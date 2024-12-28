5 things Crieff actor Ewan McGregor has said about home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

5 things Crieff actor Ewan McGregor has said about home

The movie star often speaks about Perthshire and Scotland.

Ewan McGregor with his brother Colin at the Crieff Highland Gathering.
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster

Movie star Ewan McGregor often has fond things to say about the place where he grew up.

Brought up in Crieff, the actor left his Perthshire hometown for drama school in London at the age of 17 before eventually settling in the United States.

He went on to feature in many blockbuster movies, including Star Wars, Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge and Black Hawk Down as well as theatre productions.

However, he has recently moved back closer to home after buying a £2 million mansion in the Carse of Gowrie.

We take a look at five times the actor has spoken of his home region and country.

1. Longing for Scotland

Before buying his Perthshire mansion, McGregor opened up about his fondness for Scotland.

In an interview at the 2023 Edinburgh Comic Con, he said: “What I miss the most about Scotland is, of course, my family.

“My mum and dad and my brother (Colin) and his wife Sarah and my nephew and my niece.

Ewan McGregor as Mark Renton in movie classic Trainspotting. Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock

“And being able to pop round for a cup of tea… I don’t have that when I’m in the States.”

He went on: “I miss the landscape. I miss the air in Scotland.

“I miss the smell of the rain, the smell of the green and the colours of Scotland.

“And the people and the culture. I could just keep going on and on. What am I doing living over there (America)?”

2. Admiration for Dunkeld beauty spot

As part of a promo for travel firm Expedia, Ewan and Colin visited numerous Perthshire sites including the Hermitage, near Dunkeld.

The beauty spot attracts thousands of visitors a year and often triggers traffic issues on the A9.

The Hermitage near Dunkeld. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

McGregor is among its many admirers.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, he said: “The Hermitage is beautiful, and there are paths and a beautiful walk through it.”

Ewan and Colin also reminisced about childhood and their walks up misty hills.

3. McGregor ‘remembers where he’s from’

In an interview with Radio Times, McGregor opened up on how he will always remember where he came from.

He said: “It was hard to leave Scotland. There’s a sense you’re turning your back.

“People in Scotland to this day tell me to remember where I come from.

Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi.
McGregor in his iconic role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars. Image: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I know where I come from! I don’t need anybody to remind me.

“It’s this feeling of you’re not Scottish enough.

“I’m Scottish wherever I am in the world. I’m always Scottish!”

4. Supporting Crieff cinema plans

McGregor has previously backed plans to bring a cinema and community hub to his childhood town.

Creative Crieff, which is behind the project, hopes the cinema will be open by spring 2026 after Perth and Kinross Council gave the plans the green light.

Endorsing the project, McGregor said: “Going to the cinema in Crieff was such a big part of my childhood and I know it’s going to be great for the people of Crieff and will undoubtedly bring in more visitors too.

Projections of the new proposals for Crieff Cinema hub
Projections of the new proposals. Image: Creative Crieff

“I can’t wait to see the top end of the high street renewed with a place for everyone, to use the bistro, grab a coffee or sit down to enjoy getting lost in a movie.

“Good luck with it and maybe we can arrange a premiere there one day.”

5. Crieff and Strathern a ‘spectacular place to visit’

In a promotional tourism video, McGregor said Crieff and Strathern was “renowned for its sweeping hills and breathtaking beauty”.

He continued: “However, it’s not just the views that make it such a spectacular place to visit.

“The people here are so welcoming and know exactly how to make you feel at home.

“There’s lots to do here both indoors and out.”

According to the video description, McGregor recorded the script in 2012 while visiting his parents during the summer.

The video features local landmarks like the Famous Grouse Experience and Auchingarrich Wildlife Centre.




