New Crieff Museum opening after death of ‘amazing’ benefactor

Move over Perth – Scotland’s newest museum is set to open in Crieff this weekend.

And it will be a bittersweet moment for the team who have worked so hard to make it happen.

Because the Crieff and Strathearn Museum launch is going ahead just a few weeks after the death of a local teacher whose generosity took its collection to a whole new level.

Martin Boyle died at Perth Royal Infirmary in March, aged 87.

But the former Head of Art at Morrison’s Academy left behind an incredible legacy.

When Mr Boyle went into care, he and his family donated the contents of his childhood home to the team behind the new Crieff and Strathearn Museum.

Mr Boyle, who taught at Morrison’s from 1967-1996, had spent his whole life in the house.

And it was filled with not just his possessions, but a whole treasure trove of objects that once belonged to his parents and grandparents.

Ann McIntosh, who chairs the Crieff and Strathearn Museum Trust, says it’s sad that Mr Boyle did not live to see the venue open.

But she says she and her team are proud to know his memory will live on in a little corner of the town he loved.

“Martin Boyle left quite a legacy,” she said.

“There are so many things, we don’t have space to put them all on display at once. But we will be able to show more of them as time goes on.

“It was an amazing gesture,” Ann added.

“He was so kind and helpful, and I know how pleased he was to know it would all be put to good use.”

Museum will bring Crieff’s story to life

Ann and fellow volunteers are putting the finishing touches to the new museum in the old Crieff Town Hall this week.

It will open on Saturday from 10am-4pm, then on Fridays and Saturdays from next week.

It contains a host of items which tell the story of Crieff and the surrounding area from ancient times to the modern day.

In its time Crieff has been a seat of justice, a drovers town and a popular visitor destination.

The area also has important links to the Romans, the Picts and Bonnie Prince Charlie.

Perth Museum cost £27 million, and we’ve done it without any money – Ann McIntosh

Ann has been working on a display which features a lady’s room from the 1920s. It includes objects that once belonged to Mr Boyle’s grandmother.

Another section features photos of the once-bustling Crieff railway.

And a children’s corner features dressing-up clothes, puzzles and games.

The plan is to rotate the displays regularly so visitors always find something new.

Museum another reason to visit Crieff

Ann says she hopes people will enjoy the transformation.

“Perth Museum cost £27 million, and we’ve done it without any money,” she laughed.

“It’s just a small place but we’ve put a lot of work into it.

“A lot of little towns have been looking a bit run-down since Covid. So it’s nice to give people another reason to come to Crieff.”

The team are hoping to recruit more volunteers to allow them to extend their opening hours in future.

Pop into the museum on the High Street this Saturday if you’d like to get involved.