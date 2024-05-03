Night-mare on Elm Street — XL Bully attacked horse in Kirriemuir

An XL Bully, which escaped its Kirriemuir home and attacked a horse, causing its “traumatised” 12-year-old rider to fall and break her coccyx, has been destroyed.

Aaron Eggie’s pet carried out the attack four months after two of his other dogs – pocket bullies – escaped his garden on Boxing Day and attacked a golden Labrador.

The Labrador’s owner was left with a vet bill of almost £600 and Eggie was released on bail with strict orders to keep his dogs on leads in public.

But last month, his XL Bully Blue made a dash for freedom when Eggie took out the bins and charged at a children’s horse-riding group.

Blue was euthanised just hours later but two of Eggie’s pocket bullies remain in custody and more dogs remain in his home.

Eggie, 30, who had an “unblemished” record of keeping dogs and has won rosettes in pocket bully shows, now faces being disqualified from keeping animals.

Labrador attacked

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told Forfar Sheriff Court the Labrador attack happened on Brechin Road in Kirriemuir, opposite the junction with Tillyloss, a residential area.

“The witness was walking his mother’s dog, a seven-year-old male golden Labrador named Bruar.”

Bruar was on a lead as his walker turned from Wellbank onto Brechin Road.

He “immediately” noticed “two large, muscular dogs” on the other side of the road, which appeared to the “worried” walker to be “a type of XL bully”.

The bullies – named Cosmo and Kiamaya – approached and Cosmo grabbed Bruar by the neck.

Both dogs took part in the attack and Cosmo had to be struck twice with a pole to desist.

Eventually the dogs were shepherded into a garden and about five minutes later, Eggie was seen running and shouting on down Tillyloss.

He was told where the dogs were but witnesses he made no attempt to speak to them to find out what had happened.

Bruar was taken to Thrums Vets with puncture wounds in his neck and rear leg and treatment -including an x-ray – cost more than £590.

Horse chase

Ms Hodgson said the second incident also happened on Brechin Road, at its junction with Elm Street.

“Witnesses are volunteers at Pathhead Equestrian Centre and were out with their horses and young riders at the time, 3pm on April 15.

“The witnesses were walking alongside horses with three young female riders on their usual route and had not had any issues.

“At 3.30pm, the group were on Elm Street and turned right onto Brechin Road.

“A witness observed a dog running out of Tillyloss towards the riding group.

“Witnesses heard a loud commotion, whereby one of the girls was screaming.

“The accused was seen running after the offending dog.

“The dog was seen attacking the pony being ridden by (the child).

“The pony spun and reared, which caused (the child) to fall off onto the road.

“The offending dog continued to run after the pony down Elm Street.”

Dog destroyed

While a witness phoned 999, Eggie gained control of the dog and made his way back home.

Ms Hodgson said: “The offending dog was not wearing a muzzle and not on a lead.

“(The child) had to be taken to to Ninewells hospital by paramedics.

“The police attended at the accused’s home and spoke to him from the living room window.

“He elected to take the offending dog to a local vet to be put down.

She said the 12-year-old needed six weeks of rest as there is no treatment for her injury.

“The mother has advised that (the child) has sustained a substantial mental trauma as a result of the incident.

“She experiences physical pain daily and will have to undergo treatment on an ongoing basis.”

It is understood the horse may also have required veterinary attention.

Admissions

Eggie, 30, of Tillyloss in Kirriemuir, admitted that on Boxing Day last year, his pocket bullies were dangerously out of control.

His partner Kelly Fyffe, was acquitted of this charge.

He also admitted that on April 15, his XL Bully was dangerously out of control and he breached special bail conditions to keep any dog he had in public muzzled and on a lead, and breaching new XL Bully legislation mandating muzzle and lead.

His solicitor Sarah Russo said showed Sheriff Derek Reekie photographs of new double gates installed in Eggie’s garden and stairgates fitted in his home.

She said: “Mr Eggie had an unblemished record of keeping dogs.

“The dogs that he shows are pocket bullies but he’s got two little French Bulldogs.

“For Mr Eggie, it’s more than dog ownership, he’s built an entire business around these dogs.”

The height of carelessness

Sheriff Reekie said: “It happened before… how many times does it need to happen?

“We now have two serious offences of dogs being out of control.

“Whether it’s an accident, the fact of the matter is it attacks a horse and a young girl falls off.

“It’s not unfortunate, it’s worse than that.

“Does he make any enquiry about whether somebody was injured? He just goes home.

“Imagine how the child and her parents feel, and the owner of the Labrador.

“Do we wait until somebody is even more seriously injured?

“It is the height of carelessness, it’s reckless.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing until June 6 for a social work report and for Angus Council’s dog warden to carry out a home assessment of the measures Eggie has installed.

He altered Eggie’s bail, allowing him to return home and assist with the keeping of his other dogs, having previously been ordered by the court to have no caring responsibility.

Banned breed

The XL Bully breed has been thrown into the headlines and made subject to national rules after a spate of attacks.

In February, the first part of restrictions on American XL Bully-type dogs came into force in Scotland.

It is now illegal to have an XL bully in public without a muzzle or lead or breed, sell, abandon or give one away.

From July 31, owners will require an exemption certificate, or have applied for one, to keep their dog.

There are plans for an XL Bully sanctuary to be established in Angus, near Forfar.

