seen it or anything like that.

“And then TikTok just went like wildfire, and within no time at all, we were up to about 50,000 views on this one video.

“We went from 200 followers to 10,000 overnight. I think it was because people were buying into the authenticity. And the old school coaching style.”

Building a business on social media

Commercial businesses would give their left mitt for the natural and authentic way Frank’s Noble Art has built its following, Paul points out.

And as the popularity grew, the pair started working on strategies to capitalise without giving up on what made them worth watching in the first place.

Paul said: “We knew the instructional stuff was really important. But what I think was the real draw for the followers was here is a 78-year-old, still hitting the bag like he is in his 20s.

Paul and Frank Gilfeather, who run Frank’s Noble Art. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

“People were astonished. So we tweaked the content strategy from the instructional stuff to ‘never give up on yourself’.

“And what we found is that the more videos my dad does saying ‘I’m in the gym. It’s Sunday morning or it’s snowing like crazy, and I’m still out. I’m going to do my 3km walk, the shadow boxing and skipping’ — the more popular they seem.

“Our audience then, is predominantly middle-aged. They watch, then become inspired, they get off the couch, they go to the gym. We get emails and messages everyday from people saying ‘you saved my life’.”

Frank’s Noble Art bag mitts

And earlier this year, Frank and Paul decided to start selling merchandise, including old-fashioned bag mitts.

Bag mitts are different to the more-popular sparring gloves and are normally lighter in weight and do not have an elastic attachment between the thumb and the knuckle pad.

This allows beginners especially to make a better fist shape when they punch a bag.

Frank, who trained with Dick McTaggart during the Dundee Olympic hero’s boxing prime, points out: “When I started, you never wore boxing gloves when you’re on the punch bag.

“Gloves were special, they were for fighting.

“Nowadays, everybody wears sparring gloves on a punch bag, the result of which is that many of them are punching incorrectly.”

Paul and Frank Gilfeather. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

Paul adds: “They have proven incredibly popular. We sell them now in more than 60 countries.

“And around 70% of our business is in America. When we launched the gloves, we didn’t just develop a product to make money alone. We are developing a product which empowers young boxers.

“In our first year, we’ve probably done something like over 1,000 – 1,500 units which is great.

“Now, what’s happened is we’ve drawn a lot of attention from investors.

“I mean, we weren’t really looking for investors, it’s a kitchen table business.

“Some people have said ‘oh, you’re quite amateurish’

“And we kind of want to keep it that way. Everything we’ve sold has been through Instagram. We’ve done no paid advertising, it’s all been organic content. It’s all been authentic.

“There’s a storytelling to it, that the big brands can’t do these days.

“Do we need to scale up? Let’s just see where we are. We want to scale up. We want to do it thoughtfully and carefully and slowly.

“So we were kind of playing our strengths, which is integrity, authenticity, social media content, and I think we’re building something.

“And then don’t forget, the beauty of it is family working together. What an amazing thing, to have your dad as a business partner.”

Kid gloves

Moving into a commercial business has not been without its hiccups, Paul admits.

“So we were having gloves made, and then we got our next batch, and they all came in,” he said.

“They were tiny. They were like kids gloves. So we’re stuck with all the stock now. How do we deal with it? We remarketed them as kids’ gloves.

“And we sold them, but then it left the gap for all the customers that were waiting for adult stuff. So there’s a supply chain issue, which I think we’ve now overcome.

“We’re always looking to get softer leather, better leather… maybe tweaking, we’re still tweaking the design phase, could we provide better wrist support?

“The fundamentals are there, but we want to sit there with our gloves in front of us and say, this is a product we’re really proud of. And you know, we wear them.”

New year plans

Moving into 2025, Frank and Paul are showing no-signs of slowing down.

Boxing’s continuing rise in popularity as a fitness draw means more seminars, with sessions booked in Marseille and Paris and Lanzarote next year.

Having more control over their supply chain is also a target.

Paul adds: “So the next thing, I suppose, or a natural progression for us would be moving into the bulking up the stock, moving into paid media, becoming a boxing glove superpower.

“I think we’ll keep it kind of keep it small to medium for 2025.”

