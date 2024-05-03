New Crieff Museum opening after death of ‘amazing’ benefactor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Crieff Museum opening after death of ‘amazing’ benefactor

The Crieff and Strathearn Museum will include a treasure trove of items which once belonged to local teacher Martin Boyle.

By Morag Lindsay
Room full of boxes at Crieff Town hall, home of the new Crieff museum on one side, Martin Boyle snapshot, showing a smiling bearded man on the other.
Martin Boyle, who has died aged 87, donated the contents of his home to the new museum in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Move over Perth – Scotland’s newest museum is set to open in Crieff this weekend.

And it will be a bittersweet moment for the team who have worked so hard to make it happen.

Because the Crieff and Strathearn Museum launch is going ahead just a few weeks after the death of a local teacher whose generosity took its collection to a whole new level.

Martin Boyle died at Perth Royal Infirmary in March, aged 87.

But the former Head of Art at Morrison’s Academy left behind an incredible legacy.

When Mr Boyle went into care, he and his family donated the contents of his childhood home to the team behind the new Crieff and Strathearn Museum.

Crieff Town Hall exterior
The museum is in the old Crieff Town Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Boyle, who taught at Morrison’s from 1967-1996, had spent his whole life in the house.

And it was filled with not just his possessions, but a whole treasure trove of objects that once belonged to his parents and grandparents.

Ann McIntosh, who chairs the Crieff and Strathearn Museum Trust, says it’s sad that Mr Boyle did not live to see the venue open.

But she says she and her team are proud to know his memory will live on in a little corner of the town he loved.

Three people kneeling on floor of Crieff Town Hall surrounded by packing boxes and objects
Ann McIntosh, Marnie Gauld and John Cowie sift through some of the Martin Boyle collection. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Old fashioned playing cards, games and a book which once belonged to Martin Boyle
Mementoes from Mr Boyle’s life. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Martin Boyle left quite a legacy,” she said.

“There are so many things, we don’t have space to put them all on display at once. But we will be able to show more of them as time goes on.

“It was an amazing gesture,” Ann added.

“He was so kind and helpful, and I know how pleased he was to know it would all be put to good use.”

Museum will bring Crieff’s story to life

Ann and fellow volunteers are putting the finishing touches to the new museum in the old Crieff Town Hall this week.

Ann McIntosh smiling inside new Crieff Museum
Ann McIntosh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It will open on Saturday from 10am-4pm, then on Fridays and Saturdays from next week.

It contains a host of items which tell the story of Crieff and the surrounding area from ancient times to the modern day.

In its time Crieff has been a seat of justice, a drovers town and a popular visitor destination.

The area also has important links to the Romans, the Picts and Bonnie Prince Charlie.

Perth Museum cost £27 million, and we’ve done it without any money    –    Ann McIntosh

Ann has been working on a display which features a lady’s room from the 1920s. It includes objects that once belonged to Mr Boyle’s grandmother.

Another section features photos of the once-bustling Crieff railway.

And a children’s corner features dressing-up clothes, puzzles and games.

The plan is to rotate the displays regularly so visitors always find something new.

Museum another reason to visit Crieff

Ann says she hopes people will enjoy the transformation.

Standing stone with elaborate carved cross in a room in Crieff Town Hall
The Burgh Cross in its current home in the Crieff’s old Town Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Black and white photo showing Crieff Station
Crieff Station in its heyday

Perth Museum cost £27 million, and we’ve done it without any money,” she laughed.

“It’s just a small place but we’ve put a lot of work into it.

“A lot of little towns have been looking a bit run-down since Covid. So it’s nice to give people another reason to come to Crieff.”

The team are hoping to recruit more volunteers to allow them to extend their opening hours in future.

Pop into the museum on the High Street this Saturday if you’d like to get involved.

More from Perth & Kinross

Abernethy Primary School photo from 1978
Abernethy shout-out for old photos ahead of museum opening weekend
Thomas Connington
Mosque firebomber slashed sex offenders in Perth Prison
Left to right: Ben and Richard Megahy of Simon Howie in Perth.
Perth, Dundee and Angus butchers selected for Team GB squad ahead of 'Butchery Olympics'
The terrifying pursuit began in Callander. Image: Shutterstock.
Road rage maniac terrorised Stirlingshire holiday-maker, forcing him to abandon car
Kilspindie Church in Errol.
Perthshire church on sale for just £50k has huge potential
Racing green Mini Cooper in Grassicks of Perth showroom
Perth car dealership 'blown away' as mystery supporter donates Mini Cooper for CHAS prize…
The A827 in Killin
Perthshire drivers could be affected by 70-MILE diversion during Killin roadworks
Lawn mower nest to strip of long grass with yellow flowers
Long grass policy to be extended across Perth and Kinross
Cyclists at the Etape Caledonia in 2023
Etape Caledonia 2024: Details of road closures for major Perthshire cycling event
An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All we know so far as Dundee drivers face a year…
9

Conversation