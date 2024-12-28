Spittal of Glenshee: Why does historic hotel remain in ruins 10 years after fire?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spittal of Glenshee: Why does historic hotel remain in ruins 10 years after fire?

Fire destroyed the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel in 2014. Ten years on, we ask: what does the future hold for the historic hostelry?

Mount Blair Community Council chair Donald Cameron, Morag Houstoun and husband David Houstoun at the derelict Spittal of Glenshee Hotel.
Mount Blair Community Council chair Donald Cameron, Morag Houstoun and husband David Houstoun at the derelict Spittal of Glenshee Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

It sits, rotting and derelict, in the heart of one of Scotland’s most dramatically beautiful glens.

The Spittal of Glenshee Hotel was destroyed by fire in 2014, and it’s been lying in ruins ever since.

It’s a far cry from the hotel’s heyday – it was much-loved by locals and tourists alike, who came for the great food, drink, dances and ceilidhs as much as the banter.

Couples met and married there, long-lasting friendships were made, and it was an altogether fantastic stop-off point for anyone passing through the glen.

The Spittal of Glenshee Hotel in November 1975.
The Spittal of Glenshee Hotel in November 1975. Image: DCT Archives.

Today, the hotel is a crumbling mess – a hotspot for vandalism and anti-social behaviour – and it continues to fall further into disrepair.

Big plans for Spittal’s future

The site was bought by Allan Brownie and his partner Liz Angus at auction in May 2021.

The visionary couple had big plans involving a cafe, bar and restaurant with a stage for music, a campsite and camping pods – and even a watchtower for wildlife.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze at the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel in 2014.
Fire crews at the scene of the blaze at the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel in 2014. Image: Steve MacDougall.

However, when Liz developed lung cancer and passed away in 2022, all plans were understandably put on hold.

“We hoped she’d get better,” Allan tells me.

“We’d started work on it and had plans drawn up. I’d still like to put something there and put Liz’s name behind it. I want to do it for Liz.

“She had such passion and excitement about it. She loved the hotel’s history.

Spittal of Glenshee Hotel, then called the Invercauld Arms, in November 1958. It was gutted by fire in June 1957. Image: DCT.

Allan has a meeting in January with Cairngorm National Park Authority to discuss how to move forward.

“The Spittal is important to me,” he adds. “I scattered Liz’s ashes up there. It took a while to deal with her death. That’s why things are on hold.”

Hotel brought couple together

Alyth couple Jack and Madge McCowan met at the hotel in the early 1960s.

Jack, 84, was working at Glenshee Ski Centre and when he started there in 1963, he was given board and lodging at the Spittal Hotel.

Spittal of Glenshee Hotel in February 1960. Image: DCT.

“I worked at the ski area for more than 40 years,” he recalls

“The company that owned the chairlifts also owned the hotel at that time.

“I had accommodation and got all my meals there. That was great. And that was where I met Madge.

“She’d started working there the year before me, in 1962.

The 2014 fire wasn’t the first

“It was a few years after another fire which devastated the hotel in June 1957 and it had just been rebuilt.

“We were both very young. I was 23 and Madge was 18.”

Jack McCowan looks through his archive of images, postcards and material relating to the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel.
Jack McCowan looks through his archive of images, postcards and material relating to the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall.

The couple lived at the hotel until they got married in 1965 and moved further down the glen.

Jack has great memories of the hotel in its prime – and has amassed an archive of old postcards and images.

Spittal Hotel had fantastic atmosphere

“It was really busy and had a great atmosphere. There was skiing in winter and pony trekking in summer.

“And of course there was dancing most weekends at the hotel. The annual Tartan Ball was brilliant.”

An old postcard of the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel.
An old postcard of the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel, in Jack McCowan’s collection.

Like many locals, Jack is sad about the Spittal’s demise.

“It was a good place to stop,” he says.

“If the roads were bad, folk could at least get accommodation or a meal at the Spittal.

Skiers gather round the log fire at the Spittal Hotel, Glenshee, after a day on the slopes in January 1962.
Skiers gather round the log fire at the Spittal Hotel, Glenshee, after a day on the slopes in January 1962. Image: DCT.

“Now there’s nothing, which is a shame. But it would cost a fortune to do it up now.

“I don’t think it could ever be a hotel like it was before, but it would be good to see something.”

An old postcard of The Spittal of Glenshee Hotel.

Jack says that while it was a “nice” hotel, it wasn’t made for those with mobility issues, with no lifts, and only stairs.

“It wasn’t for modern times,” he adds.

Old postcard showing the former Invercauld Arms Hotel which later became The Spittal of Glenshee Hotel. Image: The Studio, Blairgowrie.

Madge, 79, has fond memories of working there as a waitress and housekeeper, and of some of the bands that played.

“What a wonderful time we had,” she muses.

“And in terms of music, the Jimmy Fairweather Dance Band from Alyth was great.

“Gaelic singer Alasdair Gillies and comedian George Duffus from Dundee also entertained there.

“Apart from that, everybody made their own entertainment.”

