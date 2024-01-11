Ewan McGregor moves back to Perthshire as Hollywood star snaps up £2m home

Ewan McGregor has bought a £2 million home in the Carse of Gowrie.

The actor – famed for play Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels and Mark Renton in Trainspotting – has long spoken about returning to his roots.

He grew up in Crieff, and was spotted by fans in Perth and Dundee over the festive season.

We can now reveal the 52 year-old is set to appear on home soil more frequently.

The Perth-born star purchased the Carse of Gowrie house as a family home last summer.

The Courier has taken the decision not to reveal its precise location.

Locals say he has been renovating the property and intends to divide his time between Hollywood and Perthshire.

One said Carse residents were getting used to their new neighbour being around.

They joked: “When we saw the stories about him being spotted recently we did wonder if the headline should be Carse man has coffee in Dundee’.”

Ewan McGregor enjoying taste of home

It comes after McGregor was pictured at a donut van in the City of Discovery last week.

He surprised staff at Heather Street Food at the waterfront on Friday as he visited V&A Dundee.

Owner Chris Heather told The Courier: “He had his family with him and someone had tipped him off to try our donuts. I was starstruck, I couldn’t quite believe it was him.”

The actor later visited a Thai restaurant in Perth.

Nongmay Buncharoen, whose family own the Mae Ping restaurant, said: “When he came in I asked if he had been here before because I thought I recognised him.

“I thought he was maybe just from somewhere out of town because he had a strong Scottish accent.”

Family connections are strong

McGregor married his second wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead two years ago.

The couple met on the set of the TV series Fargo in late 2016 and their son Laurie was born in 2021.

He has four daughters – Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk – from his first marriage to Eve Mavrakis. He met the production designer on the set of crime drama Kavanagh QC in 1995.

McGregor was educated at Morrison’s Academy in Crieff, where his father Jim was a PE teacher.

His mother Carol taught at Crieff High School and was latterly deputy head teacher at Kingspark School in Dundee.

He has maintained close links with his hometown, despite becoming one of the best-known actors in the world.

‘I miss the smell of the rain… What am I doing living over there?’

In 2001, he was chieftain of Crieff Highland Gathering.

And in 2017 he returned home to be with his dad as he held the honour.

Three years later, he and his actor uncle Denis Lawson sent a video to pupils at Morrison’s to help lockdown leavers mark the end of their schooldays.

McGregor has spoken previously about his desire to return to Scotland.

During an interview at Comic Con in Edinburgh last year, he said: “What I miss the most about Scotland, is of course my family. My mum and dad and my brother (Colin) and his wife Sarah and my nephew and my niece.

“And being able to pop round for a cup of tea… I don’t have that when I’m in the States.”

He went on: “I miss the landscape. I miss the air in Scotland. I miss the smell of the rain, the smell of the green and the colours of Scotland.

And the people and the culture. I could just keep going on and on. What am I doing living over there?”