£15m net zero fridge recycling facility coming to Perthshire

Construction on the project, which will create 50 jobs, starts in September.

By Rob McLaren
Peter Moody, group chief executive of GAP Group. Image: GAP Group
A new £15 million fridge recycling facility will open in Perthshire next year, creating 50 jobs.

The plant, located at Binn Eco Park in Glenfarg, will have the capacity to recycle up to 650,000 fridges a year.

The investment is being made by GAP Alba, the Scottish arm of GAP Group, which runs a similar facility in Gateshead.

The Perthshire site will achieve a 100% net zero carbon footprint as it will be powered by the park’s own renewable energy grid power.

Binn Eco Park will also assist with the safe disposal of outputs such as fridge gasses and PUR (polyurethane) which will be used as an energy from waste feedstock.

Fridge recycling plant construction to begin this year

Construction is due to begin in September with full production set for early 2025.

As well as creating 50 direct jobs, it will support 20 more jobs in the supply chain.

Peter Moody, group chief executive of GAP Group, said the plant will be the most advanced net zero powered fridge recycling facility in the world.

He said: “We have been working on this project for some time and I was delighted to place the equipment order earlier this year with the European manufacturer.

Peter Moody, group chief executive of GAP Group, pictured at the company’s fridge recycling plant in Gateshead. Image: GAP Group

“We will be looking to take delivery off the equipment on site toward the middle of the year which means we are on track to have the site fully operational by early 2025.

“We are hugely excited at the prospect of providing Scotland with such a landmark addition to its safe WEEE (waste electronic and electrical equipment) recycling capability.”

Binn Eco Park investments

Binn Eco Park is owned and operated by Binn Group, one of Scotland’s largest independent providers of integrated recycling and waste management services. It is already home to a number of green energy and environmental businesses.

Allan MacGregor, Binn Group chief executive, said: “Binn Group is delighted to have landed this next generation project at the Binn Eco Park.

“The new GAP Alba cooling equipment recycling facility represents an evolution in the management of Scotland’s fridges, with evidenced reductions in the carbon emissions from the management of this waste stream.

“It also demonstrates that Perthshire is a great location for national circular economy infrastructure projects. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with the GAP Group.”

