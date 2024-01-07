Movie Star Ewan McGregor dines in Perth city centre restaurant

Movie star Ewan McGregor stopped off in Perth to dine at a city centre restaurant.

The Perthshire-born actor, known for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting, popped into Mae Ping Thai on South Street on Friday.

However, despite thinking he looked familiar, one of the restaurant’s bosses did not realise it was him until after he was gone.

‘He had a massive smile and giggled’

Nongmay Buncharoen told The Courier: “When he came in I asked if he had been here before because I thought I recognised him.

“He had a massive smile and giggled.

“He said ‘no I’ve never been here before’.

“I thought he was maybe just from somewhere out of town because he had a strong Scottish accent.

“He was really lovely but didn’t tell me he was in Star Wars.

Ewan McGregor leaves Perth restaurant ‘generous tip’

“My colleagues who were looking after his table said they were lovely and they left a generous tip.

“My mum’s friend, who was at the table next to him, messaged my mum later on asking if I knew who I was serving.

“I’m just gutted we didn’t get any photos or autographs of him – it just didn’t click.

“I was gutted but proud, we don’t usually get Hollywood Stars coming into the restaurant.”

The visit to Mae Ping Thai Dining came after the Crieff actor made a visit to Dundee on Friday.

He was first snapped trying the doughnuts at Heather Street Food on the waterfront.

After that, he visited the tartan exhibition at the V&A next door.

The former Morrison’s Academy pupil played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels between 1999 and 2005.

He returned to the role in 2022 for a new Disney + series which was partly filmed in Perthshire.

The Hollywood star’s mum Carol was once deputy head teacher at Kingspark School in Dundee and later became her son’s PA before retiring.