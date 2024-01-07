Movie Star Ewan McGregor dines in Perth city centre restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Movie Star Ewan McGregor dines in Perth city centre restaurant

He and his family paid a visit to Mae Ping Thai Dining on South Street.

By Kieran Webster
Ewan McGregor visited Mae Ping Thai Dining in Perth
Ewan McGregor visited Mae Ping Thai Dining in Perth. Image: Nongmay Buncharoen/Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Movie star Ewan McGregor stopped off in Perth to dine at a city centre restaurant.

The Perthshire-born actor, known for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting, popped into Mae Ping Thai on South Street on Friday.

However, despite thinking he looked familiar, one of the restaurant’s bosses did not realise it was him until after he was gone.

‘He had a massive smile and giggled’

Nongmay Buncharoen told The Courier: “When he came in I asked if he had been here before because I thought I recognised him.

“He had a massive smile and giggled.

“He said ‘no I’ve never been here before’.

“I thought he was maybe just from somewhere out of town because he had a strong Scottish accent.

“He was really lovely but didn’t tell me he was in Star Wars.

Ewan McGregor leaves Perth restaurant ‘generous tip’

“My colleagues who were looking after his table said they were lovely and they left a generous tip.

“My mum’s friend, who was at the table next to him, messaged my mum later on asking if I knew who I was serving.

“I’m just gutted we didn’t get any photos or autographs of him – it just didn’t click.

“I was gutted but proud, we don’t usually get Hollywood Stars coming into the restaurant.”

Ewan Mcgregor in Trainspotting
Ewan McGregor as Mark Renton in movie classic Trainspotting: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock
Ewan McGregor in Dundee
Ewan McGregor also visited Dundee on Friday. Image: Heather Street Food/Instagram

The visit to Mae Ping Thai Dining came after the Crieff actor made a visit to Dundee on Friday.

He was first snapped trying the doughnuts at Heather Street Food on the waterfront.

After that, he visited the tartan exhibition at the V&A next door.

The former Morrison’s Academy pupil played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels between 1999 and 2005.

He returned to the role in 2022 for a new Disney + series which was partly filmed in Perthshire.

The Hollywood star’s mum Carol was once deputy head teacher at Kingspark School in Dundee and later became her son’s PA before retiring.

