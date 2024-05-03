Angus receives £6.9m Storm Babet destruction payout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus receives £6.9m Storm Babet destruction payout

Angus Council applied for help from the Bellwin scheme following the October disaster.

By Graham Brown
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA

Almost £7 million of government help has come the way of Angus Council to repair the devastation of Storm Babet.

The Bellwin scheme cash is the payout for an interim claim lodged in March, five months after the October disaster.

The vast majority of the £6.9m total is for road repairs.

And the council is lining up further claims for damage caused by other storms which have hit the area since Babet.

Finance director Ian Lorimer confirmed the payout this week.

The Bellwin scheme was set up to help councils with the immediate cost of tackling emergencies and natural disasters.

It is there to reimburse money spent in the immediate aftermath of a major incident.

Floodwater outside Laura's home in Brechin.
Flooding on River Street during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan

Brechin bore the brunt of Storm Babet as hundreds of people had to be rescued from their homes.

But there was widespread destruction in other parts of the county.

The scale of the disaster led to the Bellwin claim window being extended for Angus Council to calculate the damage bill.

The council confirmed the claim breakdown as:

  • Roads £6.5m
  • Parks £0.1m
  • Emergency Centre £0.1m
  • Other services £0.2m

Part of the roads money went towards the repair of Brechin Bridge which was shut for almost four months.

It carries the A933 over the River South Esk. The north pier of the 19th century bridge was “significantly weakened” by the floodwater.

But despite the Storm Babet repair progress, many Brechiners have still not been able to return home.

Mr Lorimer previously warned that the Bellwin fund would be unlikely to pay for damage which was not a direct result of the storm.

It came after complaints about potholed rural roads which had been used as diversion routes.

Storm Gerrit Bellwin support bid

The council also said a Storm Gerrit claim has also been submitted.

It struck at the end of December.

The interim claim – for £65,000 – was lodged with the Scottish Government at the end of last month.

Angus Council finance director Ian Lorimer.
Angus Council’s director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid

Holyrood officials are currently reviewing it.

And a further claim is in the pipeline.

It is for eligible expenditure caused by Storms Isha and Jocelyn.

That must be submitted by May 25.

Parts of Tayside were put on tornado watch when those storm events struck in quick succession in late January.

Roads were flooded and there was widespread traffic disruption.

More from Angus & The Mearns

89-year-old Bill Sturrock celebrates 50 years of the craft shop set up by his wife, Helene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham craft shop celebrates half a century as 89-year-old Bill's famous pancakes go down…
Arron Eggie's dog attacked a pony in Elm Street, Kirriemuir. Image: Instagram/ DC Thomson.
Night-mare on Elm Street — XL Bully attacked horse in Kirriemuir
Left to right: Ben and Richard Megahy of Simon Howie in Perth.
Perth, Dundee and Angus butchers selected for Team GB squad ahead of 'Butchery Olympics'
Arlene Anderson (left) and Lindsey Wilson of Kirriemuir Food Hub at the Bank Street premises. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir Food Hub 'held hostage' in year-long power struggle with SSE
The Reid Hall is part of Forfar's common good.
Forfar Common Good: How well do you know the land and buildings belonging to…
Ivan Cosmin. Image: Facebook
Spitting thug avoids jail time for ‘disgusting’ conduct at Arbroath bookies
Arbroath will receive £20m of town fund cash in the coming decade. Image: DC Thomson
£20m Arbroath town board project stumbles at first step in argument over chairperson selection…
6
Starbucks hopes to build on the site of the old Seaforth Hotel which was destroyed by fire in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Policy-breaking Arbroath Starbucks bid back before councillors
3
One young passenger has her ticket punched on the Polar Express. Image: Paul Reid
Golden ticket rush begins for Brechin Polar Express
Police at the stolen car abandoned in Finlathen Park.
Teen ram-raider locked up for 'Dundee's hottest' Tayside crimewave

Conversation