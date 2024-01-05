Movie star Ewan McGregor pays visit to Dundee street food van

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor paid a visit to a Dundee street food van on Friday.

The Crieff actor – famed for his roles in Trainspotting and the Star Wars prequels – surprised staff at Heather Street Food at Dundee Waterfront.

Staff joked they didn’t recognise McGregor, 52, at first but that the “penny dropped when he tried to cut his bagel in half with a light sabre”.

‘It never fails to amaze us who will appear at the hatch’

Posting on Instagram, Heather Street Food said: “Sometimes even Hollywood A-listers crave a hot fresh donut.”

They added: “It never fails to amaze us who will appear at the hatch.”

The donut van, based outside Dundee’s V&A museum, first opened in July 2020.

It has since become a firm favourite in the city and later launched a second truck at the waterfront.

McGregor, a former Morrison’s Academy pupil, played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel Star Wars trilogy from 1999 to 2005, a role originally made famous by Alec Guinness.

He returned to the role in a new Star Wars TV series for Disney+ in 2022, named after the Jedi Master, which was partly filmed in Perthshire.

The film star’s mum Carol was once deputy head teacher at Kingspark School in Dundee and later became her son’s PA before retiring.