Ski centre manager’s memories

David Farquharson, managing director of Glenshee Ski Centre, used to frequent the hotel in its heyday.

While his late brother Roy took photos, he says there was “too much partying to be done” to take many pictures back then!

The Spittal public bar in the early 1990s. Image: Supplied by David Farquharson.

“It was the favourite stopping place for staff right through the 80s and then we moved on to the Blackwater down the road,” recalls David.

“Sunday nights were great. At that time I was at college or at my first job but worked weekends in the winter.

“All the weekend’s pay was generally spent there!”

Staff party at Spittal of Glenshee Hotel in the mid -1980s. Image: Supplied by David Farquharson.

David went to discos at the Spittal from the age of 14, around 1975.

He recalls a band, Juniper Green, that played regularly, and ‘race nights’ run by Braemar Mountain Rescue to raise funds.

Fancy dress at the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel. Supplied by David Farquharson.

Spittal was ‘the hub’

Donald Cameron, chair of Mount Blair Community Council, says there was “a lot going on” at the Spittal, especially in the 60s.

“It was well and truly the hub – everything revolved around the hotel,” he says.

“It had a big clientele. There were dances, ceilidhs, darts matches, quizzes, bingo, live bands and entertainers.

In the lounge bar at the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel… in the 80s? Image: Supplied by David Farquharson.

“Folk who worked on the ski lifts would pop in after a day on the slopes, cold and hungry.

“The folk who ran it at that time, Peter Cooper and Moira Stewart, were real go-ahead people. They did a really great job and were so well organised.

“The hotel had 40 or so rooms. But the rates and costs to heat it must’ve been high.”

Donald Cameron outside the ruins of the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Donald, whose daughter celebrated her 21st birthday at the Spittal, says as Glenshee Ski Centre grew, so did the the hotel.

Do you remember the mural?

He remembers a huge mural on the wall in the public bar – “maybe 7ft high by 10ft wide” – which surrounded a “massive” fireplace.

“It featured Highland guys in kilts with swords and was quite striking,” he recalls.

Walkers from the Cairngorm Club at the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel in April 2010. Look closely and you’ll spot the mural. Image: Derek Beverley.

So what happened to the hotel? Some say it had already started to decline in the decade or so before the fire.

“The drink driving laws changed things a bit, and lack of snow didn’t help,” reflects Donald.

“In the days when there wasn’t so much TV and entertainment, people would flock to the Spittal. But then it changed hands twice and seemed to drift.”

Donald Cameron, Morag and David Houstoun at fire-ravaged Spittal of Glenshee Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall.

While Donald thinks that to try to build back what was once there would be too big a stretch, it would make sense to “start small” and offer a snack bar to bring people in.

“There was character to the hotel,” he adds. “But you need characters behind it who know what people want.

Spittal of Glenshee Hotel. Image: Flickr user Freddie Phillips.

“Provide food and drink and people will come. People would love to enjoy the Spittal again.”

We got married at the Spittal

Morag and David Houstoun hosted their wedding reception at the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel in 1989.

David, a farmer who’s lived in the glen for 41 years, recalls having a marquee outside and it being a “beautiful day.”

David Houstoun is sad to see the demise of the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel.
David Houstoun is sad to see the demise of the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall.

“It was a busy place at that time,” he says.

“Bus parties stopped throughout the day, and the hotel employed staff and students from all over the world. They all wore kilts.

“When Peter and Moira were in charge they really made it work.

“There were dances – and the Tartan ball, the Glen Ball, and the Snow Ball in spring.

“What a feed you got.

Derelict Spittal of Glenshee Hotel.
Derelict Spittal of Glenshee Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall.

“There were two owners after that but it went downhill. I think it was abandoned when the fire happened. I was in the fire brigade at the time.

“Unfortunately, it was the old bit that got burned down. The new bit has been vandalised, with windows smashed and so on.

“There’s not really anything like the old Spittal in the area – it’s badly missed.”

10 years on from devastating fire

Blairgowrie councillor Caroline Shiers visited the hotel after the 2014 fire and recalls being “horrified” at the devastation.

“We were very hopeful when new owners bought the site with plans to bring it back to life,” she says.

The fire-damaged Spittal of Glenshee Hotel in 2014.
The smouldering remains of Spittal of Glenshee Hotel in 2014. Image: Steve MacDougall.

“Short term, I’d like to see some form of screening around the site given its prominent location on the A93 tourist route.

“Discussions have been held with the Cairngorm National Park and Perth and Kinross Council about this and I hope to reopen those discussions.

Fire broke out at the Spittal of Glenshee Hotel in June 1957. Image: Mount Blair Community Archive.

There has been a hotel on the spot for centuries; it was a hostelry for drovers in the 1700s.

The hotel was rebuilt after a fire, pictured, in June 1957. Image: Mount Blair Community Archive.

“The Spittal has provided refuge and hospitality for hundreds of years for travellers,”  adds Caroline.

“Travellers in 2025 have very different requirements to those back in the days of drovers.

“However, the location of the Spittal never fails to take your breath away.”

Conversation