Home Entertainment

5 artists’ homes you can visit during North Fife Open Studios 2024

The annual event sees artists from Gateside to Tayport opening up their workshops to the public for a chance to peek inside the creative process.

Fife artist Keith Proven and his painting Icarus. Image: Supplied.
By Chris Mugan

What does an artist actually do?

Make art of course, but unlike the typical 9-5, an artist’s day job can look different every day.

And more often than not, it takes place inside an artist’s home or private studio, behind closed doors.

That’s why more than 80 painters, sculptors, designers and woodworkers are opening their doors for the 19th annual North Fife Open Studios event – so folk can come in and have a nosy and a blether, and find out more about their local makers.

Towns marked in red are taking part in the North Fife Open Studios 2024 event.
Towns marked in red are taking part in the North Fife Open Studios 2024 event. Image: Supplied.

Ahead of the free bank holiday weekend event, The Courier caught up with five Fife artists who are taking part, to get a feel for what visitors can expect at this year’s North Fife Open Studios.

1. Wormit – Beth Robertson’s quirky garage

Artist Beth Robertson with her printing press 'Dante' and one of her original artworks.
Beth Robertson with her printing press ‘Dante’ and one of her original artworks. Image: Supplied.

These days garages get used for all kinds of purposes, but Wormit-based wood engraver and printmaker Beth Robertson has found an especially novel use for hers.

Beth has installed a printing studio with two 19th century hand presses, which she’s affectionately named Dante (after the Italian poet) and Dion (after Dion Fortune, a pioneer in treatment for those with mental health issues).

The DJCAD graduate studied illustration and printmaking at Dundee’s art school. Then partly through access to the DCA‘s print studio, she starting designing blocks for herself until 2020.

After seeing other makers online, Beth started selling work under the brand End Grain Prints.

She had previously specialised in art psychotherapy, and now practices art therapy while expanding her engraving business and working with St Andrews’ Nook Collective gift shop.

Based in the same Tayside village where her grandparents once ran a beekeeping business, Beth finds herself inspired by the surrounding Fife countryside.

“I like to walk up the fields every single day to watch nature grow or down to the river,” she says. “That’s where I find my inspiration.”

58 Crosshill Terrace, Wormit, Fife, DD6 8PS

2. Foodieash – Keith Proven’s ‘tidied-up’ studio

Keith Proven and his self portrait.
Keith Proven and his self portrait. Image: Supplied.

Based in the Cupar hamlet of Foodiesh, established painter Keith Proven is a fixture at North Fife Open Studios.

And this year, the famously stern-faced artist and photographer has 54 of his paintings on display at his studio – which he reveals he’s tidied up for the occasion.

He’ll display landscapes and photographs of Fife’s flora, fauna and panoramas, though perhaps most striking are his portraits in oils, a medium he only took up in 2018.

3 Foodie Cottage, Cupar, Fife, KY15 4PS

3. Newburgh – Aly Beresford’s airy sun-room and tent

Newburgh-based painter Aly Beresford and her painting, Tranquil.
Newburgh-based painter Aly Beresford and her painting, Tranquil. Image: Supplied.

Each year, North Fife Open Studios organisers award a bursary to a newcomer funded by Rotary Howe of Fife.

And for 2024, this goes to Newburgh-based painter Aly Beresford. She is opening up her garden sun-room, which she uses as a studio, while erecting a bell tent to chat to visitors about her artistic journey.

Untrained artist Aly explains she originally got into painting seascapes as therapy while recovering from the effects of Lyme disease.

“I wanted to share not only my work, but also my journey from a place of ill health to beginning recovery through connecting to art and creativity,” she says.

“I hope to inspire others who have faced similar health challenges.

“Also, Open Studios supports participation in my local community, encourages visitors and gives younger creatives a sense of belonging within our town.”

49 High Street, Newburgh, Fife, KY14 6AH

4. Birnie Loch Reserve – Mike McCance’s picturesque Kinloch Gallery

Max McCance at his gallery just off the A91. Image: Supplied.

Some North Fife Open Studios practitioners are going one step further than opening their doors, and are actually keen to demonstrate their craft to curious punters.

Max McCance is one of Scotland’s leading woodworkers, who creates sculptures and furniture at Kinloch Gallery, just off the A91.

The location of his studio, just off the Birnie Loch Nature Reserve, makes it a perfect spot to stop off at before a lunchtime picnic.

And Max is particularly looking forward to chatting with visitors.

“I am normally inundated with questions about every aspect of my work,” he says.

“Fortunately, I love to talk about it and demonstrate how I make things. It’s a big workshop – half the people seem to be fascinated in the making aspects and the other half in the finished product.”

Kinloch Woodworks & Gallery, Kinloch, Fife, KY15 7UT

5. Cupar – Joss Hindmarsh’s gazebos and home workshop

Hatmaker Joss Hindmarsh and one of her hats.
Hatmaker Joss Hindmarsh and one of her hats. Image: Supplied.

This year sees a remarkable 18 new entrants to North Fife Open Studios, and Joss Hindmarsh is one of them.

She’s adding a new talent to the event – millinery.

Over three days of the bank holiday weekend, handily just ahead of the wedding season, the Cupar-based hatmaker is displaying her unique creations in a pair of gazebos while creating new ones in her home workshop.

She will be making on site as she’s currently available for commissions, and she encourages people to bring any items they may have to incorporate in to an outfit so that colours can be matched.

Mansfield Park, 4 Bowling Green Road, Cupar, Fife, KY15 4HD

Visit the North Fife Open Studios 2024 website for more information and a downloadable brochure. 

Conversation