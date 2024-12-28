5 things Crieff actor Ewan McGregor has said about home

Movie star Ewan McGregor often has fond things to say about the place where he grew up.

Brought up in Crieff, the actor left his Perthshire hometown for drama school in London at the age of 17 before eventually settling in the United States.

He went on to feature in many blockbuster movies, including Star Wars, Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge and Black Hawk Down as well as theatre productions.

However, he has recently moved back closer to home after buying a £2 million mansion in the Carse of Gowrie.

We take a look at five times the actor has spoken of his home region and country.

1. Longing for Scotland

Before buying his Perthshire mansion, McGregor opened up about his fondness for Scotland.

In an interview at the 2023 Edinburgh Comic Con, he said: “What I miss the most about Scotland is, of course, my family.

“My mum and dad and my brother (Colin) and his wife Sarah and my nephew and my niece.

“And being able to pop round for a cup of tea… I don’t have that when I’m in the States.”

He went on: “I miss the landscape. I miss the air in Scotland.

“I miss the smell of the rain, the smell of the green and the colours of Scotland.

“And the people and the culture. I could just keep going on and on. What am I doing living over there (America)?”

2. Admiration for Dunkeld beauty spot

As part of a promo for travel firm Expedia, Ewan and Colin visited numerous Perthshire sites including the Hermitage, near Dunkeld.

The beauty spot attracts thousands of visitors a year and often triggers traffic issues on the A9.

McGregor is among its many admirers.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, he said: “The Hermitage is beautiful, and there are paths and a beautiful walk through it.”

Ewan and Colin also reminisced about childhood and their walks up misty hills.

3. McGregor ‘remembers where he’s from’

In an interview with Radio Times, McGregor opened up on how he will always remember where he came from.

He said: “It was hard to leave Scotland. There’s a sense you’re turning your back.

“People in Scotland to this day tell me to remember where I come from.

“I know where I come from! I don’t need anybody to remind me.

“It’s this feeling of you’re not Scottish enough.

“I’m Scottish wherever I am in the world. I’m always Scottish!”

4. Supporting Crieff cinema plans

McGregor has previously backed plans to bring a cinema and community hub to his childhood town.

Creative Crieff, which is behind the project, hopes the cinema will be open by spring 2026 after Perth and Kinross Council gave the plans the green light.

Endorsing the project, McGregor said: “Going to the cinema in Crieff was such a big part of my childhood and I know it’s going to be great for the people of Crieff and will undoubtedly bring in more visitors too.

“I can’t wait to see the top end of the high street renewed with a place for everyone, to use the bistro, grab a coffee or sit down to enjoy getting lost in a movie.

“Good luck with it and maybe we can arrange a premiere there one day.”

5. Crieff and Strathern a ‘spectacular place to visit’

In a promotional tourism video, McGregor said Crieff and Strathern was “renowned for its sweeping hills and breathtaking beauty”.

He continued: “However, it’s not just the views that make it such a spectacular place to visit.

“The people here are so welcoming and know exactly how to make you feel at home.

“There’s lots to do here both indoors and out.”

According to the video description, McGregor recorded the script in 2012 while visiting his parents during the summer.

The video features local landmarks like the Famous Grouse Experience and Auchingarrich Wildlife Centre.