Angus receives £6.9m Storm Babet destruction payout

Almost £7 million of government help has come the way of Angus Council to repair the devastation of Storm Babet.

The Bellwin scheme cash is the payout for an interim claim lodged in March, five months after the October disaster.

The vast majority of the £6.9m total is for road repairs.

And the council is lining up further claims for damage caused by other storms which have hit the area since Babet.

Finance director Ian Lorimer confirmed the payout this week.

The Bellwin scheme was set up to help councils with the immediate cost of tackling emergencies and natural disasters.

It is there to reimburse money spent in the immediate aftermath of a major incident.

Brechin bore the brunt of Storm Babet as hundreds of people had to be rescued from their homes.

But there was widespread destruction in other parts of the county.

The scale of the disaster led to the Bellwin claim window being extended for Angus Council to calculate the damage bill.

The council confirmed the claim breakdown as:

Roads £6.5m

Parks £0.1m

Emergency Centre £0.1m

Other services £0.2m

Part of the roads money went towards the repair of Brechin Bridge which was shut for almost four months.

It carries the A933 over the River South Esk. The north pier of the 19th century bridge was “significantly weakened” by the floodwater.

But despite the Storm Babet repair progress, many Brechiners have still not been able to return home.

Mr Lorimer previously warned that the Bellwin fund would be unlikely to pay for damage which was not a direct result of the storm.

It came after complaints about potholed rural roads which had been used as diversion routes.

Storm Gerrit Bellwin support bid

The council also said a Storm Gerrit claim has also been submitted.

It struck at the end of December.

The interim claim – for £65,000 – was lodged with the Scottish Government at the end of last month.

Holyrood officials are currently reviewing it.

And a further claim is in the pipeline.

It is for eligible expenditure caused by Storms Isha and Jocelyn.

That must be submitted by May 25.

Parts of Tayside were put on tornado watch when those storm events struck in quick succession in late January.

Roads were flooded and there was widespread traffic disruption.