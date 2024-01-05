Movie star Ewan McGregor pays visit to Dundee street food van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Movie star Ewan McGregor pays visit to Dundee street food van

Staff joked the 'penny dropped' when Star Wars actor 'tried to cut his bagel in half with a light sabre'.

By Ellidh Aitken
Actor Ewan McGregor paid a visit to Heather Street Food at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Heather Street Food/Instagram
Actor Ewan McGregor paid a visit to Heather Street Food at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Heather Street Food/Instagram

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor paid a visit to a Dundee street food van on Friday.

The Crieff actor – famed for his roles in Trainspotting and the Star Wars prequels – surprised staff at Heather Street Food at Dundee Waterfront.

Staff joked they didn’t recognise McGregor, 52, at first but that the “penny dropped when he tried to cut his bagel in half with a light sabre”.

‘It never fails to amaze us who will appear at the hatch’

Posting on Instagram, Heather Street Food said: “Sometimes even Hollywood A-listers crave a hot fresh donut.”

They added: “It never fails to amaze us who will appear at the hatch.”

Ewan McGregor visited the van for an order of donuts. Image: Heather Street Food/Instagram
Ewan McGregor as Mark Renton in movie classic Trainspotting. Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock
Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi.

The donut van, based outside Dundee’s V&A museum, first opened in July 2020.

It has since become a firm favourite in the city and later launched a second truck at the waterfront.

McGregor, a former Morrison’s Academy pupil, played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel Star Wars trilogy from 1999 to 2005, a role originally made famous by Alec Guinness.

He returned to the role in a new Star Wars TV series for Disney+ in 2022, named after the Jedi Master, which was partly filmed in Perthshire.

The film star’s mum Carol was once deputy head teacher at Kingspark School in Dundee and later became her son’s PA before retiring.

